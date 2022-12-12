ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

One of A Kind Property Sit on 41.7 Acres with Graceful Meandering Asphalt Path Circles in Faribault, Minnesota for Sale at $3.5 Million

3686 Chappuis Trail Home in Faribault, Minnesota for Sale. 3686 Chappuis Trail, Faribault, Minnesota is a beautifully landscaped property with exceptional retreat amenities including sweeping driveway, solid brick construction, 4 stall garage, home theater, exercise room, game rooms, great rooms, kitchens, fireplaces, stamped concrete patio, pool, hot tub sauna, fire pit. This Home in Faribault offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 13,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3686 Chappuis Trail, please contact Nancy G. Barr (Phone: 612-636-9190) & Sarah Buhrandt (Phone: 507-491-6083) at Edina Realty, Inc for full support and perfect service.
FARIBAULT, MN
2022 Miss MN – A Proud Member Of The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe

Hennepin County, Minnesota - population of around 1,267 people - one of which proudly wears a crown. Hennepin County, as of back in 2020, was the 34th most popular county in the United States - that's the census Wikipedia.org reported - one such individual that is from there, as of present-day ( December 16th, 2022 ) is quite special in many ways. For one, she owns a crown now that she can wear from time to time while representing Minnesota - Her name is Rachel Evangelisto, and she was crowned back in June of this year - She has made Minnesota proud, AND accomplished something that no other Minnesota contestant has ever done.
MINNESOTA STATE
Twin Cities liquor store worker's generosity gains global attention

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – A metro liquor store hopes giving is contagious.WCCO's Beret Leone reported last week about how a worker at Brooklyn Center Liquors gave the shoes right off her feet to a man who came into the store in just his socksNow, the store is sponsoring a drive to keep their unsheltered neighbors warm.Video of Ta Leia "Ace" Thomas taking off her shoes and giving them to a man who had none has gone viral, and so have requests from people all over the globe who want to help."One selfless, little act has turned into this big thing,"...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Pearson's Candy Company sold to California candy maker

A Minneapolis-based investment firm has sold the iconic Pearson's Candy Company to California-based Annabelle Candy Co. Spell Capital Partners, which purchased St. Paul-based Pearson's in 2018, announced the deal this week. Jim Rikkers, senior managing director of Spell Capital, said in statement that the firm modernized and improved efficiencies at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Potential mass shooter arrested in Minnesota

SAVAGE, MN (AP) — A potential mass shooter has been arrested in Minnesota. River William Smith was arrested in Savage, Minnesota after authorities received a tip from a retired police officer. Smith had been building an arsenal of automatic weapons which he planned to use against police. He had...
SAVAGE, MN
Crews battle large fire at Maple Grove business

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- An investigation is underway after a large fire destroyed a building at a Maple Grove business Sunday morning.According to city officials, multiple 911 callers reported the building on fire just after 4:30 a.m. near the KOA campground. When police and fire crews responded, they found the fire at a business on a property just north of the campground.A metal building at Commercial Black Dirt Inc. was fully engulfed in fire. Additional assistance from surrounding agencies was requested due to a lack of available hydrants at the business.The fire was under control just before 6 a.m. City officials say the building was used as a type of garage for minor maintenance and equipment storage.The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. So far, the origin and cause of the fire have not been determined by investigators due to the heavy damage and freezing temperatures. 
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Tips for creating harmony at your family holiday gatherings

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The holiday season is a time when families traditionally come together to celebrate – and sometimes bicker with each other. We all know the idyllic portraits of perfect Christmas family gatherings don't always reflect reality; whether it's political arguments or rehashing old family conflicts, it's not unusual for tensions to rise.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
Catholic Charities 'Giving Tree' event at MOA

BLOOMINGTON, Minn — Catholic Charities Twin Cities is hosting its 30th annual Giving Tree event at the Mall of America on Saturday and Sunday. The event is an opportunity for the community "to shop for someone in need, participate in quick volunteer activities, and learn more about the work of Catholic Charities," according to a press release from Catholic Charities Twin Cities. Giving Tree ends Dec. 18 at 9 p.m.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Lawsuit filed against owner of Eagan-based coin company

ST PAUL, Minn. — When Joan Williamson started giving collectible coins as gifts, her family at first thought nothing. A lifelong nurse, they knew Joan was smart, independent and not easily fooled, but were instantly suspicious when they saw dozens of the coins all over her California home. “They're...
EAGAN, MN
A woman’s act of kindness continues to make an impression

MINNEAPOLIS — A woman continues to be showered with praise after she gave her pair of sneakers to a homeless man without shoes at a liquor store this week. Ta Leia Thomas — better known as Ace — was working at a Brooklyn Center liquor store last Tuesday when she saw a homeless man make a pair out of some boxes, trying to protect his feet from the cold. She then gave him her favorite pair of shoes, telling KARE 11, "I didn't care about the shoes, I cared about him."
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
The one thing that's causing 90% of the issues with snow blowers

MINNEAPOLIS -- Even though snow hasn't stopped falling yet in the Twin Cities, people have already started working on getting what they can clean up before that big cooldown.The sounds of snow blowers on sidewalks and shovels on driveways are filling neighborhoods across Minnesota."I'm trying to get the snow under control," said Minneapolis resident Ryan Sutherland.It wasn't uncommon to see neighbors helping each other out with clearing a path, or just useful info."My neighbor Dawn over here was super polite in telling me exactly where the emergency snow routes are so we can park our cars on the right side...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

