ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Graham Leader

Fighting for a miracle: Martin family hopes for final treatment for 3-year-old Tommy Martin

, , Three-year-old Tommy Martin has spent the better part of his life in hospitals with leukemia and various other health issues, but continues the fight with his family who is hoping for a miracle through Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy.Martin was diagnosed Dec. 27, 2020 with B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, went into relapse in October and has been undergoing treatment ever since. His almost two-year struggle has taken place at Cooks Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth and currently at Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Centers in Houston.“Now that we’re at TCH, (...) he has done amazing. He has...
FORT WORTH, TX
iheart.com

White Christmas In Houston? Latina Girl Is Ready For This Cold Front!

Well we could have a cold Christmas here in my city! Lows in the single digits and teens on Christmas morning? Now you know we deal with bipolar weather so if you from Htown, you are use to being hot one day and freezing the next day. Oh and yes we are use to rocking shorts on Christmas.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Thieves hit Houston wedding dress shop for second time in 3 months

HOUSTON - More than $50,000 worth of designer wedding gowns were stolen from a Tanglewood boutique overnight, again. Burglars have targeted David Peck’s Boutique on Fountain View and San Felipe for the second time in three months. PREVIOUS: More than $50,000 worth of wedding gowns stolen from Houston designer,...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Dr. Elizabeth McIngvale provides recommendations on ways to help

HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s full swing Holiday mode for millions around the country. Finding the right present and making sure the decorations look great both inside and outside of the House, are a must. And making sure everything is perfect can be stressful. Because of all of this, the season, for many, definitely impacts their mental health.
HOUSTON, TX
justpene50

A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Said "Jesus Told Her To"

According to reports, a 34-year-old woman tried to pull on a Southwest plane’s exit door while the flight was 37,000 feet in the air. The story apparently began when the flight left Houston Airport this past Saturday. The female passenger, who had not flown in some time began feeling as if she could not breathe properly. She then asked several crew members if she could ‘look out’ the window. After being told she could not, she then forced her way by an attendant and attempted to open an exit door while in midflight. It is reported that she also bit a passenger who tried to stop her.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Video: Christmas decorations stolen from porch of Oak Forest home

HOUSTON — Two life-sized Nutcracker decorations were snatched from the front porch of an Oak Forest home and the theft was caught on camera. The homeowners said it happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday. The thief is seen on video walking up to the porch, unplugging the decorations and carrying...
HOUSTON, TX
rsvplive.ie

Wicklow family’s house burns down due to tumble dryer fire

A family of six from Wicklow have been have lost everything two weeks before Christmas after their house was set ablaze due to a fire started by a tumble dryer. Jacqueline and Owen Sherry along with their four children were thankfully unharmed in the blaze, however friend Glenda Conyard has started an online fundraiser to help the family of six get back on their feet.
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

You can now stay in President Bush's former Houston home

When George H.W. Bush served as the 41st President of the United States, his home away from the White House was in Houston. He called the Houstonian Hotel, Club, and Spa at 111 North Post Oak Lane, Houston, home during his presidency. In fact, the residence where he lived with his wife, Barbara, was even listed on his driver's license. The property is a 27-acre retreat setting on Buffalo Bayou near Memorial Park in Houston's urban core.
HOUSTON, TX
Black Enterprise

Black Woman Pharmacist Gives Back to Minority Students Looking To Study Medicine

This HBCU alum is using her success to support the generation of medical professionals coming behind her. “I am a native Houstonian who grew up in Sunnyside and attended Evan E. Worthing High School, graduating No. 3 in my class in 2001,” Dr. Williams shared. “I furthered my studies at Texas Southern University, graduating Summa Cum Laude from the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in 2007. I have been a practicing pharmacist for 15 years,” she continued.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy