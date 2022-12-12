According to reports, a 34-year-old woman tried to pull on a Southwest plane’s exit door while the flight was 37,000 feet in the air. The story apparently began when the flight left Houston Airport this past Saturday. The female passenger, who had not flown in some time began feeling as if she could not breathe properly. She then asked several crew members if she could ‘look out’ the window. After being told she could not, she then forced her way by an attendant and attempted to open an exit door while in midflight. It is reported that she also bit a passenger who tried to stop her.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO