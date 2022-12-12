Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 27, 2021. It has since been updated. School never really prepares kids for the real world. Our schooling system doesn't really account for the real world and basic life skills such as running a household, budgeting your finance, and more. A young teacher wants to change that and he's found an inventive way to help students get a hang of the world out there. The teacher, who goes by Vuong on TikTok, posted a video explaining a token economy system that he has introduced in class to help them learn financial literacy and to help inculcate good personal values in the class. The video has been viewed more than 2.6 million times and garnered more than 500k likes. The idea he said was to inculcate real-life skills.

