ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, NY

Brother, Sister Nabbed For Carjacking After Beating Man Flagged Down By Girl, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nk118_0jfuoKkd00

Two teenage siblings were charged with robbery after allegedly carjacking and beating a man who stopped to help a girl who flagged him down.

The incident took place in Sullivan County around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, in the town of Liberty.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, of the New York State Police, the man was driving a 2018 Subaru Forester when he was flagged down by a girl who asked for a ride.

The unknown girl got in the vehicle on the passenger side and began striking the driver of the vehicle in the face. Another person got into the backseat of the vehicle and began striking the driver, Nevel said.

The driver was then pushed out of the car and the two teens fled in the Subaru, he added.

Troopers located the vehicle traveling west on Route 17 in the town of Thompson and initiated a traffic stop. Both suspects were in the vehicle with three other minors, he added.

During an investigation, it was determined that the other people in the vehicle were not involved in the theft of the vehicle, Nevel said.

The two minors were charged with robbery and released on Family Court appearance ticket.

Comments / 6

Patty K
3d ago

I hope they actually get some type of jail time & charges for beating the man!

Reply
10
Ms Gee
3d ago

See this is why I keep it moving no matter who’s stranded!!! You just can’t help in most cases

Reply
4
Related
Daily Voice

Beacon Crack Dealer Busted During Warrant Search, Police Say

An alleged Hudson Valley crack dealer was busted with drugs and cash during a warrants search of his home, according to authorities. The search took place in Dutchess County on Friday, Dec. 16, on South Chestnut Street in Beacon. According to Det. Sgt. Adam Harris, coordinator of the Dutchess County...
BEACON, NY
Daily Voice

GOTCHA! NJ Man Wanted For Fort Lee Gas Station Holdup Chased Down By NY State Troopers

A New Jersey man wanted for robbing a gas station convenience store in Fort Lee was captured in New York State following a pursuit that began on the Tappan Zee Bridge. Shahzad A. Khan, 41, of Carteret had just held up a Rockland County mini-mart when New York State Police tried to stop his southbound 2014 Chevy Equinox on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge over the Hudson River shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, authorities said.
FORT LEE, NJ
Daily Voice

Cortlandt Local Man Charged With Burglarizing Homes In Northern Westchester, Putnam: Police

After a man was caught burglarizing a home in Northern Westchester, he was found to have also been involved in several other thefts throughout the Hudson Valley, police said. On Monday, Dec.12, police responded to a home in Cortlandt on Gallows Hill Road for a reported burglary, and tracked down the suspect with the help of a K9 officer, according to New York State Police.
CORTLANDT, NY
WBRE

Suspects wanted in $1.7K theft at the Crossing Outlets

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in identifying suspects allegedly involved in a theft at the Crossing Outlets. According to Pocono Township Police Department, on December 11 around 6:30 p.m., the two women pictured are suspects in a shoplifting investigation at the Crossing Premium Outlets in Tannersville. Officers say the […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
WOLF

Two women wanted for theft and assault

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Two women are wanted by Dickson City Police for allegedly stealing from a store and assaulting an employee. Officials say they were involved in a retail theft at Macy's and when they were approached by Asset Protection. At this point, police say they...
DICKSON CITY, PA
Daily Voice

I-84 Crash Kills 69-Year-Old In Greenville

A tractor-trailer driver was killed in the area after losing control of his rig and jack-knifing the 2014 Freightliner he was driving. The crash took place in Greene County around 6:40 p.m., on I-84 in the town of Greenville. According to Trooper Steven Nevel, Timothy J. Suer, age 69, of...
GREENVILLE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Crack dealer arrested on Weed Street

POUGHKEEPSIE – Forty-six-year-old Raymond White was arrested on December 2, 2022, after an investigation by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force. White was taken into custody after the task force executed a search warrant at a Weed Street location and found the suspect to be in possession of crack cocaine and an unspecified amount of cash.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
429K+
Followers
62K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy