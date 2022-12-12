Read full article on original website
Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys gets 2-word update from Jerry Jones
Following last week’s meeting, it appeared that Jerry Jones could look to other options besides veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Now, given a recent update, it appears that Beckham could still very well be an option for this team. On Wednesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about Odell Beckham. He gave a simple […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys gets 2-word update from Jerry Jones appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Von Miller drops truth bomb on Bills talent that’ll leave Aaron Donald furious
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has long since established himself as one of the NFL’s brightest stars. During his career, he has played on some of the best teams in the league. On Thursday, while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Von Miller spoke on this current Bills team....
Rhamondre Stevenson to leave fantasy owners high and dry as playoffs arrive
While the New England Patriots prepare for their Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, many fantasy football owners are getting ready for their first-round playoff matchups. Those that have New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson on their fantasy roster may have to make alternate lineup decisions. The Patriots,...
2022 Fantasy Football Week 15 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
It’s been a long season full of twists and turns, but the fantasy football playoffs are finally upon us. That means every decision you make from this point on is crucial in helping you capture your league championship. Hopefully, you have been able to avoid the injury bug that has crushed a number of teams.
Saquon Barkley gets big injury update for Week 15 vs. Commanders
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is expected to practice before a game against the Washington Commanders after suffering an injury last week, according to a tweet from ESPN NFL Nation reporter Jordan Raanan. The Giants planned to limit Barkley’s snaps against the Eagles last week even after he...
Mississippi State football agrees with next head coach after death of Mike Leach
The Mississippi State Bulldogs have a successor for Mike Leach. The school reportedly is in agreement with defensive coordinator Zach Arnett, who will now take over the coaching reins for Mississippi State football, per Pete Thamel of ESPN. Mississippi State has agreed to terms to promote defensive coordinator Zach Arnett to head coach, sources told […] The post Mississippi State football agrees with next head coach after death of Mike Leach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 Patriots predictions for Week 15 vs. Raiders
The New England Patriots’ Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders could have a major impact on their playoff aspirations. With that said, ahead of the highly anticipated showdown, we’ll be making our Patriots Week 15 predictions. Sure, the Patriots are 7-6 and hold the last playoff...
Tom Brady will be elated with Trey Hendrickson, Mike Hilton injury updates
The Bengals are preparing to take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, but they’ll have to do so without two of their top defenders in Trey Hendrickson and Mike Hilton. Cincinnati’s latest injury report should have Brady smiling, but the Bengals’ defense concerned. First reported by Pro...
Odell Beckham Jr. primed for shocking decision after free agency drama
Odell Beckham Jr. captured a spot in the NFL news cycle as he looked to make a return. The New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills all met with him and his decision was expected by now. There is a very good chance that it ends up being delayed. According to Jeremy Fowler of […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. primed for shocking decision after free agency drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New Orleans Saints: 4 bold predictions for Week 15 vs. Falcons
The weekend is almost here, which means it is time for some New Orleans Saints Week 15 predictions. They are set to host the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday. New Orleans is coming off its bye week after losing two in a row. Most recently, the team lost a one-point game to […] The post New Orleans Saints: 4 bold predictions for Week 15 vs. Falcons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL picks, predictions, odds for Week 15: Bills ice Dolphins
The NFL Week 15 schedule kicks off the final month of the 2022 NFL season. It is the first weekend fans get Saturday games, so set your alerts for the standard Thursday matchup, three games on Saturday, six early window contests on Sunday, four late window tilts, and the usual Sunday night and Monday night […] The post NFL picks, predictions, odds for Week 15: Bills ice Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pat Freiermuth’s injury update should leave fantasy owners frightened
It has been a challenge for the Pittsburgh Steelers to win games this season, and one of the few dependable aspects of their offense has been tight end Pat Freiermuth. However, Steelers fans and fantasy football owners may have to get by without him Sunday when the Steelers play at Carolina.
Raiders Josh Jacobs reveals status for Week 15 vs. Patriots after ‘nasty’ finger injury
Josh Jacobs has been one of the best running backs in the NFL the season, leading the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense. After suffering a brutal finger injury against the Rams in Week 14, Jacobs gave an update on whether he plans to play in Week 15 against the Patriots.
Dallas Cowboys: 3 bold predictions for Week 15 vs. Jaguars
The Dallas Cowboys fly to Jacksonville on Sunday in search of a much more impressive win than their Week 14 squeaker over Houston at home in Week 14. Meanwhile the Jags are fresh off Trevor Lawrence’s best game as a pro in an impressive win over the Tennessee Titans. The Jags are a team that has flashed real competence at times this season. They’re only 5-8, but impressive wins over Tennessee and Baltimore over the last three contests has Jacksonville quietly creeping towards the outskirts of the playoff picture in the NFC. Taking down the 10-win Cowboys would do a lot for the Jaguars in terms of solidifying themselves as a threat to sneak into the postseason. Motivations should be as high as ever in Jacksonville, and their former No. 1 overall pick is playing the best ball of his career under center. Here are three bold Cowboys predictions for Sunday’s Week 15 tilt against the Jaguars.
3 Lions predictions for Week 15 vs. Jets
Heading into Week 15, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will be taking on Zach Wilson and the New York Jets. This game will provide a matchup of two teams that currently find themselves in playoff contention. Ahead of this Lions-Jets matchup, we will be giving our Lions Week 15 predictions.
Ravens finally getting David Ojabo boost for Week 15 vs. Browns
The Baltimore Ravens took a chance on David Ojabo, selecting him in the second round of the 2022 NFL despite the fact that he tore his Achilles during Michigan’s Pro Day. But after months of recovery, Ojabo appears ready to finally prove the Ravens right for taking a chance on him. The Score’s Jordan Schultz […] The post Ravens finally getting David Ojabo boost for Week 15 vs. Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nick Bosa swallows Seahawks offense alive to reach territory no SF player has reached before
Since entering the league in 2019, Nick Bosa has been a dominant force on San Francisco’s defensive line. In Week 15 against the Seahawks, Bosa accomplished something that has never been done in the history of 49ers’ football. San Francisco took down the Seahawks 21-13, clinching the NFC...
Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury delivers gut-wrenching update on top of Kyler Murray injured reserve desgination
The Arizona Cardinals had is having a forgettable season made even worse by a painful Week 15 match against the New England Patriots. Not only did the Cardinals got blown out by the Patriots in a 27-13 loss at home but they also saw key players suffer injuries, none more devastating than the one sustained […] The post Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury delivers gut-wrenching update on top of Kyler Murray injured reserve desgination appeared first on ClutchPoints.
6 Highlights, lowlights as Vikings play 1000th-game in team history
The Minnesota Vikings have a chance to clinch the NFC North title when they host the Indianapolis Colts Saturday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium While that’s a significant event itself, the game represents a milestone in team history. They game is the 1,000th the team has played since entering the NFL in the 1961 season. […] The post 6 Highlights, lowlights as Vikings play 1000th-game in team history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Fields receives crucial injury update ahead of Bears’ clash with Eagles
Justin Fields’ practice week started bleak as he missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness. However, a new update has Fields looking ready to roll against the Eagles in Week 15. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Fields returned to practice and was a full participant on Thursday. That puts him in line to be under […] The post Justin Fields receives crucial injury update ahead of Bears’ clash with Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
