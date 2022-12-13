UConn climbs to No. 3; Clingan earns weekly Big East honor

UConn continues to rise in the national polls and players like freshman Donovan Clingan continue to impress.

These are good days to be a Husky basketball fan.

In the latest positive development, the Huskies climbed from No. 5 to No. 3 in Monday’s Associated Press top 25 poll. They received 15 first place votes and checked in behind No. 1 Purdue and No. 2 Virginia.

It’s UConn’s highest ranking since being No. 1 on March 2, 2009.

UConn is undefeated at 11-0 and has won every game by double digits for the first time in program history. The Huskies are in the midst of their exam break and begin Big East play on Saturday against Butler in Indianapolis.

A 7-foot-2 center out of Bristol Central High School, Clingan has played an important part in UConn’s strong start.

Clingan was named the Big East freshman of the week after averaging 18.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in 17 minutes per game in wins over Long Island University and Florida. He also made 18 of 19 field goals during that stretch.

On the season, Clingan is averaging 10.5 points as well as a team best 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while backing up Adama Sanogo. They’ve become one of the nation’s top center duos.

Most of Clingan’s baskets have come by either dunks or putbacks. He’s shooting a team-leading 75 percent from the field.

“I just try to position myself in the best places, which is important,” Clingan said after finishing with the second double-double (21 points, 11 rebounds) of his young UConn career in a 114-61 win over Long Island University Saturday.

While some people may be surprised about Clingan’s play in his first season, coach Dan Hurley isn’t.

During the recruiting process, Hurley saw Clingan’s enormous potential while watching an early morning workout at Bristol Central.

“When we were recruiting him, we’d go in and watch the workouts,” Hurley said. “First time you saw him play, you said this guy is a natural basketball player and he’s got a feel, hands, feet and vision.”

Clingan has quickly become a fan favorite at UConn, receiving loud cheers upon entering a game. He’s handled all the attention in stride while providing a valuable spark off the bench.

“He’s alive out there,” Hurley said. “He’s got passion. He loves to play. He’s a competitive kid. He’s a joy to coach. All the attention that he’s getting and the way he’s played this year, too, I’m sure he loves the dopamine. They all love it.

“But he remained very, very coachable. The best thing about him is he’s a pleaser. He wants to please his coaches and he wants to please his teammates.”

Clingan credits Sanogo for helping him improve and get ready for his first season of college basketball.

“Going against the best big man in the country, Adama, every day in practice helps me a lot…,” Clingan said. “My first couple months in the summer workouts going one-on-one against Adama was nothing that I’ve ever experienced before. … It was an eye opener for me.”

