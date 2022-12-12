Week 14 Fantasy Football Recap: Lions deep at WR, Saquon struggles again & Purdy stars in 1st start

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski talk their way through all 10 of the NFL games that were played during the day on Sunday in Week 14, a week that included a ton of injuries and backup QBs and some bounce back fantasy performances from some unheralded QBs.

D’Andre Swift went back to his normal usage but the Detroit Lions’ offense is fun because of how deep their WR room is and how good Jared Goff is playing.

Trevor Lawrence showed exactly why he was the #1 overall pick with a virtuoso performance against the Titans, although it paled in comparison to what Jalen Hurts did against the New York Giants (and what Jalen Hurts seemingly does every week).

Josh Allen put his body on the line to get a win against the New York Jets, but it raised the question if there are any good fantasy players on the Buffalo Bills besides Allen and Stefon Diggs.

Deshaun Watson played terrible again, as did the Dallas Cowboys (who should’ve lost to the Houston Texans), and Patrick Mahomes played with his food until Russell Wilson rallied the Denver Broncos back before leaving with a scary head injury.

Brock Purdy showed that just about any QB can be good in the San Francisco 49ers offense, the Carolina Panthers showed they they can beat almost anybody, and J.K. Dobbins looked good in a very ugly game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

02:40 Lions 34, Vikings 23

14:40 Jaguars 36, Titans 22

24:15 Eagles 48, Giants 22

29:10 Bills 20, Jets 12

36:50 Bengals 23, Browns 10

43:00 Cowboys 27, Texans 23

47:20 Chiefs 34, Broncos 28

55:10 49ers 35, Buccaneers 7

61:40 Panthers 30, Seahawks 24

64:50 Ravens 16, Steelers 14

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts