Newly-obtained surveillance footage has come to light purportedly showing two of the slain University of Idaho students walking through downtown Moscow discussing a mystery individual named “Adam” just hours before they were brutally murdered.The video captures Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen walking together with a man in the early hours of 13 November.The man appears to be the same individual – known in social media circles as “hoodie guy” – who the two best friends were with when they stopped by late-night food spot the Grub Truck.Police have already ruled him out as a suspect in the murders.In the...

MOSCOW, ID ・ 20 HOURS AGO