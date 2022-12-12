ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

newsantaana.com

How you can make the holidays better for the homeless in Orange County

Orange County, Calif. – Orange County Rescue Mission is calling on the local community to help deliver holiday cheer to over 290 formerly homeless men, women, and children living at the organization’s campuses. The Rescue Mission has announced an urgent need for holiday gift donations for adults, which the children will give to their parents during the 14th annual Miracle at the Mission event at the Village of Hope. Adults without children will also receive a gift for Christmas.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
fox10phoenix.com

How to tip your mail carrier during Christmas, holiday season

LOS ANGELES - As the Christmas holiday quickly approaches, many may be wondering: Can you tip your mailer carrier?. While you can give your mail carrier a gift as a holiday thank-you, there are certain rules federal workers must follow when it comes to receiving gifts, per the United States Postal Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

PEANUTS Fans, See OC's Beloved ‘Snoopy House' for Free

Breaking into an impromptu "Linus & Lucy" dance at the notion that a merry Costa Mesa-based display is returning for a wonderful week of whimsy, joy, and beagle-tastic bliss?. We're about to shimmy, Snoopy-style, thanks to the fact that a homegrown PEANUTS-themed event is making its annual return. It's the...
COSTA MESA, CA
KTLA

Knott’s Berry Farm releases park events for 2023

Knott’s Berry Farm is gearing up for a season of fun in the new year, including celebrating the 50th anniversary of Knott’s Scary Farm. The Buena Park theme park released its 2023 festivities lineup, featuring fun summer activities starting in May and spooky frights during October. Knott’s PEANUTS Celebration The theme park will celebrate Snoopy, […]
BUENA PARK, CA
spectrumnews1.com

From homeless to Amazon executive: David Ambroz shares his story

David Ambroz experienced homelessness throughout most of his childhood. Born in New York City, his mother suffered from mental illness and was not properly equipped to raise him or his siblings. Ambroz says he spent most of his time starving and freezing on the streets of Manhattan, surviving on old pizza crusts and sugar packets with few people offering him help or support.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thepearlpost.com

Watch your bank account ‘Crumbl’ with these cookies

Crumbl Cookies has become nothing less than a sensation in Los Angeles with its weekly changing flavors for its residents with a sweet tooth. What was once just a family recipe that got its first cookie bakery located in Logan, Utah, in 2017, Crumbl Cookies now has its very own franchise of 600+ bakeries in 47 states thanks to the hard-working cousins Jason McGowan (CEO) & Sawyer Hemsley (COO).
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

Kalaveras Cantina Urbana is now open in Orange, to mixed reviews

Kalaveras Cantina Urbana has opened its first restaurant in Orange County. They are occupying the former location of famed The Chili Pepper, which closed after 46 years during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a chain with 13 other locations, mostly in Los Angeles. They are known for the decor, which...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

Loma Linda Children's Hospital is full

Loma Linda Children’s Hospital is the one of the only children’s hospitals east of Los Angeles. According to medical director Dr. Merrick Lopez, it’s been filled with sick kids for the past few months. “We transfer between five to 10 patients out and then just get the...
LOMA LINDA, CA
KTLA

Near-freezing temperatures chill Southern California

You’d better bundle up before you head out for the day. Temperatures across the Los Angeles area were in the 30s and 40s Tuesday morning, even reaching 32 degrees in Ventura. Locations like Burbank, Woodland Hills, Pasadena, and San Bernardino saw near-freezing temperatures, and frost was spotted in some areas of the Southland. While temperatures […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
vvng.com

Friends and family mourn the death of Shelby Marino of Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Shelby Lynn Marino, a Hesperia resident, lost her battle with breast cancer this weekend and people in the Victor Valley community are sharing stories and memories of her. Born August 24, 1990, Marino graduated from William Blount High School in Maryville Tennessee and moved to...
HESPERIA, CA
montanaoutdoor.com

Unexpected visitor at shopping center

When you go shopping, the last thing you expect is to be confronted by in a store is a mountain lion. Check out this footage taken at a shopping center in California this spring. Here is the caption:. A mountain lion entered a building in Irvine, where it was tranquilized...
IRVINE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

All Options for Declining Mountain Lion P-22 Are Pretty Bad, Experts Say

The famous mountain lion P-22 was resting comfortably at a veterinarian medical hospital one day after he was safely captured in Los Feliz, but after being evaluated, experts are leaving him with a couple options in his deteriorating health, and neither of those will likely result in him being released back into the wild.
LOS ANGELES, CA

