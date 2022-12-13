ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Chief: Vest may have saved San Diego officer shot repeatedly

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0jg1ihnt00

A San Diego police officer who was shot repeatedly by a fleeing car thief suspect early Monday, before the suspect's arrest after an hourslong standoff, may have been saved by his protective vest, his chief said.

The officer was shot by the suspect, who later holed up in apartment for about nine hours before a SWAT team stormed the building and apparently saved the man from a drug overdose, authorities said.

Police Chief David Nisleit said at an afternoon news conference that he spoke with the officer, who is expected to make a full recovery. He said the officer had multiple injuries he believes were life-threatening but that medical staff helped save him.

One of the rounds struck the officer’s vest, which the treating physician said most likely saved his life, according to Nisleit.

“He’s in good spirits, he’s sitting up, he’s talking, and that in itself is quite a miracle,” the chief said. Nisleit said the wounded officer “joked that he wants to come back to work very soon.”

The officer was in stable condition after surgery, police Lt. Adam Sharki said.

The weapon used to shoot the officer was an unregistered 9mm “ghost gun,” the police chief said.

Police did not immediately identify the officer, who has been with the department about 1 1/2 years. The officer was on patrol shortly before 12:30 a.m. Monday when he tried to stop a car that had been reported stolen, according to police.

After about an hourlong chase, the driver stopped the car in an apartment complex, got out and ran off. During a foot chase, he apparently lay in wait for the pursuing officers and opened fire on an officer who came around the apartment building, striking him several times, police said.

“Our preliminary investigation up to this point has revealed the attack on the officer was a deliberate and intentional act in which the suspect waited for the officers to come around the corner," Lt. Steve Shebloski said in an email.

The wounded officer was taken away in a police car.

The man then ran off and entered a vacant townhome where he remained for about nine hours during a standoff with SWAT officers, according to authorities. Police evacuated nearby residents and told others to shelter in place.

Repeated negotiations failed to convince the man to surrender, police said.

“After several hours where the suspect refused to exit the residence, officers saw the suspect was down on the ground," a police statement said.

The police chief said that during the standoff, the SWAT team used gas and flash-bang grenades, a robot and finally breaching explosives to get into the townhome.

They found the man suffering from an apparent drug overdose at about 10:30 a.m., the police chief said.

Authorities gave him Narcan — which is used in emergencies to reverse opioid overdoses — to “bring him back to life,” Nisleit said.

“He quickly became conscious and breathing,” the chief said.

Police identified the man as Andrew Garcia, 21, of San Diego. They said he was taken to a hospital for treatment, although his condition wasn't immediately released.

Garcia was to be booked into jail on suspicion of attempted murder of a police officer, felony evading, auto theft, reckless discharge of a firearm into an inhabited dwelling and being a felon in possession of a firearm, the police statement said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onscene.tv

Several Arrested After FBI Raids Apartment | San Diego

12-7-22 | 4:30 a.m. | San Diego – The FBI React (SWAT) Team made a raid on an apartment in the Greenfield Village complex. After surrounding the apartment building, sirens were blared and callouts to the occupants to surrender. 4 people were seen coming to the 2nd-floor balcony with...
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Driver Goes Over 150 Yards Off of Freeway & Crashes | San Diego

12.10.2022 | 4:51 PM | SAN DIEGO – For unknown reasons, the male driver of the Toyota Tacoma went off of the southbound SR-163. As he entered the right shoulder, he went onto a dirt road and after approx 150 yards, he crashed the truck and flipped it onto its side. 1st Responders had a difficult time in finding the scene, but once they found it, the male was extricated from the wreckage. He suffered some injuries and was transported to a local hospital. DUI testing will be conducted at the Hospital by the CHP. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Satanists of San DIego County and those who are after them

San Diego County is crawling with Satanic cult groups, in Post’s view, including the Ordo Templi Orientis, the Order of Thelema, the Temple of Set, the Brotherhood of the Mind, the Rainbow Children, a group that meets in Balboa Park called the Knights of Satan, and a Satanic “enforcement arm” of a group of bikers in the meth trade known as the Crystal Circle (Dec. 5, 1991)
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

Crazy Lady Breaks Glass During Police Standoff | San Diego

12.02.2022 | SAN DIEGO – Property Mgmt. spotted a woman who had broken into an apartment and they called the Police. Officers arrived and found the female inside. When an officer approached a window to speak with the female, she rushed the window and her force pushed the window out of its frame, breaking it. The broken glass cut the officer’s arm and small pieces of the glass hit the officer’s face. As the officers were backing off, the suspect started to throw shards of glass at the officers. The officers attempted to get the woman to surrender peacefully, but she refused. She continued to throw the glass at the officers (caught on camera). She broke out several of the window screens and threw them out onto the street. She was also heard breaking items inside of the apartment. Pepper Spray in the form of a spray can and pepper balls from a paintball gun were used (caught on camera). The suspect was hit several times and the pepper spray finally convinced her to surrender. Towards the end, as she was going to a hospital, a Paramedic was putting a spit sock over the woman’s head and she splat on the Paramedic. The officer that was cut by the glass was checked out and he was okay. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

What Authorities Found in a Car after a Freeway Chase

SAN DIEGO - Three men are facing multiple charges following a freeway chase out of North County. Erik Rivera, 41, Francisco Perez, 45, and Rufino Garcia, 41, all of Los Angeles, are now in the custody of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. They're charged with felony evading, possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools after they lead Sheriff's Deputies and the Highway Patrol on a chase Wednesday morning from San Diego County into Orange County.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

5 Arrested in San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force Sting

Authorities arrested five people during a countywide law enforcement operation targeting human traffickers, they said Thursday. The multi-agency San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force conducted Operation Home for the Holidays over three days this week in San Diego, National City and Santee. In an effort to identify traffickers and trafficking...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC News

ABC News

945K+
Followers
199K+
Post
547M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy