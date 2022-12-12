Preds Weekly Updates for November 12, 2022: Previews & Where to Watch

Hockey is a lot to keep up with and if you’re a busy Middle Tennessean but are still a fan of the hometown Predators, we have your weekly Nashville Predators update with everything you need to know right here.

Last Week

The Predators are coming off a light week with just two games, a 5-2 loss to Tampa snapping a six-game win streak, and a 3-2 home loss to Ottawa in which two Predators defensemen were hurt, making The Preds incredibly thin at that position. Nashville now sits at 12-10-2 with 26 points. They are sitting at 23rd in the NHL, 11th in the Western Conference, and 5th in the Central Division.

December 8th, 5-2 away loss vs Tampa Bay Lightning

December 10th, 3-2 home loss vs Ottawa Senators

This Week

After a week with just two games, the heat ramps back up with four games this week. Three of the four are on the road, the first two are on back-to-back days, and The Preds will travel around 4,000 miles from the first game to next weeks home game back at Bridgestone Arena. It will take great focus as well as physical and mental strength for this taxing week to go The Preds’ way. We should learn a lot about The Predators this week.

December 12th, at 7:00, Predators @ St. Louis Blues (NHLPP|ESPN+|Bally Sports)

December 13th, at 7:00, Predators vs Edmonton Oilers (NHLPP|ESPN+|Bally Sports)

December 15th, at 7:00 Predators @ Winnipeg Jets (NHLPP|ESPN+|Bally Sports)

December 17th, at 8:00 Predators @ Colorado Avalanche (NHLPP|ESPN+|Bally Sports)