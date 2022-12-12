This Ukrainian fighter pilot didn’t let a bloodied face get in the way of capturing a selfie after he ejected from his MiG-29. Maj. Vadym Voroshylov, known by his callsign “Karaya,” captured the dramatic shot from under his parachute after he bailed out of his stricken jet over west-central Ukraine, Forbes reported. He ejected Oct. 12 during a nighttime battle with Iranian-made suicide drones — but the video was only posted Tuesday, the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, The Aviationist reported. For his exploits, Voroshylov received the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star from President...

10 DAYS AGO