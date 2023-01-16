ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

Reviewers Say Their Hair Has ‘Never Been So Full & Beautiful’ With the Help of This On-Sale Purifying Scalp Oil

By Maya Gandara
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TGJyB_0jfzYeqq00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

As a beauty editor, I write about buzzy hair treatments quite regularly—especially formulas tied to hair growth and increasing your strand’s volume. There are plenty of luxury and affordable options that reviewers claim really do work, from shampoos to scalp sprays , some of the likes of which come from popular brand, Rene Furterer. In fact, the brand carries a wide selection of products that cater to different hair needs, and its collection for thinning hair is one to watch.

Both the shampoo and conditioner geared towards thinning scalps come highly reviewed, but the brand’s Complexe 5 Stimulating Plant Concentrate is by far one of the most popular products. A pre-wash scalp oil, the concentrate contains ultra-nourishing ingredients like orange and lavender essential oils that purify the scalp and restore balance for optimal growth and shine (think commercial silky locks).

One of the components that sets this scalp oil apart from others—beyond its stellar line-up of clean ingredients—is the premium glass bottle that delivers the perfect dose of concentrate to your scalp each time. It also has a targeted scalp massager tip that increases your odds of seeing results; the tip promotes better microcirculation (which leads to growth) and helps deliver the ingredients deeper into your skin.

Best of all, the brand is running a sitewide sale for the long weekend. Get 25 percent off across the board with code FFSEASON during the Friends and Family sale .

Complexe 5 Stimulating Plant Concentrate

Complexe 5 Stimulating Plant Concentrate $54 Buy Now

Because Rene Furterer is a classy brand, you can rest assured top examinations were completed for this serum . Over the course of 28 days, 110 users applied the scalp to test its efficacy, and 88 percent reported that their hair “was strengthened from the roots” while a near equal percentage claimed they “felt balance was restored to the scalp.” I’ll say, the odds of it working sound pretty high.

Even average consumers say they “can feel it working” post-application and that their hair “has never been so full and beautiful.” Another claimed that they are “ already experiencing less hair fallout with shampooing after two weeks of use.”

RELATED: This Skincare-Infused Powder Leaves My Problematic Skin Looking Airbrushed All Day Long

“I cannot begin to express how incredible this product is and that it ACTUALLY WORKS if you are seeking hair growth,” raved another. “I was in disbelief for the longest time at how well it works. Within a month of using it, I started seeing baby hairs sticking out of the top of my head. It worried me a bit, thinking my hair was breaking, but they started growing out.”

Alongside the scalp oil, make sure to snag additional bestsellers from the brand on sale. We’ve rounded up the internets favorites down below.

Triphasic Reactional Concentrated Serum

René Furterer Triphasic Reactional… $78 Buy Now

Tonucia Replumping Shampoo

Rene Furterer’s Tonucia Replumping… $34 Buy Now More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughters Are Inheriting Elvis’ ‘Graceland’ After Her Death—What It’s Worth Now

As the daughter of the “King of Rock and Roll,” there’s always been interest in Lisa Marie Presley’s net worth and how much she inherited from her father, Elvis Presley, after his death. Lisa Marie Presley is the daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley. She was born on February 1, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee. Her parents divorced when she was four years old. She was nine years old when Elvis died on August 16, 1977, of a cardiac arrest. Like her father, Lisa Marie was also a singer. She released three albums: 2003’s To Whom It May Concern; 2005’s Now...
MEMPHIS, TN
StyleCaster

How Did Lisa Marie Presley Die? Elvis’ Only Daughter Passed Just Hours After Being Rushed to Hospital

She had been on the red carpet at the Golden Globes earlier that week, so when news of her death broke on Thursday, January 12, 2023 a lot of fans were left wondering how Lisa Marie Presley died. She was only 54 after all. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, LMP made an appearance at the Golden Globes where Austin Butler won Best Actor for his portrayal of her father, Elvis, in the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic bearing “The King’s name. Lisa Marie interrupted Austin’s red carpet interview, describing his performance as her famous dad as “truly mind-blowing.” She continued: “I really didn’t...
TENNESSEE STATE
StyleCaster

Pete Was Seen on a Date With His Former Co-Star Weeks After His Split from Emrata—A Look Back at His Exes

