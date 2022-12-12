Read full article on original website
Upworthy
Store owner who shares her profit with employees gives a lesson on how to be a great boss
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on September 13, 2021. It has since been updated. A small business owner is going viral for sharing her earnings with her employees, so they get a good pay and lead better lives. Madeline Pendleton's employees make $70,000 a year and work four days a week—she even bought her them new cars. Pendleton is a fashion influencer, a Gen Z icon and a TikTok celebrity. She believes in ethical consumption and a counterculture style and owns a clothing line and vintage shop in Los Angeles, Tunnel Vision. Her popular brand focuses on size inclusivity, sustainability and economic equality, reported God.Daily.Dot.
Upworthy
Teacher's financial literacy lesson sparks fierce debate: 'What happens if they can’t make rent?’
Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 27, 2021. It has since been updated. School never really prepares kids for the real world. Our schooling system doesn't really account for the real world and basic life skills such as running a household, budgeting your finance, and more. A young teacher wants to change that and he's found an inventive way to help students get a hang of the world out there. The teacher, who goes by Vuong on TikTok, posted a video explaining a token economy system that he has introduced in class to help them learn financial literacy and to help inculcate good personal values in the class. The video has been viewed more than 2.6 million times and garnered more than 500k likes. The idea he said was to inculcate real-life skills.
