Gary Bargdill
6d ago

Little man Putin won’t stop until he’s killed every Russian soldier in Ukraine. Then he’ll try and spin it that they were all brutally killed in Ukraine by NATO. It’s fun that you can now predict what lies the evil little orc is planning next. Lol

6d ago

Putin's crimes have left millions of Ukrainians homeless and without families. If putin & Russia are never brought justice, then these people are justified and heroic when they terrorize Russians the same way putin terrorized them These Ukrainians have plenty of international support because the only safe Russia is a weak, suffering Russia. Russians deserve no peace or safety until the Ukraine recieves justice and compensation.

David Dobbins
6d ago

Putin can easily be overthrown and we should be funding an insurrection in Russia. You know like Trump tried to do here.

