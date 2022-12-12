Read full article on original website
Police investigating shooting of 14-year-old Friday afternoon
The Alton Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 14-year-old teen that happened on Friday afternoon.
Saturday night shooting leaves 1 man shot in the arm, another uninjured
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a shooting involving two teenage men Saturday night that resulted in one man shot and injured. The other man was not injured. It happened at about 9 p.m. on the 5000 block of Lotus Avenue near Sherman Park on Kingshighway Boulevard in a nearby alley.
myleaderpaper.com
Car stolen in Eureka involved in fatal accident in St. Louis
A 26-year-old man reportedly stole a 2013 Cadillac XTS in Eureka and then while driving the car, was involved in a fatal accident in St. Louis. Two women were killed in the accident, and the driver was injured, authorities reported. The driver will not be named unless charges are filed...
kttn.com
Missouri man who sparked high-speed police chase charged with gun crime
A Missouri man who led on a high-speed chase Thursday was charged Friday with a federal gun crime. Anthony L. Rogers, 35, of St. Louis, was charged by complaint in U.S. District Court in St. Louis with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The criminal complaint says the...
Police searching for suspect in St. Louis homicide case
Police are asking for the public's assistance with identifying a suspect in a St. Louis homicide investigation.
Teenager airlifted after being shot in Alton home
ALTON, Ill. — A teenager was critically injured in a Friday afternoon shooting in Alton. The Alton Police Department said police were made aware of the shooting shortly before 2 p.m., when they were notified of a gunshot victim at Alton Memorial Hospital. Police arrived to the hospital and discovered the victim was a 14-year-old who lives in the area.
KMOV
18-year-old shot in North St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old boy was shot in the arm in an alley behind Lotus Avenue near Kingshighway on Saturday night. He was privately taken to an area hospital and listed in stable condition. There was a second victim, a 19-year-old boy, who was not injured. correction:...
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis man allegedly uses fake check to buy SUV in Arnold
Arnold Police are seeking charges against a 22-year-old St. Louis man for allegedly using a fraudulent cashier’s check to purchase an SUV from a 54-year-old Arnold man. The fake check was for $48,000, police reported. The victim told police he had arranged to sell a 2022 BMW X3 through...
myleaderpaper.com
House Springs home burglarized, damaged
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a vacant home in the 300 block of Brookstone Valley in House Springs. The cost to replace the stolen items and repair damage to the home was estimated at $15,000, authorities reported. The owner of Proverbs 31 Properties, which...
myleaderpaper.com
Police arrest man in Festus area for allegedly assaulting girlfriend
A Bonne Terre man recently was arrested in the Festus area for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the incident happened on Dec. 10. “We responded to a call at (Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City) about 10:15 p.m.,” he said. “A 21-year-old Bonne...
1 dead in wrong-way crash on Interstate 270 Sunday morning
CREVE COEUR, Mo. — A St. Louis man died in a wrong-way crash early Sunday morning in Creve Coeur. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. on northbound Interstate 270 at Olive Boulevard. The report said a Saturn SL1 was...
KMOV
Lemay man, suspect dead after South City shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people are dead following a shooting in south St. Louis Thursday. Officers were called to the 7900 block of South Broadway around 4:45 p.m. According to police, Mario Martinez, 32, of Lemay, and an unidentified man were pronounced dead on the scene. According to...
KMOV
Police chase vehicle wanted in connection with homicide
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – One person is in custody after police chased a vehicle that was wanted in connection to a homicide. The chase ended before 10 a.m. at Interstate 70 near Riverview, and one person was taken into custody. News 4 has asked police for more information regarding...
Delays on westbound I-70 caused by stolen vehicle crash
Three lanes of westbound Interstate 70 were temporarily closed Thursday afternoon after a crash involving a reported stolen vehicle.
mymoinfo.com
Dittmer man arrested and charged with vehicle theft and more
(Dittmer) Earlier this month, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 21-year-old Dittmer man for stealing a motor vehicle and setting it on fire. Lieutenant Matt Moore says Davon Yount is believed to be a persistent offender as he is wanted in several other vehicle theft cases. Yount is...
Police investigating double homicide in south St. Louis
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly double shooting.
myleaderpaper.com
Richwoods woman allegedly steals tools from De Soto-area homes
A 45-year-old Richwoods woman was arrested for allegedly stealing tools from homes in the 7500 block of Hwy. H and the 12000 block of Calico Drive. The two homes neighbor each other near the intersection west of De Soto, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies were called to...
St. Louis police need help locating a missing senior
The University City Police Department requires your assistance in locating a missing male.
Chaos as police pursue murder suspect in St. Louis County, City
The pursuit stretched from Lemay in south St. Louis County and through Downtown St. Louis before coming to an end in north city.
Teen dies in Jefferson County crash
A 17-year-old boy died Wednesday morning in a Jefferson County highway crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
5 On Your Side
