Gainesville, GA

Got Green Street roundabout concerns? Here’s how to voice them and for how long

By Jeff Gill
 4 days ago
Traffic moves through the intersection of Green Street, Academy Street and E.E. Butler Parkway Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. The Georgia Department of Transportation is taking online comments until Dec. 30 on a planned roundabout project at the intersection. - photo by Scott Rogers

Public input on a two-lane roundabout on one of Gainesville’s busiest streets is being sought by the Georgia Department of Transportation through Dec. 30.

The roundabout would be off Green Street at West Academy Street, Academy Street and E.E. Butler Parkway, and would be part of overall Green Street improvements that are being planned.

The roundabout alone is estimated to cost $5 million, with construction costing $2.3 million and set to take place in 2025.

The intersection is one of the busiest traffic nodes in the downtown area, with traffic flowing around the square and toward Interstate 985. Backups are frequent there, such as with Green Street drivers waiting in a thru-lane to turn right onto West Academy.

“This project is proposed to improve safety, reduce the severity and frequency of crashes and improve operations at the intersections,” GDOT says on the project website.

There will be some pain in the project, however, as Academy Street east of the intersection would be closed for about 8 months. Traffic would be detoured to Boulevard and Washington Street, according to the agency.

More information, including a detour map and a link to an online survey, can be found on the website.

Tim Evans, the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce’s vice president for economic development, said the chamber is talking about the project with the city of Gainesville and GDOT.

“We haven’t seen a final design yet, but we know those plans are in the making,” he said.

The chamber sits off West Academy and E.E. Butler, as does Brenau University.

“The roundabout actually improves our access,” said David L. Barnett, Brenau executive vice president and chief financial officer. “It would allow people who are going into town on Green Street the ability to make that … turn onto Academy Street out of the roundabout.”

Otherwise, “we’ll lose some road frontage, but I don’t think anything of consequence,” he added.

A roundabout was considered at the other end of Green Street at Cleveland Highway and Thompson Bridge Road, near the Gainesville Civic Center, but was later dismissed out of cost and other concerns.

Otherwise, improvements are planned along Green Street, which is lined with historic homes.

Those include a 5-foot raised median, slightly wider lanes, rebuilt sidewalks and new streetlights.

Roundabouts are springing up around Hall County, but the one being planned near the chamber is less common, especially as it would connect with roads with multiple lanes in either direction.

“There are no two-lane roundabouts in Hall County or in District 1 at present,” GDOT district spokeswoman Elizabeth Johnson said, referring to the agency’s Northeast Georgia region. “There will be some coming out, but currently they are all in pre-construction (phases).”

According to the GDOT map, the outside lane in the roundabout will empty into the outside lane of E.E. Butler and Green Street, as well as direct traffic onto West Academy and Academy streets. The inside lane will allow drivers to travel into the inside lanes of E.E. Butler and Green Street.

