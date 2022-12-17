Winter storm closings, delays and cancellations

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Keith Darnay
( KXNET ) — The winter storm has already created some delays, postponements and rescheduling. Here’s a current and changing list of what has been delayed or closed. Check back often to see new updates.

You can also check school plans at the KX School Closings and Delays page .

____________________________________________________________________________

Friday, December 16

[CLOSED TODAY (‘Delayed Openings’ are listed near the bottom) ]

The Minot Public Library will close at 1:00 p.m. today.

The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile appearances set for Minot today and through Dec. 19 have been cancelled .

The CNDC Boys tourney has been canceled . Teams will be adding some games to their schedule to replace these three games. Check with your local teams for dates and times.

Mandan City Hall offices will remain closed Friday afternoon, Dec. 16.

BisMan Transit is not running today.

L inton-HMB Lions will not be traveling to State JH in Minot . Girls Tournament in Ashle y is cancelled and moved to Saturday, Dec. 17.

Open Your Heart packing and sorting schedule for 8 am is delayed until 1 pm December 16

All Bismarck Parks and Recreation District facilities will remain closed December 16. All BPRD programs and activities scheduled today are cancelled.

Bismarck Public Schools has canceled all in-person learning and activities for students on Friday, December 16. In order to minimize disruptions to learning, this will be a virtual learning day for grades K-12.

Kenmare Public Schools will be closed Friday, December 16, and will continue with distance learning

Exploring Minds Development Center will be closed Friday, December 16.

City of Bismarck Offices and the Landfill will be closed December 16th due to the winter storm and blizzard conditions. The landfill and the Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) and Electronic Recycling Center will be open on Saturday, December 17th.

Choice Bank Bismarck North location closed December 16.

All nonessential departments in the McLean County Courthouse , and NDSU Extension-McLean County , will be closed Friday, December 16.

The Morton Mandan Public Library will be closed on Friday.

The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library will be closed on Friday, December 16.

Mi not Commission on Aging will be closed on Friday, December 16. No meals on wheels for seniors.

Custer Health and Mandan/Bismarck WIC offices will be closed on Friday.

Burleigh and Morton courthouses will be closed today.  Hearings will be reset.

North Central Human Service Center along with the Vocational Rehabilitation and Child Support offices in Minot will be closed today,

Trinity Health clinics in Garrison, Mohall, New Town, Velva and Williston are closed today.

The North Dakota Capitol and other state facilities in the Bismarck area will be closed today due to the ongoing blizzard and hazardous travel conditions.

Northwest Human Service Center in Williston will be closed Friday, December 16. Please call 211 or 988 for any behavioral health crisis.

All Essentia Health-Mid Dakota Bismarck Clinics, including walk-in services , are closed today , Friday, December 16. Patients will be contacted to reschedule their appointments.

Bremer Bank in Rugby will be closed today.

The Minot Office of Job Service North Dakota is closed today. Services are available by calling 857-7500 or visit jobsnd.com.

North Dakota Health and Human Services offices in Bismarck , Devils Lake , Dickinson , Jamestown , Minot , Rolla , Valley City , Fargo and Williston that directly serve clients will remain closed December 16. HHS offices in Grafton and Grand Forks will have a delayed opening at 10:00 a.m. on December 16.

Prairie Rose Family Dentists : All 3 locations will be closed Friday, December 16.

The Sawyer Senior Center will be closed Friday, December 16 and Saturday, December 17 due to the weather.

Heartview Foundation outpatient services are closed Friday, December 16. The OTP clinic will remain open.

NuVation Health Services will be closed on Friday, December 16, appointments will be via telehealth services.

Stark County offices including the Stark County courthouse will remain closed on Friday, December 16.

UND Center for Family Medicine – Minot Clinic will be closed Friday, December 16.

————————————- [DELAYED OPENINGS ] ————————————-

Missouri Valley Vet will be opening at noon today.

Ward County Administration Building and Courthouse will open at 10:00 a.m. Friday. We will reassess conditions in the morning.

All Minot, Kenmare and Stanley Town & Country Credit Union locations will open at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 16.

Choice Bank Bismarck South opening at noon today.

Bremer Bank in Minot will be opening at 10:00 a.m. today.

The Minot Family YMCA is re-opening at 1:00 p.m., December 16.

Bismarck Parks and Recreation District : All facilities will open at noon on Friday, December 16.

North Dakota Health and Human Services offices in Grafton and Grand Forks will have a delayed opening at 10:00 a.m. on December 16. HHS office in Bismarck , Devils Lake , Dickinson , Jamestown , Minot , Rolla , Valley City , Fargo and Williston that directly serve clients will remain closed December 16.

____________________________________________________________________________

Saturday, December 17

Morton Mandan Public library will be open Saturday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

____________________________________________________________________________

Other Resources

Marie Trickey
7d ago

So much for global warming. Alaska is used to snow and I have lived here since 1974 and still have never seen a snowstorm like this! It's time for earth to go back to an ice age.😭

