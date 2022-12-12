ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Youngkin sets special election to fill Rep. McEachin's seat

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=445XWj_0jftEiEk00

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin set a special election for Feb. 21 to fill the 4th Congressional District seat of the late Democratic Rep. A. Donald McEachin, as the field of candidates seeking the post grew on Monday.

An experienced state lawmaker was among those launching a bid to succeed McEachin in representing the solidly Democratic district, which has its population base in Richmond and stretches south to the North Carolina border.

Del. Lamont Bagby, who has represented part of suburban Richmond’s Henrico County in the state House of Delegates for nearly a decade and chairs the powerful legislative Black caucus, announced his candidacy at a community center named in his honor in the neighborhood where he grew up.

“I hope that this run not only shows individuals that a young boy from Essex Village can make it, but also a young boy from Essex Village can lead — and lead with a heart, a heart like Donald McEachin had,” said Bagby, a former educator and school board member.

Bagby has said he was close with McEachin, who died last month at 61 of what his staff said were complications of his long-running fight against colorectal cancer.

Bagby was joined Monday by supporters including Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, who endorsed him.

Democratic state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, another well-regarded veteran lawmaker who unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination for governor last year, filed a statement of candidacy Friday and planned to make a “major announcement” Tuesday, according to a news release.

Joe Morrissey, a flamboyant attorney who overcame a litany of past scandals to win election to the state Senate in 2020, also announced he would be holding a news conference related to the vacancy Tuesday.

Democrat Joseph Preston, an attorney who served for a year in the General Assembly after winning a special election, declared his candidacy in a news release. And Tavorise Marks, a civil rights activist and former state House candidate, announced a run on social media.

The partisan lean of the district presents an enormous challenge to any Republican candidate and makes it a prize for a Democrat. Democrat Terry McAuliffe defeated Youngkin last year in the district by 24 points, though he lost statewide by about two points, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project. U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine defeated his 2018 GOP opponent, Corey Stewart, in the district by 40 points, according to VPAP’s accounting.

Each party will decide its own nominating method, and the nomination contests will be party-run.

The 4th Congressional District Democratic Committee voted Monday night to hold a firehouse primary, in which voters cast ballots at multiple locations, on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Republicans’ plans weren’t immediately clear.

The last day for candidates to file is Dec. 23, the governor’s office said.

On the Republican side, pastor Leon Benjamin — who has embraced former President Donald Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 election and twice previously ran unsuccessfully against McEachin — announced he would run again.

Dale Sturdifen, a retired Virginia State Police officer and staffer for right-wing U.S. Rep. Bob Good, also confirmed his candidacy to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

The timing of the election means it will likely coincide with the waning days of the 2023 General Assembly session. Victory by a current General Assembly member could have implications for close votes on legislation, particularly in the state Senate, which Democrats narrowly control.

McEachin, a lawyer in private practice known as an environmental and social justice advocate, was elected to his first term to the U.S. House in 2016 after serving in the General Assembly. Before his passing, he handily won reelection in November, defeating Benjamin.

A funeral attended by members of Congress, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was held last week.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Philly

GOP seeks May vote on Dem vacancies in Pa. House power struggle

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania House's Republican leader on Thursday submitted paperwork seeking to wait until the May primary before holding special elections in two vacant districts, the latest move in a power struggle over control of the nearly evenly divided chamber.Republican Leader Bryan Cutler of Lancaster County sent Allegheny County and the Department of State "writs of election" for Pittsburgh-area seats that became empty last week when Democrats who won reelection resigned after also being elected to Congress and as lieutenant governor.Cutler had previously also put in a writ of election to hold a Feb. 7 vote for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

2 Virginia Democrats join race for late Rep. McEachin's seat

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two more Virginia state lawmakers on Tuesday jumped into the crowded field of candidates seeking to replace Democratic U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin, who died last month. State Sens. Jennifer McClellan and Joe Morrissey formally announced their candidacies at events in Richmond and Petersburg. At least five Democrats have now indicated plans to seek the party’s nomination during next Tuesday’s unassembled caucus, a party-run process that will involve five voting locations across the 4th District. The winner of that contest will have an enormous structural advantage in the overwhelmingly Democratic district heading into the Feb....
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Raffensperger calls on Georgia lawmakers to eliminate general election runoffs

(The Center Square) – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger wants state lawmakers to relegate general election runoffs to the history books. "Georgia is one of the only states in [the] country with a General Election Runoff," Raffensperger, a Republican, said in a Wednesday press release. "We’re also one of the only states that always seems to have a runoff. I’m calling on the General Assembly to visit the topic of the General Election Runoff and consider reforms. ...
GEORGIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Ronnie Campbell’s wife announces run for Va. House of Delegates

(WFXR) — Ellen Campbell, the wife of the late Virginia delegate, Ronnie Campbell has announced on Facebook that she will be running to take her husband’s place in the Virginia House of Delegates. Ellen Campbell says she will be running to represent Virginia’s 24th District which includes Amherst,...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

VA employee in Texas sues over abortion policy change

A health care employee within the Department of Veterans Affairs on Wednesday sued the department over its recently altered abortion policy, alleging it violates state law and her religious beliefs.   The lawsuit is the first legal challenge to the new VA policy, announced Sept. 9, which offers abortion services to veterans and eligible dependents in…
TEXAS STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Complaints Emerge About Thousands of Newly Found Deactivated Voters Appearing on Voter Rolls Right Before Arizona Republicans Lost

Complaints are circulating that the number of voters on inactive status in Maricopa County increased between April and the general election this year. One of the Republican candidates who believed this may have influenced his race is Christian Lamar, who lost by 1,990 votes in the State House race in Phoenix-area LD 2.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
WTOP

Maryland GOP taps Congressman’s wife as new chair

Maryland Republicans, still stinging from big statewide losses in the midterm elections, have chosen Nicole Beus Harris as its new statewide chair, The Washington Post reported Saturday. Wife of Congressman Andy Harris, the only Republican in Maryland’s congressional delegation, Beus Harris was selected over Gordana Schifanelli, this year’s Republican nominee...
MARYLAND STATE
The Center Square

Lake sues to reverse election loss in Arizona governor race

(The Center Square) – Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake filed a post-election lawsuit contesting the results of her race on Friday afternoon. The lawsuit argues that a significant number of ballots should be considered illegal and calls for an election audit in Maricopa County. Most notably, it asks for Lake to be declared the winner of the election and to ignore the current certification of the results. Gov.-Elect Katie Hobbs, who is the incumbent secretary of state, won by 17,117 votes statewide, which is outside of the automatic recount margin of 0.5 percent.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
The Associated Press

Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist’s deadly arrest

FARMERVILLE, La. (AP) — Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged Thursday with state crimes ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, a death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, “I’m scared!” These are the first criminal charges of any kind to emerge from Greene’s bloody death on a roadside in rural northeast Louisiana, a case that got little attention until an Associated Press investigation exposed a cover-up and prompted scrutiny of top Louisiana...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
595K+
Post
636M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy