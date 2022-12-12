Read full article on original website
Iconic Houston rapper set to open first restaurant for his award winning burgersAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
You can now stay in President Bush's former Houston homeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
50 Cent is Giving Back to the Houston Community with New Business LabAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITHouston, TX
Fighting for a miracle: Martin family hopes for final treatment for 3-year-old Tommy Martin
, , Three-year-old Tommy Martin has spent the better part of his life in hospitals with leukemia and various other health issues, but continues the fight with his family who is hoping for a miracle through Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy.Martin was diagnosed Dec. 27, 2020 with B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, went into relapse in October and has been undergoing treatment ever since. His almost two-year struggle has taken place at Cooks Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth and currently at Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Centers in Houston.“Now that we’re at TCH, (...) he has done amazing. He has...
fox26houston.com
Mom battling stage 4 cancer pleading with community to help find her missing son with learning disabilities
HOUSTON - With cold, rainy weather moving in Tuesday night, one Houston mother is pleading with the community to help find her 17-year-old son, who has multiple learning disabilities. Micah Byrum, 17, stepped outside his River Oaks apartment Saturday night for fresh air, and hasn’t been seen since. "I...
Houston-area resident wins 'Survivor'
HOUSTON — A Kingwood, Texas, man won Season 42 of the CBS show "Survivor" Wednesday. Mike Gabler, a heart valve specialist, is the second-oldest winner in the history of "Survivor." His family cheered him on during a watch party in The Woodlands. He announced during Wednesday's show that he...
fox26houston.com
Houston realtor donating children's beds to single parents in need
300,000 children are sleeping on the floor every night in Houston, according to the group Children at Risk. That’s why a Houston realtor is launching an initiative to give single parents beds for their kids this holiday season.
Memorial Assistance Ministries helping Texans get back on their feet
HOUSTON — A local organization is expanding to help reach more people in need. Memorial Assistance Ministries, otherwise known as MAM, has opened up a new office and resale shop in the Heights. The organization helps people who need help in the community get back on their feet, like...
Don't die with your dead...
“DON'T DIE WITH YOUR DEAD. Did you know that when you cry for your dead, you cry for you and not them?. You cry because you “lost them” because you don’t HAVE THEM by your side.
'Anything she touches, she puts her heart into it' | Family, friends mourn loss of prominent Houston doctor
HOUSTON — Friends and family said she was an "angel," "selfless" and "humble and kind." It seems there aren’t enough words to describe what 52-year-old Mini Vettical meant to everyone around her. “She was that kind of a unique individual, and she never expected anything from anybody else,...
iheart.com
White Christmas In Houston? Latina Girl Is Ready For This Cold Front!
Well we could have a cold Christmas here in my city! Lows in the single digits and teens on Christmas morning? Now you know we deal with bipolar weather so if you from Htown, you are use to being hot one day and freezing the next day. Oh and yes we are use to rocking shorts on Christmas.
Bone marrow drive underway for 5-year-old battling rare disease
HOUSTON — A bone marrow drive is underway for a five-year-old boy battling a rare disease. Nicholas Gonzalez has been diagnosed with severe aplastic anemia, a condition that occurs when your body stops producing enough blood cells. His father says after chemo and other treatment, Nicholas seemed to get...
fox26houston.com
Father of 5-year-old Houston boy who will die without bone marrow transplant in search of lifesaving hero
HOUSTON - "We can't save our own kids' life. We need help from somebody else to save our own children's life," said Marco Gonzalez. Gonzalez has dedicated his life to saving others. "I don't like to ask for help," he said. "But now I've got to ask for help, I...
cw39.com
Dr. Elizabeth McIngvale provides recommendations on ways to help
HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s full swing Holiday mode for millions around the country. Finding the right present and making sure the decorations look great both inside and outside of the House, are a must. And making sure everything is perfect can be stressful. Because of all of this, the season, for many, definitely impacts their mental health.
Experts remind people to protect the elderly from respiratory illnesses during the holidays
HOUSTON — It's the time of the year when families come together but with a rise in flu and COVID cases, experts are warning people to take precautions to keep the elderly safe, especially those in nursing homes. 'Tis the season for contagious respiratory illnesses. "We are done with...
Video: Christmas decorations stolen from porch of Oak Forest home
HOUSTON — Two life-sized Nutcracker decorations were snatched from the front porch of an Oak Forest home and the theft was caught on camera. The homeowners said it happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday. The thief is seen on video walking up to the porch, unplugging the decorations and carrying...
KHOU
Family, friends mourn loss of prominent Houston doctor
Dr. Mini Vettical was a Baylor faculty member and worked primarily at Harris Health clinics. She was known as a shining light in the community.
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Said "Jesus Told Her To"
According to reports, a 34-year-old woman tried to pull on a Southwest plane’s exit door while the flight was 37,000 feet in the air. The story apparently began when the flight left Houston Airport this past Saturday. The female passenger, who had not flown in some time began feeling as if she could not breathe properly. She then asked several crew members if she could ‘look out’ the window. After being told she could not, she then forced her way by an attendant and attempted to open an exit door while in midflight. It is reported that she also bit a passenger who tried to stop her.
Fort Bend Co. widow files lawsuit against medical examiner to get husband's cause of death
"Normally, these cases are resolved in a month or two." But the man's family says the medical examiner may be holding a grudge against them.
You can now stay in President Bush's former Houston home
When George H.W. Bush served as the 41st President of the United States, his home away from the White House was in Houston. He called the Houstonian Hotel, Club, and Spa at 111 North Post Oak Lane, Houston, home during his presidency. In fact, the residence where he lived with his wife, Barbara, was even listed on his driver's license. The property is a 27-acre retreat setting on Buffalo Bayou near Memorial Park in Houston's urban core.
rsvplive.ie
Wicklow family’s house burns down due to tumble dryer fire
A family of six from Wicklow have been have lost everything two weeks before Christmas after their house was set ablaze due to a fire started by a tumble dryer. Jacqueline and Owen Sherry along with their four children were thankfully unharmed in the blaze, however friend Glenda Conyard has started an online fundraiser to help the family of six get back on their feet.
Woman tells party-planning neighbors 'This is Texas' when she pointed fake gun, court docs read
A good neighbor warns others about an upcoming apartment party ... right? One couple got a not-so-neighborly reaction from a proud Texan that was taken to court.
See Inside The Massive Cruise Ship That Sails From Galveston, Texas [PICTURES]
Last Week, I had the opportunity to sail for a week on one of the biggest cruise ships to ever sail out of Galveston, Texas. The ship is the Royal Caribbeans Allure Of The Seas. I have been on many cruises and have always wanted to go on this ship...
