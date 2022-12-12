ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Clear skies, cool temps move in; wintry mix possible Thursday

By News 12 Staff


 4 days ago

WHAT'S NEW: By the end of the week, Long Island could be impacted by a wintry mix to rainy mess where Friday's AM Rush would be impacted.

WHAT'S NEXT: High pressure drops down, continuing to clear the skies but also dropping the temps below average mid-week.

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says there will be cold weather for the next few days with a chance for a wintry mix later in the week.

FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: Clear and cold with diminishing winds. Avg. Low: 30. Lows: mid 20s.

TUESDAY: Bright, blue skies with a light breeze. Avg. high: 45. Highs: low 40s. Lows: mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies but with breezy winds making it feel chilly. Highs: low 40s. Lows: upper 20s to low 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to overcast through the day with a chance for a wintry mix/rain during the afternoon/evening hours. Highs: mid 40s. Lows: low 40s.

FRIDAY: Weather To Watch – Light to moderate rain with breezy to windy conditions. Highs: upper 40s to low 50s. Lows: mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable with breezy winds from time to time. Highs: mid 40s. Lows: upper 20s to low 30s.

SUNDAY: Hanukkah Begins At Sunset (4:26 PM) - Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs: upper 30s to low 40s. Lows: upper 20s to low 30s.





