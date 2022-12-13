ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Infant formula recalled over possible bacterial contamination

By Jacob Burbrink, Nexstar Media Wire
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fFo9j_0jfgy55d00

READING, Pa. ( WXIN ) – An infant formula manufacturer is recalling an entire run of its product due to the possibility of cross-contamination with dangerous bacteria.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the recall involves ByHeart’s Whole Nutrition Infant Formula. The recall was initiated after a sample conducted by a third-party packager tested positive for Cronobacter sakazakii. However, no product distributed ByHeart has tested positive for the bacteria.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

FOX 8 Recall Round-up & Consumer Alerts

This bacteria can cause severe, life-threatening infections such as sepsis or meningitis. Meningitis is an inflammation of the membranes that protect the brain and spine.

The FDA says symptoms of sepsis and meningitis may include poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice, grunting breaths, and abnormal movements. The infection may also cause bowel damage and spread through the blood to other body parts.

It is important to note that this voluntary recall is not related to our own manufacturing in any way, and we remain confident in our safety testing and quality program. We own our entire manufacturing supply chain, with the exception of final canning, which is conducted by a reputable third-party packager.

Subaru recalls Ascent SUVs due to fire risk Statement from ByHeart

After learning about the positive sample, ByHeart isolated all products packaged that day, and the first production of the next day. The company said out of an abundance of caution, it is now recalling all products produced during the entire production run.

Recalled product batches are 22273 C1, 22276 C1, 22277 C1, 22278 C1, and 22280 C1 printed with use by 01 JAN 24 or 01JUL 24.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d2ld6_0jfgy55d00
Recalled ByHeart formula (Photo//FDA)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bGyI0_0jfgy55d00
Location of batch number (Photo//FDA)

So far, the company has not heard from anyone indicating any illness. The FDA said if a baby has already consumed all the formula, there is no reason for concern. However, if parents are concerned, they should consult their pediatrician.

Anyone with the recalled formula should throw it away and contact ByHeart. They can email the company at notices@byheart.com or text it at 1-909-506-2354. The company will also reach out directly to all customers who purchased orders from these identified batches via email

In the meantime, our priority is to make sure that all customers have what they need to keep their babies fed and healthy, no matter what brand of formula they use. While we work diligently to meet the demand for formula, the fastest way we can replace the formula that you purchased is to cover the cost of two cans of alternate formula. Additionally, affected customers will receive two cans of their next order of ByHeart Whole Nutrition Formula for free. We will also be reaching out directly to all customers via email who recently purchased orders from ByHeart.

Statement from ByHeart

Anyone whose infant is experiencing symptoms related to Cronobacter infection is urged to contact their health care provider to report their symptoms and receive immediate care. To report an illness or adverse event, you can

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
foodsafetynews.com

FDA provides little information on new Salmonella outbreak; hundreds sick

The Food And Drug Administration is investigating a new outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium that has sickened more than 250 people. The agency has initiated traceback efforts but has not revealed what foods or beverages are being traced. As of Nov. 17 there were 264 confirmed patients, but the FDA has...
Parade

Christmas Advent Calendars Recalled Over Possible Salmonella Contamination

Buyers beware: there's a health hazard concerning chocolates inside certain advent calendar products being sold this season. On Dec. 6, Lidl US voluntarily recalled its 8.4 oz. Favorina brand Advent Calendar (Premium Chocolate with a Creamy Filling) after it was determined following routine testing—which Lidl noted it performs on an ongoing basis to help ensure safe and quality products for its customers—that some treats in the product may potentially be contaminated with Salmonella.
The Independent

Warning after scientists find faeces and dangerous bacteria at self-service check-outs

Health chiefs are warning festive shoppers to wash their hands regularly after a study found both faeces and vomit-inducing bugs - on self-service check-out screens.The investigation, where scientists analysed swabs from several everyday objects, revealed there were thousands of bacteria on the ubiquitous payment machines.E.coli, which causes vomiting, was present on nearly all the surfaces, while poo and microbes that lead to urinary tract infections (UTIs) were found on self-service screens.A bug commonly found in the vagina, mouth, throat and gut called Candida albicans, which can cause yeast infections, was also discovered on an escalator handrail.And shoppers may also be...
MedicalXpress

Health officials warn against eating raw oysters distributed to 13 states

Health officials are advising people to not eat or serve some oysters that were distributed in 13 states across the country. The Food and Drug Administration said this week it is advising consumers not to eat, and restaurants and other retailers not to sell, Dai One Food Co. frozen half shell oysters that have a harvest date of Feb. 6, 2022. The South Korean firm has recalled oyster products from "the same harvest area," according to the FDA.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

What are the signs of Strep A infection?

At least nine children across the UK are known to have died from invasive Strep A infection.– What is Strep A?Strep A bacteria can cause many different infections, ranging from minor illnesses to serious and deadly diseases.The bacteria are commonly found in the throat and on the skin, and some people have no symptoms.Infections cause by Strep A include the skin infection impetigo, scarlet fever and strep throat. Scarlet fever in particular has seen a recent surge in cases.While the vast majority of infections are relatively mild, sometimes the bacteria cause life-threatening illness called invasive Group A Streptococcal disease.– What...
The Independent

Boy, 5, dies eating plant seeds with poison 30 times more toxic than ricin

A five-year-old boy in India has died after consuming the seeds of a highly poisonous plant. After the boy ate the seeds of a plant called rosary pea, scientifically known as Abrus Precatorius, he developed seizures, went into a coma, and died within 24 hours. His seven-year-old brother also ingested the seeds but was saved by doctors at a hospital in New Delhi. “When we received the child, I was surprised to find that he was poisoned by a poison called abrin, which is released by seeds of a plant called Abrus Precatorius, also known as Ratti or Gunchi in...
HAWAII STATE
WebMD

Symptoms as Clues: Is It RSV, COVID, the Flu or a Common Cold?

Editor's note: See cold and flu activity in your location with the WebMD tracker. Nov. 17, 2022 – The overlapping symptoms of respiratory viruses with household names – COVID-19, the flu, the common cold, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) – can make it challenging to tell them apart.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Yousaf stresses ‘no shortage of supply’ of antibiotics for Strep A infections

The Scottish Health Secretary has reassured parents that there is “no shortage of supply” of the antibiotics needed to treat Strep A.Humza Yousaf was also clear that the number of cases of the infection being seen in Scotland is “not unusual”.Across the UK at least nine children have died from complications caused by the Strep A infection – although no fatalities have been reported in Scotland.We have published new surveillance data on Group A streptococcus (GAS), which shows that while there is an out of season increase in cases of GAS being reported in Scotland; numbers are similar to those...
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

80K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy