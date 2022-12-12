ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hartford, NY

96.9 WOUR

CAMDEN, NY
WKTV

Rome man arrested for allegedly setting wreath on fire inside church

ROME, N.Y. -- Anton Souzadelima, 23, of Rome, was arrested on Dec. 11 after allegedly intentionally setting a wreath on fire inside the First United Methodist Church on North George Street. The Rome Police Department along with the Rome Fire Department arrived at the church around 2:15 p.m. to find...
ROME, NY
96.9 WOUR

One Dead in Overnight Shooting in Utica

An overnight shooting in Utica has left one person dead. Utica Police say they were called to the 1700 block of Armory Drive just after 12:30 on Thursday morning regarding a gunshot victim. Police say officers en route to the scene learned the victim was being transported to an area hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

NEW HARTFORD, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Restaurants for sale: Owners are ready to retire

As customers came and went Wednesday at Mimi’s Drive-In, waitresses jotted down orders and cooks whipped up sandwiches and splashed pancake batter on the griddle. The owner, Chris Sachel, was in the back working as he does almost every day. He used to put in 50-60 hours a week, but nowadays it’s closer to 35-40 hours. He’d rather be retired, which is why he’s selling the landmark Fulton diner.
FULTON, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fire destroys Camden DPW building and all its equipment

CAMDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Village of Camden DPW building and all of its equipment inside has been deemed a total loss after a fire Tuesday morning. Fire investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire but the Village of Camden Deputy Mayor says investigators have determined the fire was accidental. The 911 […]
CAMDEN, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Man’s Body Located After His ATV Found Rolled Over Into Stream

Ingersoll’s ATV (all terrain vehicle) was found rolled over in Little Woodhull Creek in the town of Forestport, Oneida County, but could not be located. New York State Police led the search efforts with an underwater recovery team and drone operators. DEC Forest Ranger Lieutenant Hoag and Rangers Murphy and Piersma responded with ECOs Noyes and Tabor and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department.Family friends and volunteers also responded to aid in locating Ingersoll.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Report of person burned after fire at Madison County bar

Brookfield, N.Y. — At least one person was reportedly burned Sunday night after a Madison County bar caught fire. Someone called 911 shortly after 6 p.m. to report the fire at Bucks Inn, at 9189 Main St. in Brookfield. There also were reports someone may live in the same building as the bar is located, however officials could not be reached for comment Sunday.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Community comes together to help after fire at Camden DPW garage

CAMDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- A fire at the Department of Public Works building in Camden, destroyed all the equipment inside, and now the community is coming together to help them. Superintendent for the Camden Central School District, Ravo Root, said when he heard about the fire he was devastated. “Concerned about the safety and well being of all the employees and everything and once I was reassured that there was no human life that was involved, then I thought about the equipment and the snow that’s coming.”
CAMDEN, NY
Syracuse.com

A popular downtown Syracuse lunch spot closed down. A new owner will offer a fresh take on it

Syracuse, N.Y. — Today’s Special Cafe, which served breakfast and lunch to downtown workers and residents for the past 17 years, has permanently closed. But the space on the Water Street side of the State Tower Building won’t be shut for long: Jose Morales, who has been cooking at Today’s Special for several years, is buying the equipment, leasing the space and planning to reopen on his own.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Rome man killed from injuries received in December 7th accident

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department has reported that a Rome man who was involved in a single-car crash on December 7th, has died from his injuries over the weekend. Around 5:19 pm on Wednesday, December 7th, members of the Rome Police and Fire Departments were dispatched...
ROME, NY
News 8 WROC

Sauquoit woman dies of injuries sustained in New Hartford attack

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTF/WFXV/WPNY) – On Sunday, December 11th, the New Harford Police Department reported the woman who was injured in an attack in New Hartford on November 30th has died from her injuries. Around 10:00 pm on Wednesday, November 30th, dispatchers with the Oneida County 911 Center received reports that a woman, who would […]
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Armed robbery in Town of Clay driveway

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An armed robbery occurred in the driveway of a Town of Clay home on Tuesday evening, December 13, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies tell NewsChannel 9 that the suspect approached the victim as he was getting out of his vehicle in the 1200 block of Allen Road. A handgun […]
CLAY, NY
WKTV

Utica man dies in head-on crash on Route 5 in Schuyler

SCHUYLER, N.Y. – A 32-year-old man from Utica died following a head-on crash in the town of Schuyler Tuesday evening. New York State Police say Viktor Lunhu was driving a Honda Accord west on Route 5 just before 7 p.m. when he crossed into the eastbound lane and hit an Audi A5, driven by 19-year-old Jaeden Beam of Little Falls.
UTICA, NY