New year, new lady. If you’re a comedy fan or someone who’s obsessed with celebrity dating lives, you might be wondering: who is Pete Davidson dating after a fling with EmRata has seemingly come to an end? The King of Staten Island star is absolutely no stranger to playing the field. Ever since his rise in NBC’s sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live, he’s been either spotted in public with some of the most famous, beautiful women in showbiz or rumored to be dating them in secret, whether it’s big names like Kate Beckinsale or Kim Kardashian. His dating legacy was...
Well+Good

This Body Oil Is Basically a Lymphatic Drainage Massage in a Bottle, and Will Help Firm Up Your Skin at Home

Lymphatic drainage massages are among a small faction of buzzy wellness treatments that really do live up to the hype. You see, when your lymphatic system gets clogged up with cellular waste, it can cause a whole host of concerns, including puffiness, dull skin, and breakouts (as well as other issues with digestion and circulation). As long as you're drinking water and getting enough movement, your lymph nodes will function just fine on their own and will eventually find a way to unblock themselves—but lymphatic drainage massages help speed up the process.
The Independent

10 best face moisturisers for every skin type and budget

The holy trinity of any good skincare routine is a cleanser, moisturiser and SPF. The first removes make-up and will keep your complexion clean, and suncream is a no-brainer for preventing sunburn and pigmentation.Typically, the purpose of a moisturiser is to hydrate the skin, restore its barrier function and leave it looking and feeling supple and plump. However, now there’s a face cream with a host of additional benefits to tackle every skincare need, across every budget.A good moisturiser can do many things; soothe dryness, balance oiliness, lock in moisture, combat acne-prone complexions, improve texture and fine lines, brighten or...
shefinds

These Types Of Shampoo And Conditioner Instantly Boost Volume And Thickness—Even On Thinning Hair!

A bad hair day has the potential to ruin your day and your self-confidence, especially if you’re working with flat, thinning hair that is only made worse by certain styles (learn about three hairstyles experts say are the worst for thin, fine hair!). However, if you’re dealing with thinning hair, there are shampoos and conditioners you can use to boost the volume in your locks and make them appear thicker.
shefinds

The One Deli Meat You Have To Stop Eating ASAP–It’s Causing Weight Gain!

If you’ve decided that one of your New Year’s Resolutions is to lose weight, you may be in the midst of a range of lifestyle changes–and at the top of that list is probably your diet. Figuring out what you should and shouldn’t eat when it comes to your health (and not to mention sticking to those guidelines) can be a difficult process, especially if you’re used to eating the same things on a regular basis that may not be the best for your body. For example, maybe you frequently make yourself a sandwich made with deli meat for lunch. While a sandwich complete with meat and veggies may seem like a perfectly fine option, health experts warn that many processed lunch meats can be detrimental to your weight loss goals. In fact, there’s one high-sodium meat many agree you should leave out of your sandwich if you’re trying to stay healthy this year: bologna.
shefinds

These 2 Salad Ingredients Are Actually So Bad For You–They Lead To Inflammation And Weight Gain!

If you’ve made the decision to get in shape and follow a healthy diet for the new year, good for you! It’s always a good time to make your health a priority and choose to nourish your body with the food that helps it thrive while cutting out harmful ingredients that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals. One of the most popular healthy meals is a good old veggie-packed salad. However, a salad is only has healthy as what you put in it. Unfortunately, some common (and delicious) ingredients many people load their salads with can actually be detrimental to your overall health by leading to inflammation and weight gain.
WGN TV

What is the best shampoo for an itchy scalp?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Skin irritation of any kind can have a serious impact on your day-to-day life, and the skin on your scalp is naturally more sensitive than most. So when the itching is in this area, excessive scratching can break the skin and cause further irritation. It’s annoying to deal with and finding a solution can be tricky.
StyleCaster

Harry Claims Kate Was ‘Reluctant’ to Lend Meghan Her Lip Gloss—She ‘Grimaced’ When Meg Used It

Sister in law. Prince Harry’s Spare stories about Kate Middleton reveal that he had more than just drama with his brother and father. Spare, which was published on January 10, 2023, is the Duke of Sussex’s first memoir. The title is based on the phrase “the heir and the spare,” terms often used to describe the first and second born children of a royal monarch. Harry wrote in Spare that his father, King Charles III, first used the word to describe him in a conversation with his mother, Princess Diana, after he was born. “‘Wonderful! Now you’ve given me an heir...
Women's Health

