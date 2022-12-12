Read full article on original website
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Update: Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently Closing on January 14, 2023Joel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
2022 Miss MN – A Proud Member Of The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe
Hennepin County, Minnesota - population of around 1,267 people - one of which proudly wears a crown. Hennepin County, as of back in 2020, was the 34th most popular county in the United States - that's the census Wikipedia.org reported - one such individual that is from there, as of present-day ( December 16th, 2022 ) is quite special in many ways. For one, she owns a crown now that she can wear from time to time while representing Minnesota - Her name is Rachel Evangelisto, and she was crowned back in June of this year - She has made Minnesota proud, AND accomplished something that no other Minnesota contestant has ever done.
Minnesota Man Has been Making Giant Candy Canes for his Neighborhood for 20 Years
I love seeing all of the houses all decked out for the holidays! It's so fun seeing how creative people are and seeing the lights under the snow is super pretty. But I really want to see some of these giant candy canes around Rochester next year, these are awesome! They're made by a Minnesota man and he's been doing it for 20 years.
Twin Cities liquor store worker's generosity gains global attention
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – A metro liquor store hopes giving is contagious.WCCO's Beret Leone reported last week about how a worker at Brooklyn Center Liquors gave the shoes right off her feet to a man who came into the store in just his socksNow, the store is sponsoring a drive to keep their unsheltered neighbors warm.Video of Ta Leia "Ace" Thomas taking off her shoes and giving them to a man who had none has gone viral, and so have requests from people all over the globe who want to help."One selfless, little act has turned into this big thing,"...
Have You Seen This Over-The-Top Christmas Bar In Minnesota?
Nothing gets you in the holiday spirit quite like going somewhere that is fully decked out in Christmas decorations and lights! Even the biggest Grinch can appreciate places decked out in holiday decor. There are many spots in the midwest that go all out when it comes to Christmas. I...
Pearson's Candy Company sold to California candy maker
A Minneapolis-based investment firm has sold the iconic Pearson's Candy Company to California-based Annabelle Candy Co. Spell Capital Partners, which purchased St. Paul-based Pearson's in 2018, announced the deal this week. Jim Rikkers, senior managing director of Spell Capital, said in statement that the firm modernized and improved efficiencies at...
fox9.com
St. Louis Park announces cannabis business licensure requirements beginning Jan. 1
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Less than a year after the Minnesota Legislature approved the sale of THC-infused edibles throughout Minnesota, St. Louis Park is creating a licensure system. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, any business or person wanting to sell or offer to sell cannabinoid products of any...
kfgo.com
University of Minnesota president, regents chair express concern with possible Sanford-Fairview merger
MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO) – University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel and Board of Regents Chairman Ken Powell have both voiced concerns about a proposed merger between Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health and Twin Cities-headquarted Fairview Health System, which has strong ties to the University of Minnesota. Gabel says three people with...
Elko New Market latest Minnesota city to debate transfer, sale of groundwater
ELKO NEW MARKET, Minn. — The latest conversation in a decades-long debate to remove water from Minnesota and transfer it across state lines has now been put before the residents of Elko New Market (ENM). Niagara Bottling, a California-based beverage manufacturer, has proposed a 425,000-square-foot facility in the city's...
kelo.com
Potential mass shooter arrested in Minnesota
SAVAGE, MN (AP) — A potential mass shooter has been arrested in Minnesota. River William Smith was arrested in Savage, Minnesota after authorities received a tip from a retired police officer. Smith had been building an arsenal of automatic weapons which he planned to use against police. He had...
No injuries after Delta flight from Grand Rapids to Minneapolis makes emergency landing
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A flight from Grand Rapids to Minneapolis had to make an emergency landing at Gerald R. Ford Airport Friday morning after engine troubles. Delta Flight 2706 took off from Gerald R. Ford Airport around 7:30 a.m. and about 30 minutes later reported engine trouble. Gerald...
Crews battle large fire at Maple Grove business
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- An investigation is underway after a large fire destroyed a building at a Maple Grove business Sunday morning.According to city officials, multiple 911 callers reported the building on fire just after 4:30 a.m. near the KOA campground. When police and fire crews responded, they found the fire at a business on a property just north of the campground.A metal building at Commercial Black Dirt Inc. was fully engulfed in fire. Additional assistance from surrounding agencies was requested due to a lack of available hydrants at the business.The fire was under control just before 6 a.m. City officials say the building was used as a type of garage for minor maintenance and equipment storage.The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. So far, the origin and cause of the fire have not been determined by investigators due to the heavy damage and freezing temperatures.
Tips for creating harmony at your family holiday gatherings
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The holiday season is a time when families traditionally come together to celebrate – and sometimes bicker with each other. We all know the idyllic portraits of perfect Christmas family gatherings don't always reflect reality; whether it's political arguments or rehashing old family conflicts, it's not unusual for tensions to rise.
Catholic Charities 'Giving Tree' event at MOA
BLOOMINGTON, Minn — Catholic Charities Twin Cities is hosting its 30th annual Giving Tree event at the Mall of America on Saturday and Sunday. The event is an opportunity for the community "to shop for someone in need, participate in quick volunteer activities, and learn more about the work of Catholic Charities," according to a press release from Catholic Charities Twin Cities. Giving Tree ends Dec. 18 at 9 p.m.
LUSH Lounge & Theater hosts first-ever Queer Holiday Market
MINNEAPOLIS — On Thursday, Dec. 15 and Friday, Dec. 16 you can support local makers and The Aliveness Project while checking off your holiday shopping list. LUSH Lounge & Theater is hosting its first annual Queer Holiday Market from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. John Thompson, the creator and...
Smoking In Your Own Car Is Still Illegal in One Minnesota County
If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you'll still be breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
Lawsuit filed against owner of Eagan-based coin company
ST PAUL, Minn. — When Joan Williamson started giving collectible coins as gifts, her family at first thought nothing. A lifelong nurse, they knew Joan was smart, independent and not easily fooled, but were instantly suspicious when they saw dozens of the coins all over her California home. “They're...
A woman’s act of kindness continues to make an impression
MINNEAPOLIS — A woman continues to be showered with praise after she gave her pair of sneakers to a homeless man without shoes at a liquor store this week. Ta Leia Thomas — better known as Ace — was working at a Brooklyn Center liquor store last Tuesday when she saw a homeless man make a pair out of some boxes, trying to protect his feet from the cold. She then gave him her favorite pair of shoes, telling KARE 11, "I didn't care about the shoes, I cared about him."
The one thing that's causing 90% of the issues with snow blowers
MINNEAPOLIS -- Even though snow hasn't stopped falling yet in the Twin Cities, people have already started working on getting what they can clean up before that big cooldown.The sounds of snow blowers on sidewalks and shovels on driveways are filling neighborhoods across Minnesota."I'm trying to get the snow under control," said Minneapolis resident Ryan Sutherland.It wasn't uncommon to see neighbors helping each other out with clearing a path, or just useful info."My neighbor Dawn over here was super polite in telling me exactly where the emergency snow routes are so we can park our cars on the right side...
Local bank makes big donation to feed hungry kids following KARE 11 report
RICHFIELD, Minn. — Friday morning at Richfield's Centennial Elementary began with a big shout out in response to an equally big check. A third grade class held handmade thank you signs and cheered, as representatives with Crown Bank handed over a giant check for $11,000. The money will be...
