ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

What Did Musk, Gates and Other US Billionaires Spend Their Money on in 2022?

By Andrew Lisa
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 14 days ago

While much of America spent 2022 deciding whether to put gas in the car or food on the table due to historic inflation, America's 720 or so billionaires had to make plenty of "tough" spending decisions of their own.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think You Will Be Able To Retire at Age 65?
Read: 3 Easy Tips To Turn Your Credit Woes Into Wows

Some of them stressed over how many tens of thousands of square feet their new houses should be. Others spent long nights wondering how many millions of dollars they were willing to trade for political influence. And of course, some spent small fortunes trying to own the world, but to be fair, others dug deep to try to save it.

From philanthropy to farmland, here's how America's richest and most famous magnates and moguls spent their billions in 2022 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HAfzv_0jfxFwFF00

Geroge Soros Spent $128.4 Million on the Midterm Elections

  • Net worth: $6.7 billion

In the post-Citizens United world, money is speech. And around election time, billionaires speak loudest of all.

According to Americans For Tax Fairness, a tiny group of just 465 American billionaires spent $881 million on federal midterm election races. Nearly three-quarters of it, more than $643 million, came from just 20 ruling-class households.

The biggest spender of all was hedge fund tycoon George Soros, who dumped $128.4 million into the midterms. Although Soros is as well known for being aligned with left-leaning causes as he is for shorting the British pound, 60% of this cycle's overall billionaire "speech" contributions went to Republican candidates.

Take Our Poll: How Do You Typically Split the Restaurant Bill?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IO4vb_0jfxFwFF00

Elon Musk Spent $44 Billion To Buy Twitter

  • Net worth: $185 billion

Elon Musk also spent much of 2022 concerned with free speech rights -- but for a charge of $8 per month.

The Tesla chief's dysfunctional foray into social media officially kicked off in October after months of will-he-won't-he speculation. According to Reuters, Musk financed his $46.5 billion Twitter takeover -- $44 billion, plus closing costs -- with $13 billion in bank-backed debt financing through loans against the social platform itself. Another $20 billion came from cash he got by selling off part of his Tesla shares.

He rustled up the shortfall through several sources, including big-name equity investors like Oracle founder Larry Ellison and Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hnlPe_0jfxFwFF00

MacKenzie Scott Spent $2 Billion Donating to Good Causes

  • Net worth : $26.8 billion

The former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos , Scott has established herself as one of the world's most committed philanthropists.

She kept that reputation going this year when she announced in a Medium post that she had donated $2 billion to 343 organizations in 2022 -- $1,990,800,000, to be exact -- toward the goal of "supporting the voices and opportunities of people from underserved communities."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KRpl7_0jfxFwFF00

Michael Rubin Spent $70 Million on a Really Big House

  • Net worth : $11.3 billion

Self-made fashion mogul Michael Rubin earned his fortune through the online merchandising retailer Fanatics. The pandemic was good to Rubin -- his net worth nearly tripled between 2020 and today -- and he now owns a mansion that matches his wealth.

In September, TheRealDeal reported that Canadian billionaire Francesco Aquilini, chairman of the Vancouver Canucks, sold his Hollywood Hills mansion for $70 million in one of the priciest real estate transactions of the year and of all time to an unnamed buyer.

The 15,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom, 12-bathroom palace was once the home of Ronald Reagan. Shortly after the sale, the L.A. Times reported that the buyer was none other than Rubin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VNlzi_0jfxFwFF00

Bill Gates Spent $13.5 Million Growing His Farmland Empire

  • Net worth : $105.7 billion

In June, the attorney general of North Dakota approved the sale of $13.5 million worth of land in two counties from Campbell Farms to an organization controlled by Bill Gates.

It was just the latest and perhaps most controversial acquisition in the Microsoft founder's race to become the largest private owner of farmland in America -- locals typically resist his bid to buy up land and lease it to area farmers. According to the AP, Gates now owns roughly 270,000 acres of farmland out of the 900 million that pepper the country's rural areas.

All net worth information is from Forbes.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : What Did Musk, Gates and Other US Billionaires Spend Their Money on in 2022?

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

The rise of the world's first trillionaire

In the last few years, billionaires have only been adding to their net worth, and it likely won't be long until someone reaches the status of a trillionaire. Here's everything you need to know:  When will someone be worth $1 trillion? It's hard to pinpoint a definitive answer, given that the net worths of the world's richest people are constantly fluctuating. However, a number of financial calculators have attempted to predict when the world might see its first trillionaire.  Finance and procurement platform Approve analyzed the state of the world's priciest elite, looking at data from the 30 wealthiest people in the world. Their results...
The Independent

Elon Musk, who predicted the Covid pandemic would end in April 2020, suggests Fauci should be prosecuted

In another series of Twitter posts appealing to a right-wing audience, Elon Musk has suggested calling for the prosecution of Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading immunologist and White House adviser for the Covid-19 pandemic.Musk’s latest post – “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci” – follows a streak of messages from the world’s wealthiest person on his newly acquired platform that increasingly has amplified far-right and conspiratorial content.The early morning post – hinting at support for Covid-19 conspiracy theories while offending transgender and nonbinary people – was met approvingly by far-right members of Congress, including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andy Biggs,...
NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Vice

Watch a $130 Million F-35 Fighter Jet Absolutely Eat Shit

An F-35B crashed in Fort Worth, Texas at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base on Thursday. The advanced fighter jet, which costs around $130 million, was coming in for a landing when its nose tilted forward, its front landing gear snapped, and the jet twisted to the side of the runway. Its pilot ejected and a bystander captured the whole thing on video.
FORT WORTH, TX
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
231K+
Followers
16K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy