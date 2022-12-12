ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys gets 2-word update from Jerry Jones

Following last week’s meeting, it appeared that Jerry Jones could look to other options besides veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Now, given a recent update, it appears that Beckham could still very well be an option for this team. On Wednesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about Odell Beckham. He gave a simple […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys gets 2-word update from Jerry Jones appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Rhamondre Stevenson to leave fantasy owners high and dry as playoffs arrive

While the New England Patriots prepare for their Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, many fantasy football owners are getting ready for their first-round playoff matchups. Those that have New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson on their fantasy roster may have to make alternate lineup decisions. The Patriots,...
ClutchPoints

2022 Fantasy Football Week 15 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers

It’s been a long season full of twists and turns, but the fantasy football playoffs are finally upon us. That means every decision you make from this point on is crucial in helping you capture your league championship. Hopefully, you have been able to avoid the injury bug that has crushed a number of teams.
ClutchPoints

Saquon Barkley gets big injury update for Week 15 vs. Commanders

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is expected to practice before a game against the Washington Commanders after suffering an injury last week, according to a tweet from ESPN NFL Nation reporter Jordan Raanan. The Giants planned to limit Barkley’s snaps against the Eagles last week even after he...
ClutchPoints

Mississippi State football agrees with next head coach after death of Mike Leach

The Mississippi State Bulldogs have a successor for Mike Leach. The school reportedly is in agreement with defensive coordinator Zach Arnett, who will now take over the coaching reins for Mississippi State football, per Pete Thamel of ESPN. Mississippi State has agreed to terms to promote defensive coordinator Zach Arnett to head coach, sources told […] The post Mississippi State football agrees with next head coach after death of Mike Leach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
STARKVILLE, MS
ClutchPoints

4 Patriots predictions for Week 15 vs. Raiders

The New England Patriots’ Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders could have a major impact on their playoff aspirations. With that said, ahead of the highly anticipated showdown, we’ll be making our Patriots Week 15 predictions. Sure, the Patriots are 7-6 and hold the last playoff...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr. primed for shocking decision after free agency drama

Odell Beckham Jr. captured a spot in the NFL news cycle as he looked to make a return. The New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills all met with him and his decision was expected by now. There is a very good chance that it ends up being delayed. According to Jeremy Fowler of […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. primed for shocking decision after free agency drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

New Orleans Saints: 4 bold predictions for Week 15 vs. Falcons

The weekend is almost here, which means it is time for some New Orleans Saints Week 15 predictions. They are set to host the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday. New Orleans is coming off its bye week after losing two in a row. Most recently, the team lost a one-point game to […] The post New Orleans Saints: 4 bold predictions for Week 15 vs. Falcons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

NFL picks, predictions, odds for Week 15: Bills ice Dolphins

The NFL Week 15 schedule kicks off the final month of the 2022 NFL season. It is the first weekend fans get Saturday games, so set your alerts for the standard Thursday matchup, three games on Saturday, six early window contests on Sunday, four late window tilts, and the usual Sunday night and Monday night […] The post NFL picks, predictions, odds for Week 15: Bills ice Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON STATE
ClutchPoints

Dallas Cowboys: 3 bold predictions for Week 15 vs. Jaguars

The Dallas Cowboys fly to Jacksonville on Sunday in search of a much more impressive win than their Week 14 squeaker over Houston at home in Week 14. Meanwhile the Jags are fresh off Trevor Lawrence’s best game as a pro in an impressive win over the Tennessee Titans. The Jags are a team that has flashed real competence at times this season. They’re only 5-8, but impressive wins over Tennessee and Baltimore over the last three contests has Jacksonville quietly creeping towards the outskirts of the playoff picture in the NFC. Taking down the 10-win Cowboys would do a lot for the Jaguars in terms of solidifying themselves as a threat to sneak into the postseason. Motivations should be as high as ever in Jacksonville, and their former No. 1 overall pick is playing the best ball of his career under center. Here are three bold Cowboys predictions for Sunday’s Week 15 tilt against the Jaguars.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

3 Lions predictions for Week 15 vs. Jets

Heading into Week 15, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will be taking on Zach Wilson and the New York Jets. This game will provide a matchup of two teams that currently find themselves in playoff contention. Ahead of this Lions-Jets matchup, we will be giving our Lions Week 15 predictions.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Ravens finally getting David Ojabo boost for Week 15 vs. Browns

The Baltimore Ravens took a chance on David Ojabo, selecting him in the second round of the 2022 NFL despite the fact that he tore his Achilles during Michigan’s Pro Day. But after months of recovery, Ojabo appears ready to finally prove the Ravens right for taking a chance on him. The Score’s Jordan Schultz […] The post Ravens finally getting David Ojabo boost for Week 15 vs. Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury delivers gut-wrenching update on top of Kyler Murray injured reserve desgination

The Arizona Cardinals had is having a forgettable season made even worse by a painful Week 15 match against the New England Patriots. Not only did the Cardinals got blown out by the Patriots in a 27-13 loss at home but they also saw key players suffer injuries, none more devastating than the one sustained […] The post Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury delivers gut-wrenching update on top of Kyler Murray injured reserve desgination appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ARIZONA STATE
ClutchPoints

6 Highlights, lowlights as Vikings play 1000th-game in team history

The Minnesota Vikings have a chance to clinch the NFC North title when they host the Indianapolis Colts Saturday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium While that’s a significant event itself, the game represents a milestone in team history. They game is the 1,000th the team has played since entering the NFL in the 1961 season. […] The post 6 Highlights, lowlights as Vikings play 1000th-game in team history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Justin Fields receives crucial injury update ahead of Bears’ clash with Eagles

Justin Fields’ practice week started bleak as he missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness. However, a new update has Fields looking ready to roll against the Eagles in Week 15. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Fields returned to practice and was a full participant on Thursday. That puts him in line to be under […] The post Justin Fields receives crucial injury update ahead of Bears’ clash with Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
126K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy