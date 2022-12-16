10 Shows and Movies to Watch This Weekend

With so many streaming services at our disposal these days, it can feel almost impossible to settle on something to watch . Sometimes, we find ourselves scrolling and scrolling for so long that ultimately, we just end up turning off the TV and going to bed. But even when sites like Netflix offer us their most-watched titles , it still feels hard to pick among all the trending TV shows and movies (not to mention the fact that just because it's trending, doesn't always mean it's good). Luckily, we've decided to make this process a little easier by rounding up some of the best shows and movies from various streaming services in order to turn that endless scroll into a problem of the past.

From highly-anticipated returns like Ginny & Georgia to new releases like Break Point, here's what to watch this weekend.

The Netflix series documents the complicated relationship between a teenager, Ginny (Antonia Gentry), and her mom, Georgia (Brianne Howey). In season 2, Georgia tries to hide her dark past from her fiancé, Paul (Scott Porter). As a result, Ginny is forced to cover for her mom…or else.

If you’re looking for a non-dating reality show, feast your eyes on The Climb . The series is now streaming on HBO Max, and it features Game of Thrones alum Jason Momoa teaming up with legendary rock climber Chris Sharma to host a one-of-kind rock climbing competition. The amateur climbers face a variety of challenges that are designed to test their skills—both mentally and physically.

Part one of the sports documentary is now streaming on Netflix. The series follows a group of talented tennis players over the course of one year as they try to fight their way to the top. (FYI, it’s created by the same team behind F1: Drive to Survive .)

Calling all Scooby Doo fans! This brand-new animated series tells the origin story of an often-forgotten member of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang: Velma Dinkley. The best part? The series is created by Mindy Kaling, who also voices the titular character.

In the sequel, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) travels to Greece to investigate a different case. And this time around, he’s joined by a whole new cast of A-list stars, including Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

The Banshees of Inisherin won a 2023 Golden Glob e for Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy). This tragicomedy tells the story of two longtime friends (played by Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson) who must endure a “friend breakup.” And the results are comical, but also heartbreaking.

Based on Octavia E. Butler's 1979 novel of the same name , this FX and Hulu series follows Dana, a young writer from the late 20th century who finds herself repeatedly pulled back in time to an antebellum plantation, where she meets her ancestors and confronts startling secrets.

We know, we know—it feels like a new iteration of Pinocchio comes out every other week. But, if you could pick just one to watch, check out director Guillermo del Toro's ( Shape of Water ) take on the classic fairy tale. While maybe a little darker than the Disney version audiences have come to love, this film offers plenty of heart and truly stunning stop-motion visuals (and it won the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature Film).

If you've finished the latest season of The White Lotus , but you're still craving more Aubrey Plaza, check out this movie which has been flying up the charts on Netflix. In Emily the Criminal , Plaza plays a postgraduate trying to pay off her student debts, but struggling to find a job due to a past conviction. So, when she joins a fraudulent credit card company to make fast cash, she finds herself deep in a dangerous scheme.

Don't let this whodunit slip under your radar. With an all-star cast, including Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan, Adrien Brody and more, See How They Run follows a group of actors trying to adapt an Agatha Christie play into a film, but during production, the director gets mysteriously murdered.

