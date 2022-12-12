ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina v Croatia - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
 3 days ago

All the key details as Lionel Messi and Argentina take on Croatia for a place in the World Cup final.

Liverpool target Enzo Fernandez will try to help Argentina and Lionel Messi reach the final of the 2022 World Cup when they face Croatia on Tuesday.

The winners of the tie will face either France or Morocco who will play their semi-final match on Wednesday.

Liverpool target Enzo Fernandez has impressed so far for Argentina at the 2022 World Cup.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 2:00pm ET

Pacific time:  11:00am PT

Central time: 1:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Wednesday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Wednesday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 8:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV1 and can also be watched on ITVX.

For viewers in the United States , the match can be watched on fuboTV .

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, MTV India HD, and JioTV.

In Canada , the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia , the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on DStv Now and NTA Sports 24.

