Week 14 Fantasy Football Recap: Lions deep at WR, Saquon struggles again & Purdy stars in 1st start

By Matt Harmon,Scott Pianowski, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski talk their way through all 10 of the NFL games that were played during the day on Sunday in Week 14, a week that included a ton of injuries and backup QBs and some bounce back fantasy performances from some unheralded QBs.

D’Andre Swift went back to his normal usage but the Detroit Lions’ offense is fun because of how deep their WR room is and how good Jared Goff is playing.

Trevor Lawrence showed exactly why he was the #1 overall pick with a virtuoso performance against the Titans, although it paled in comparison to what Jalen Hurts did against the New York Giants (and what Jalen Hurts seemingly does every week).

Josh Allen put his body on the line to get a win against the New York Jets, but it raised the question if there are any good fantasy players on the Buffalo Bills besides Allen and Stefon Diggs.

Deshaun Watson played terrible again, as did the Dallas Cowboys (who should’ve lost to the Houston Texans), and Patrick Mahomes played with his food until Russell Wilson rallied the Denver Broncos back before leaving with a scary head injury.

Brock Purdy showed that just about any QB can be good in the San Francisco 49ers offense, the Carolina Panthers showed they they can beat almost anybody, and J.K. Dobbins looked good in a very ugly game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

02:40 Lions 34, Vikings 23

14:40 Jaguars 36, Titans 22

24:15 Eagles 48, Giants 22

29:10 Bills 20, Jets 12

36:50 Bengals 23, Browns 10

43:00 Cowboys 27, Texans 23

47:20 Chiefs 34, Broncos 28

55:10 49ers 35, Buccaneers 7

61:40 Panthers 30, Seahawks 24

64:50 Ravens 16, Steelers 14

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

Thursday Night Football: Whose story is more unlikely, Brock Purdy or Geno Smith?

In August, Geno Smith was trying to hold off Drew Lock for the Seattle Seahawks' starting job. Nobody believed he'd be any good even if he won that competition. At least Smith was on the radar of NFL fans, though mostly for his failed stint with the New York Jets. Nobody knew Brock Purdy unless you're a Big 12 fan, study preseason football or are really into Mr. Irrelevant history. Purdy was fighting with Nate Sudfeld for a San Francisco 49ers' roster spot, and won that job based on a good preseason. Nobody expected him to be a factor this season, or maybe ever in the NFL.
The Miami Dolphins need a counterpunch. Here's what it could be

Twelve weeks into the season, the Miami Dolphins looked like one of the best offenses in the NFL under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led the NFL in expected points added (EPA) per play and the Dolphins averaged 39 points and 447 offensive yards per game when Tagovailoa was under center. It was smooth sailing in South Beach as the Dolphins cruised to an 8-3 record and the top of the AFC East.
Robert Griffin III apologizes after using racial pejorative on ESPN during 'Monday Night Countdown'

ESPN football analyst Robert Griffin III apologized late Monday night after using a racial pejorative during "Monday Night Countdown." Griffin said he meant to use a different word. The incident occurred as the "Monday Night Countdown" crew discussed Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' success this season. Griffin was trying to...
The Associated Press

Eagles belt holiday hits on 'Philly Special Christmas' album

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The burly, bearded men belting out holiday classics have made the night before Christmas more than just a time this year to watch the Philadelphia Eagles try and slay the competition. Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce and Jordan Mailata -- with a little assist from some melodic teammates -- have made a season already pretty jolly in Philly a bit more sweet-sounding with the release of their Christmas album, “A Philly Special Christmas.” Yes, the album title is an ode to Old Saint Nick, in this case former QB Nick Foles and the trick play that helped the Eagles win their only Super Bowl in the 2017 season. The trio of Eagles offensive lineman can sing about as well as they can pass protect -- Johnson might not even let Santa Claus down the chimney as he holds the record for most consecutive games without allowing a sack -- and an All-Star cast of musicians was assembled to record the album.