Can Castor Oil Really Make Your Hair Grow? Experts Explain

Castor oil has long been praised in the beauty community for its ability to add extra shine and hydration to locks, though plenty of others have also claimed that the oil can be used to remedy hair thinning and significantly promote faster growth. Meet Our Experts: Gregorio Ruggeri, trichologist and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
StyleCaster

Kim ‘Hates’ Kanye’s New Wife—She’s Staying ‘Quiet’ About Her Ex-Husband’s Marriage

After the sudden news of a wedding, Kim Kardashian’s response to Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s marriage is radio silence. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, after seven years of marriage. According to TMZ, Kim asked for joint physical and legal custody of her and Kanye’s four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Sources told the site that Kanye is “fine” with the custody agreement and the couple is “committed” to co-parenting together. TMZ also reported that Kim and Kanye have a prenup and neither party is contesting the document. In March 2022, Kanye fired his lawyer Christopher Charles Melcher. Kim...
CALIFORNIA STATE
StyleCaster

Prince Harry Signed a 4-Book Deal Before Releasing ‘Spare’—Here’s How Much He Made

After making headlines with several leaks from the book, many Royal fans are asking: how much does Prince Harry make with Spare? Prince Harry’s book named Spare launched on January 10, 2023, but many details of its contents were leaked a week prior. The book is described by its publisher, Penguin Random House, as a “landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.” The book will be the first insight into Prince Harry’s life since he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties and since the bombshell Oprah...
StyleCaster

Kylie & Travis Just Broke Up After Spending the Holidays Apart—Where They Stand Now

The end of the road. The celebrity breakups of 2023 include Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, and more famous couples who have called it quits on their relationships this year. The celebrity breakups of 2023 come after a year of splits in 2022 for couples like Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley, Florence Pugh and Zach Braff, and Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet. Momoa and Bonet, who were one of the first celebrity breakups of 2022, announced their separation after more than four years of marriage in a joint statement on his Instagram on January 12, 2022. “We have all felt the...
COLORADO STATE
StyleCaster

Reviewers Say This $20 Retinol Hand Cream Makes Their Skin Look Decades Younger—’Smoother After 1 Use’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Top secret information coming your way: Amazon has an anti-aging hand cream capable of shedding years off your skin, per shoppers. Considering our hands are one of the first areas to display signs of aging, the fact that one simple formula can reverse some of the damage may be a huge relief to many, especially those experiencing anything from crepiness to dark spots.  The Skincare LdeL Cosmetics Anti-Aging Hand Cream is more than just a moisturizing treatment for dry skin; it...
StyleCaster

Charles Is ‘Outraged’ by Harry’s ‘Damaging’ Claims About Camilla in ‘Spare’—He’s ‘Angry’ She Got ‘Dragged’ Into Their Drama

If you’ve been keeping up with Prince Harry’s new book, you might be wondering if his dad had any say in the book. What was King Charles’ reaction to Prince Harry’s Spare? The book named Spare launched on January 10, 2023, but many details of its contents were leaked a week prior. The book is described by its publisher, Penguin Random House, as a “landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.” The book will be the first insight into Prince Harry’s life since he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down...
StyleCaster

We Found a $24 Makeup Product That’s About to Replace Your Eyeshadow Palette & Eyeliner In One Fell Swoop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. The other day, I was playing around with some new eyeshadows I had been sent. I applied the product and wore it around my apartment for a couple of hours. My eyes looked great, but when it came time to remove the makeup, the shimmery specks started blurring my vision (and I wear contact lenses). I still had to shower, so this was truly anything but ideal. To my luck (and yours), there’s a beauty brand that has the health...
SPY

Say Goodbye to Dryness and Hello to Smooth, Radiant Skin With The Best Exfoliating Gloves For 2023

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Body exfoliating is an important step in self-care, and what better way to smooth your skin than with the best pair of exfoliating gloves? Exfoliating removes dead cells from the outer layer of your skin. It helps unclog pores, brighten skin, and helps products like lotion and self tanner penetrate the skin. A great pair of exfoliating gloves makes it easy to buff off these dead skin cells, revealing a smoother and more radiant beneath. They are also beneficial for treating ingrown hairs...
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

75K+
Followers
6K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy