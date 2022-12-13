ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Tory Lanez trial: Megan Thee Stallion to testify over alleged shooting

By Abené Clayton in Los Angeles
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a8YYg_0jfUuyYJ00
Megan Thee Stallion is seen in Manhattan in August.

Opening statements in the trial of Tory Lanez, the rapper accused of shooting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the foot, began on Monday in Los Angeles. Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, faces more than 22 years in prison if he is convicted on all three felony counts he is currently charged with.

Los Angeles county prosecutors Kathy Ta and Alexander Bott allege Peterson shot the rapper, whose real name is Megan Pete, with a semi-automatic firearm during an argument that began inside a vehicle in Hollywood Hills. Peterson has pleaded not guilty to three separate felony charges stemming from the alleged shooting including assault and having a concealed gun in a vehicle.

He recently waived his right to a jury trial on a newly added felony charge of discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, meaning Judge David Herriford will decide that case alone.

George Mgdesyan, Peterson’s defense attorney, argues that Kelsey Harris, Pete’s assistant and close friend was the one who shot the Texas-born rapper after they got into a verbal and allegedly physical confrontation.

“Jealousy, this case is about jealousy,” Mgdesyan told jurors during his opening statement on Monday.

The saga between the rappers began over two years ago when Peterson was arrested for having a concealed weapon in mid-July 2020 and Pete was at the scene. On 20 August, after weeks of speculation, Pete went on Instagram Live to say Peterson shot her. The incident has resulted in a fallout that has largely played out online, with both artists using their music and social media to express their sides of the story.

Peterson has maintained his innocence, accused Pete of lying about being shot and claimed that her Roc Nation management team was trying to frame him, according to social media posts and lyrics in his September 2020 album. In a tweet, Peterson has implied that he was in an intimate relationship with the rapper and one of her friends, and this led to the conflict.

Pete has vehemently denied ever being in a romantic relationship with Peterson, including during a high-profile interview with Gayle King. However prosecutors say that Pete will testify that the two rappers were in fact intimate at some point.

Pete has often shot back on social media at people – including other rappers and hip-hop media personalities – who have questioned her version of events. Pete has criticized what she sees as hypocrisy among people who were outspoken about violence against Black women at the hands of police but were silent or outright dismissive and antagonistic as it applies to her.

“After a party, I was shot twice as I walked away from him,” she wrote in an October 2020 New York Times opinion piece. “Even as a victim, I have been met with skepticism and judgment. The way people have publicly questioned and debated whether I played a role in my own violent assault proves that my fears about discussing what happened were, unfortunately, warranted.”

Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized.

— TINA SNOW (@theestallion) July 17, 2020

High-profile women in politics and social justice causes, such as congresswoman Maxine Waters and Tarana Burke, who started the #MeToo movement, have rallied behind Pete. They were among more than a dozen others who signed an open letter penned by the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium in support of the rapper who they say is facing “continued verbal and cultural violence”.

Throughout jury selection attorneys for the defense and prosecution have alluded to a number of high-profile potential witnesses. Peterson’s defense attorneys confirmed Pete would testify in the trial Wednesday. Other possible witnesses include Kylie Jenner, who hosted the party that preceded the argument between the musicians, and Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, who was also at the home.

Attorneys also expect to call up medical professionals and law enforcement officers, including the former Los Angeles police detective Ryan Stogner, who was described as “one of, if not the most important witness for the defense” by Mgdesyan.

In December last year, Stogner testified that he interviewed Pete on two separate occasions. She allegedly told him that Peterson shot at her feet while she stood outside the SUV the pair and their associates were riding in. Peterson was allegedly intoxicated and shouted, “Dance, bitch,” while firing his gun toward Pete’s feet, Rolling Stone reported.

Stogner was “relieved of his duties” by the LAPD after he was accused of spousal abuse, prosecutors revealed during an on-the-record conversation between trial attorneys and Herriford. Last month, the district attorney’s office declined to file charges against him, the office told the Guardian.

Since charges against Peterson were announced, he has violated two separate court orders that forbade him from being within 100ft of Pete or discussing the rapper or his court case on his social media accounts or to any other people not involved in the trial. He was briefly detained in early April after writing tweets that Herriford determined to be about Pete.

