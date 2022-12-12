Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
City of Eureka Holding 3rd Annual ‘Home for the Holidays’ Decorating Contest
The City of Eureka presents the Mayor’s 3rd Annual Home for the Holidays Decorating Contest. Incoming-Mayor Bergel invites Eureka residents to decorate their homes with their best holiday décor. Community members are invited to drive the city and view the beautifully decorated homes. All manner of holiday décor...
kymkemp.com
Grace Lutheran & Garberville Presbyterian to Hold Christmas Eve Service
Press release from Grace Lutheran and Garberville Presbyterian Churches:. Grace Lutheran Church and Garberville Presbyterian Churches will unite this year to hold a Christmas Eve Service on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 5:30pm at Grace Lutheran in Redway (90 Rusk Lane – across from the Mateel Community Center) All are...
kymkemp.com
Emerald Cup 2022: An Opinion by Our Cannabis Reporter Nikki Norris
I had a great first Emerald Cup, but I could not get back to my medical homegrown head stash soon enough. Turns out I did not bring an appropriate amount of cannabis to the festival, thinking, eh if I run out, I’ll just get the very best bud when I get there, right? Wrong.
kymkemp.com
Cal Poly Humboldt Students Create Brand New Hands-On Exhibits at the Redwood Discovery Museum
New, interactive exhibits designed to engage and educate the children of Humboldt County will premiere at the Redwood Discovery Museum on Tuesday, Dec. 13th at 1:00pm. The unveiling will provide a unique look at the new exhibits. The first exhibit, “Simple Machines”, features a pulley mechanism which teaches about redirection of force and torque, and the archimedes screw, which displays upward force. The second exhibit exemplifies the development and behaviors of tornados and vortexes. The third exhibit shows the effects of magnetism regarding opposite and like poles. The exhibit consists of different magnetic materials, and a fun Humboldt-inspired character.
kymkemp.com
Judith “Judy” Van Zelf: ‘a strong and very independent lady’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Judith “Judy” Van Zelf, 82, of Eureka, passed away peacefully on November 5th,...
KSBW.com
How falling cannabis prices killed a 3rd generation family cannabis farm
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — Brandon Wheeler has grown pot professionally for 20 years. His parents grew pot before him, and so did his grandparents. Despite these deep roots in the industry, he still felt a weight lift when he pulled his last pot plants out of the ground this July and shut down his legal weed farm in Mendocino County. He was happy to be leaving the family business.
kymkemp.com
Traffic Snarled at Myrtle and Harrison After Deer Is Struck and Injured
About 2:50 p.m., a buck was hit by a four-door dark-colored Kia sedan eastbound on Myrtle at Harrison in Eureka. Traffic was stopped in both directions for a time. A couple of good Samaritans stopped in the road to control traffic while the deer got up and hobbled its way into the Greenbelt.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Traffic Safety, Alternative Housing? Eureka Residents Will Consider Several Community-Improving Project Proposals for Each of the City’s Wards During Upcoming Participatory Budget Meeting
For the last two months, a group of 25 community members has worked with the City of Eureka to determine how the city should spend a $75,000 chunk of this year’s budget. The group has boiled its recommendations down to two areas of concern: traffic safety and alternative housing.
kymkemp.com
Nominate a Local Buisness or Nonprofit For 2023 Business of the Year Award
The City of Arcata is currently accepting 2023 Business of the Year Award nominations. The City established the annual Business of the Year Award program to recognize local businesses and nonprofits that exemplify the core values of innovation, resilience, collaboration, resourcefulness, diversity, equity, inclusion, environmental sustainability or community support. Arcata...
kymkemp.com
Burglar Found Hiding in King Salmon Business, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Dec. 11, 2022, at about 1:12 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
kymkemp.com
We’re Sensing a Harry Potter Theme to These Puppies Needing Rescue or Fostering
Four male, terrier-mix puppies–Muggle, Dobby, Ranger, and Weasley–are looking for fosters or adopters starting this Friday 12/16 in Humboldt County. The three month old cuties will be around 50 pounds full grown. These guys already have two DHPP vaccines, deworming, flea treatment, and microchip. In addition, there is...
