Latest North Dakota Snowstorm Updates

By Nick Jachim
 2 days ago

( KXNET ) — The latest updates throughout the day from the KX Storm Team for the upcoming December snowstorm:

DECEMBER 16 – 12:30 P.M.

DECEMBER 16 – 6:31 A.M.

DECEMBER 15 – 12:30 P.M.

For a Blizzard Warning for all the counties in red. This long-duration storm still has enough in it to drop an additional 3″ to 7″ of snow along with wind gusting to 50 mph. This will create blizzard conditions and extremely hazardous travel weather. I-94 from Jamestown to Dickinson is still closed and most of the state is “no travel advised” We’ll be watching all the new data closely and will pass on anything you need to know.

DECEMBER 15 – 7:39 A.M.

DECEMBER 15 – 5:15 A.M .

December 14 – 4:30 P.M.

December 14 – 3:30 P.M.

We’re back into the No Travel Advised in the southwest as snow and blowing snow is making travel close to impossible, especially out in the open country. The rest of the state is in a Travel Alert which means you can travel, but it is going to be slow and possibly dangerous.

December 14 – 12:45 P.M.

December 14 – 7:35 A.M.

December 13 – 4:30 P.M.

December 13 – 12:30 P.M.

December 13 – 11:30 A.M.

At 11:30 a.m. road conditions continue to deteriorate and the purple shading is a travel advisory for freezing drizzle. Many of the major roads now have a solid yellow line and that means compacted ice or compacted snow.

December 13 – 7:42 A.M.

December 12 – 4:17 P.M.

December 12 – 12:30 P.M.

December 12 – 6:30 A.M.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for all counties shown below for MONDAY 5 PM MST until THURSDAY 5 AM MST. Threats include 6-14 inches of Snow, Ice Accumulations, and Wind gusts as high as 40 MPH

December 12 – 5:30 A.M.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

