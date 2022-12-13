ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Water main break in Santa Rosa causes minor flooding, repairs under way

KRCB 104.9
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W30nx_0jg8dMrC00 A major water main broke this morning in Santa Rosa causing road closures and lack of water for some area residents, according to a statement from the Santa Rosa Police Department.

The break occurred on Carissa Avenue near Summerfield Road just before 4 a.m. and caused minor flooding of the roadway.

Carissa Avenue was closed to traffic following the break and northbound traffic on Summerfield Road was moving with delays.

Santa Rosa Water spokesperson Elise Miller says repairing the 16-inch diameter pipe should be completed by the end of today.

While some area residents may have experienced a slight drop water pressure following the break, Miller says there are no concerns about water quality.

sonomamag.com

Santa Rosa Food and Wine Shop Miracle Plum Closing after 4 Years

Miracle Plum was never just a gourmet pantry, wine shop and place to pick up adorable housewares in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square. It was owners Sallie Miller and Gwen Gunheim’s brick-and-mortar love letter to Sonoma County food and wine. But after four years of business struggles, the duo...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRCB 104.9

KRCB 104.9 is Sonoma County's NPR station.