kymkemp.com
Suspect in ‘Largest One Time Seizure of Narcotics in the History of the HCDTF’ Pleads Guilty
Press release from the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office:. On December 13, 2022 Jose Lomeli Osuna pled guilty to all the charges and enhancements he faced following his September 15, 2022 arrest by the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (DTF). On that date DTF served warrants on three locations: at a Creamery Alley, Arcata location agents found 3 pounds of methamphetamine, 4 ounces of fentanyl and over $114,000 in cash; at a Myrtle Avenue, Eureka location agents found 1.3 ounces of cocaine; and at a storage unit in McKinleyville they located 24 pounds of methamphetamine, 3 pounds of heroin, 1.25 pounds of cocaine and 5.83 pounds of fentanyl.
kymkemp.com
Collection of Tom Klapproth’s Art Curated and Available for Viewing
The Redwood Art Association has recently received and curated an extensive lifetime of art created by the late Humboldt artist, Tom Klapproth. Tom’s wife Judy donated over 369 original works to benefit the Wheel Chair Lift/Accessibility Fund for access for RAA. Curating this extensive collection was quite the endeavor beginning with the search for a safe storage space. After securing this from John Stroka and Sara Kimber the process began in earnest. A large U-Haul was carefully filled. Donning gloves to protect the art member voulenteers David, Debbie, Jeff, Bryanna and Sean loaded framed paintings, drawings, large canvases, pastels and other art pieces to their temporary location. Drawing on Cal Poly for assistance in museum cataloging was extremely helpful. The next task was photographing the artwork, creating categories and portfolios. This made it easier to access the art in order to measure and document each work to be entered into the Redwood Art Association Gallery website for this special event. Renowned artists, Stock Schleuter and Jack Sewell selected over 70 unique works and provided a price/value for the Tom Klapproth Art. This information assisted the group in completing the monumental task of pricing and the final work was scanned, categorized, arranged into portfolios and uploaded into our website. This amazing collection of Tom’s work will be exhibited by the Redwood Art Association Gallery beginning Wednesday, December 21st. Viewing is Wednesdays and Fridays when the Gallery is open or by appointment with a docent. This exhibition will be available for viewing through Friday, January 13,2023. Redwood Art Association Gallery will also open from noon to 9 pm on Saturday, January 7th for Art’s Alive. RAA Gallery is located at 603 F St. Eureka. For an appointment to view this exhibition visit [email protected]net.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 4:27 a.m.] Early Morning Fire in Fortuna
About 3:35 a.m., two citizens called in a fire at the Palco lot off Newburg Road in Fortuna. Soon after emergency personnel arrived at the locked gate, speaking over the scanner one said, “I can hear what might be explosions coming from inside the Palco lot.”. Truck driver Jon...
kymkemp.com
One Arrested Following Interrupted Vehicle Burglary, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Dec. 10, 2022, at about 10:33 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the...
kymkemp.com
Three Arrested by Yurok Tribal Police After Failure to Pull Their Vehicle Over
On December 13, 2022, a Yurok Tribal Police Officer conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle that violated California Vehicle Code 22450(a), failure to stop at a stop sign. The vehicle failed to yield to the officer initially but did eventually stop. The officer contacted three individuals inside the vehicle. The two [passengers] provided a false name but upon further investigation, the officer was able to identify all occupants by their real names and found that the driver and one passenger had outstanding warrants. One of the occupants was in possession of Methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl. All three individuals were placed under arrest and transported to Del Norte County Jail.
lookout.co
Why legal weed is failing in one of California’s legendary pot-growing regions
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Xong Vang and Chia Xiong arrived in Douglas City, a town of the Gold Rush era, hoping to make good from the next big California boom. After the state legalized cannabis in 2016,...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Lillian Cornelia Vasquez, 1956-2022
Lillian Cornelia Vasquez passed away peacefully in her sleep in the late afternoon of November 15 at the Hospice House in Eureka. She was 65 years old. She was born in Los Angeles on November 26, 1956 to Martha Garcia, of Native Ancestry from the Four Corners area. She suffered a life threatening accident at age 14 where she had to learn how to walk again and was told she’d not be able to bear children. Against all odds not only was she able to walk again, she was a great dancer, loved to roller skate, and was blessed with a baby girl in 1977.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Freshwater Woman Arrested for Domestic Violence Physically Assaults Correctional Staff, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Dec. 13, 2022, at about 10:27 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 1100 block of Freshwater Road in Freshwater for the report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival at the residence, deputies contacted...
