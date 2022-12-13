ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This New Haven Eatery Serves Best 'Once-In-A-Lifetime' Meal In State, Report Says

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3otoo7_0jg7USeM00
Union League Cafe, located at 1032 Chapel St. in New Haven Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A new ranking has determined which eatery in Connecticut serves the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals.

Eat This, Not That published the report about the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals across all 50 states on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Union League Cafe, a restaurant in New Haven, was named the best in Connecticut thanks to its chef's tasting menu and variety of dishes, with the website shouting out the restaurant's charred octopus dish.

"Have become a regular here at Union Square Cafe," Colleen D. said in a Yelp review. "Always a good meal, always good service. For the gluten free - ask for their gluten free bread, it's very good and homemade. Some of my favorites are the eggplant harissa - so flavorful, squash appetizer, and the fish option, which is rotated regularly and always cooked perfectly."

The restaurant is located at 1032 Chapel St.

Read the full report from Eat This, Not That here.