The trial is scheduled to last for at least two weeks.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Guardian

John Lennon and Yoko Ono simulate making love – Allan Tannenbaum’s best photograph

I first met John Lennon in 1975, backstage at a televised event in New York when I was staff photographer for the SoHo Weekly News. Years later, while I was still at the paper, we decided to run an interview with Yoko Ono ahead of the release of the couple’s new album, Double Fantasy. They had spent the previous five years as recluses, during which time they had their son, Sean. I didn’t know Yoko personally but I’d always had a lot of respect for her as an artist, and of course I was a big fan of John’s. The idea was that we’d get access to the pair of them by approaching Yoko first.
NEW JERSEY STATE
HipHopDX.com

Birdman's Brother Terrance 'Gangsta' Williams Questions Reaction To T.I.'s Snitching Confession

Birdman’s brother Terrance “Gangsta” Williams has shared his thoughts on T.I.’s recent confession that he once snitched on his dead cousin to avoid jail time. In a resurfaced clip from an August 2020 episode of his expediTIously podcast that went viral this week, the Atlanta rapper recalled pinning a gun case on his late cousin Toot in the early 2000s, prior to his music career taking off.
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Brands Gunna A ‘Rat’ For Pleading Guilty In YSL RICO Case

Boosie Badazz has accused Gunna of being a rat after the YSL rapper pleaded guilty to a racketeering charge which has allowed him to be released from prison. According to WSB-TV, Gunna (real name Sergio Kitchens) pleaded guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge when he was back in court for a virtual hearing on Wednesday (December 14). He was sentenced to five years with one year served in prison where he’s been since he was detained in May as part of the sweeping YSL indictment against Young Thug and his label.
thesource.com

Cardi B Faces Legal Action for Halloween Costume

Cardi B is being sued after posting a picture in her Marge Simpson Halloween costume. According to artist aleXsandro Palombo, he created this look back in 2013 as part of the Marge Simpson Style Icon Series. The artist hired intellectual property attorney, Claudio Volpi, to bring forth the copyright claims against the rapper. According to reports, Volpi contacted Cardi and her team who stated that Cardi was unaware “there was an artist behind this image previously” but that she’d be “happy to add credits.” Palombo responded by demanding everyone publish a “remedial” follow-up post that links to his Instagram. This demand went unanswered by Cardi and her team.
HipHopDX.com

Angela Simmons Seemingly Confirms Yo Gotti Dating Rumors With Romantic Photo

Angela Simmons has fanned the rumors of a budding romance with Yo Gotti after posting a photo of the would-be couple sharing an intimate moment. The photo, which appeared briefly in Angela Simmons’ Instagram stories on Friday (November 18), saw the Growing Up Hip-Hop star smiling at another person, whose face was covered with a red heart. She captioned the post, “FOREVER MOOD.”
HipHopDX.com

Charleston White Pulls Gun On Interviewer Over King Von Question

A recent Charleston White interview went left after the gang member-turned-internet personality pulled a gun on the interviewer. White sat down for a conversation with Chicago’s DJ Univercity on Wednesday (November 23), where he spoke about lending financial help to the mother of the late rapper FBG Duck, who was shot and killed in the Windy City in August 2020.
CHICAGO, IL
Indy100

People think this photo of Kanye at a Maryland sushi bar shows he's hit a new low

There's a lot going on in this new photo of Kanye West sitting at a sushi restaurant in Frederick, Maryland. On Monday, Twitter user Kyle posted a photo of West, also known as Ye, sitting at a table at Matsutake Sushi & Steak in Frederick, of all places. West, 45, appeared very unhappy wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, and giant rubber boots as he frowned next to a smiling fan. Behind West sat 24-year-old white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWest and Fuentes have recently developed a friendship as both men have...
FREDERICK, MD
HollywoodLife

Snoop Dogg Is Joined By His Wife, Kids & Grandkids As They Rock SKIMs Pajamas For Holiday Campaign

Three generations of Snoop Dogg‘s family united for a holiday photoshoot campaign with SKIMS that came out December 1. Snoop, his wife Shante Broadu, their three children, and his grandkids all matched in SKIMS’ Fleece Sleep Sets and SKIMS Cozy Collection. The 51-year-old rapper and his family were named the SKIMS Holiday family of the year by Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear company. That honor went to Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert last year.
PopCrush

Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface

Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper can be seen crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young girl.
TMZ.com

Soulja Boy Concedes to Shaq in Feud Over $1 Million Bill

Soulja Boy is getting a kick outta being proved wrong, for a change -- after Shaquille O'Neal stepped up to make it clear HE is the first "rapper" to possess a one million dollar bill. Shaq reacted to SB's Instagram video of himself flexing the fake currency ... and essentially...
hotnewhiphop.com

Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital

The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
The Guardian

The Guardian

534K+
Followers
122K+
Post
256M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy