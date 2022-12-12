ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fenton, MO

myleaderpaper.com

Car stolen in Eureka involved in fatal accident in St. Louis

A 26-year-old man reportedly stole a 2013 Cadillac XTS in Eureka and then while driving the car, was involved in a fatal accident in St. Louis. Two women were killed in the accident, and the driver was injured, authorities reported. The driver will not be named unless charges are filed...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Teenager airlifted after being shot in Alton home

ALTON, Ill. — A teenager was critically injured in a Friday afternoon shooting in Alton. The Alton Police Department said police were made aware of the shooting shortly before 2 p.m., when they were notified of a gunshot victim at Alton Memorial Hospital. Police arrived to the hospital and discovered the victim was a 14-year-old who lives in the area.
ALTON, IL
KMOV

18-year-old shot in North St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old boy was shot in the arm in an alley behind Lotus Avenue near Kingshighway on Saturday night. He was privately taken to an area hospital and listed in stable condition. There was a second victim, a 19-year-old boy, who was not injured. correction:...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis man allegedly uses fake check to buy SUV in Arnold

Arnold Police are seeking charges against a 22-year-old St. Louis man for allegedly using a fraudulent cashier’s check to purchase an SUV from a 54-year-old Arnold man. The fake check was for $48,000, police reported. The victim told police he had arranged to sell a 2022 BMW X3 through...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

House Springs home burglarized, damaged

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a vacant home in the 300 block of Brookstone Valley in House Springs. The cost to replace the stolen items and repair damage to the home was estimated at $15,000, authorities reported. The owner of Proverbs 31 Properties, which...
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Police arrest man in Festus area for allegedly assaulting girlfriend

A Bonne Terre man recently was arrested in the Festus area for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the incident happened on Dec. 10. “We responded to a call at (Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City) about 10:15 p.m.,” he said. “A 21-year-old Bonne...
FESTUS, MO
KMOV

Lemay man, suspect dead after South City shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people are dead following a shooting in south St. Louis Thursday. Officers were called to the 7900 block of South Broadway around 4:45 p.m. According to police, Mario Martinez, 32, of Lemay, and an unidentified man were pronounced dead on the scene. According to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police chase vehicle wanted in connection with homicide

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – One person is in custody after police chased a vehicle that was wanted in connection to a homicide. The chase ended before 10 a.m. at Interstate 70 near Riverview, and one person was taken into custody. News 4 has asked police for more information regarding...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Dittmer man arrested and charged with vehicle theft and more

(Dittmer) Earlier this month, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 21-year-old Dittmer man for stealing a motor vehicle and setting it on fire. Lieutenant Matt Moore says Davon Yount is believed to be a persistent offender as he is wanted in several other vehicle theft cases. Yount is...
DITTMER, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Richwoods woman allegedly steals tools from De Soto-area homes

A 45-year-old Richwoods woman was arrested for allegedly stealing tools from homes in the 7500 block of Hwy. H and the 12000 block of Calico Drive. The two homes neighbor each other near the intersection west of De Soto, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies were called to...
DE SOTO, MO
