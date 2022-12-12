Read full article on original website
vCom Grows Franchise Partner Program
Industry veteran Bob Hansen becomes latest Program partner. vCom Solutions, a leader in delivering software and services for managing the lifecycle of IT spend from procure to pay, announced that IT industry veteran Bob Hansen is the latest entrepreneur to join the vCom Franchise Partner Program. With more than a dozen years of telecom and IT account management and sales experience, Mr. Hansen becomes the fourth franchise partner to take advantage of vCom’s recently announced program.
Instnt Joins Hyperledger Foundation
Instnt, the AI-managed customer acceptance platform that helps businesses accept and onboard more good customers for good, with up to a $100 Million fraud-loss protection and liability shift, joins Hyperledger Foundation, the open, global ecosystem for enterprise blockchain technologies to continue driving the development and adoption of Hyperledger technologies. For...
Fabric Named 2022 Top Tech Startup by Food Logistics, Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Award spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space. Fabric, the technology company reshaping retail fulfillment, announced it was selected as one of this year’s Top Tech Startups, an award program that spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space. This program is run by Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively covering the movement of products through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain.
Churnzero Announces 2022 Churnhero Awards Winners
Third annual ChurnHero Awards celebrate Customer Success teams who use ChurnZero to exemplify and evolve CS best practices with remarkable results. ChurnZero, the leading Customer Success platform and partner, has recognized five remarkable Customer Success (CS) teams with 2022 ChurnHero Awards. For the third year running, the ChurnHero Awards celebrate CS teams who use ChurnZero’s platform to deliver outstanding business results, exemplifying the power of CS as a revenue-driving growth engine for SaaS and subscription businesses.
Bolt Data Better Together Committee Sets Sights on the Holidays with Community Initiatives
With the goal of improving the lives of its employees and the communities they reside in, Bolt Data has plans to make this holiday season extra special. Bolt Data is a Salesforce implementation partner and technology solution provider that develops tailored solutions for enterprise organizations. In addition to empowering service...
SharpenCX Announces Investment from TELEO Capital Management
SharpenCX, an all-in-one unified contact center platform, announced it has secured investment from TELEO Capital. The new investment will further accelerate SharpenCX’s mission to empower contact centers to deliver exceptional agent and customer experiences. Founded in 2011, SharpenCX has redesigned the contact center experience with an agent first approach,...
Acosta Bolsters Retail Sales Operations, Digital, Commercial Leadership and Capabilities
Key Strategy, Transformation Leaders Also Elevated. Acosta, a global integrated sales and marketing services leader, today announced leadership and organizational changes that will bolster the company’s Sales Agency In-Store operations, Digital Commerce capabilities, and Commercial strategy and support, delivering enhanced services and outcomes for the company’s CPG clients and retail customers. The company also announced new and evolved roles for its Strategy and Transformation leadership to strengthen the design and execution of its strategic initiatives.
Sourcepass Named to Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business List in IT Management
3rd annual list recognizes private companies putting purpose ahead of profit. Sourcepass, an innovative digital IT Managed Services and Security Provider, has been named to the Inc. 2022 Best in Business list in the IT Management category. Inc.’s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society.
Unanet Releases Latest AEC Inspire Benchmarking Report Documenting the Advantages Tech-Forward Firms Hold in Turbulent Times
Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industries, today released its 2022-2023 AEC Inspire Report providing fresh insights for AEC leaders to benchmark their firms against peers, and glean best practices for growing their business. Based on a survey of...
o9 Solutions Streamlines Supply Chain Operations at Indofil Industries
The implementation enables Indofil to transform its planning and supply chain processes to respond better to market changes. o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, announced the go-live of the o9 Digital Brain Platform for Indofil Industries Limited, which encompasses the digital transformation of their business planning and supply chain processes.
Spiff Releases Newest Version of Commission Expense Report
Latest release adds new functionality to Spiff’s ASC606 tool, making it the most automated, robust and flexible in the market. Spiff, the leading sales commission software for forward-thinking revenue and sales organizations, released the ASC606 Commission Expense report, which allows customers to maintain balances by ledger accounts including the ability to break down amounts and groups using unlimited levels of subgrouping down to the obligation line level details. Commission Expense reports give Finance and Accounting teams access to advanced reporting capabilities that enable them to create audit-ready reports in a few clicks, reducing human error and enhancing their accuracy and efficiency.
Veterinarians Choose Weave as Software Leader in G2’s Winter 2023 Report
Customer reviews power Weave’s position as new leader in Veterinary Practice Management, 5 additional categories. Weave, the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, has been named a Veterinary Practice Management software leader in G2’s 2023 Winter Report. Announcing several new veterinary software integrations...
RFPIO Recognized as Best Estimated ROI for RFPs in Winter 2023 G2 Report
RFPIO builds upon category leadership and product growth in response management across RFP, Proposal, Document Generation and Vendor Security. RFPIO, the leading response management platform enabling go-to-market teams to drive efficient revenue, has once again secured its category leadership in response management with top honors from G2 across multiple categories for winter 2023. RFPIO was named a leader across the RFP, Proposal, Document Generation, and Vendor Security categories. The company was also awarded best estimated ROI for RFP and named No. 1 for user satisfaction in enterprise for RFP and proposals.
Kyndryl Announces Cloud Native Services to Accelerate Cloud Modernization Journey for Customers
Kyndryl will tap strategic hyperscaler partner innovation to speed IT projects. Kyndryl, the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, today unveiled new cloud native services to help customers accelerate their cloud application modernization journey at scale. Kyndryl Cloud Native Services were developed to enable customers to migrate, modernize and optimize critical workloads on hybrid and multicloud environments by utilizing the well-architected framework in conjunction with each of its strategic hyperscaler partnerships.
SalesTechStar Interview With Chris Shutts, Co-founder and CEO at Logik.io
Chris Shutts, Co-founder and CEO at Logik.io chats about the evolution of CPQ solutions in this quick chat:. Welcome to this SalesTechStar chat Chris, we’d love to hear more about your B2B tech journey and also more about Logik.io – how did the idea come about and how has the platform evolved over the years?
Optii Solutions to Close 2022 as a Record Year
Optii celebrates record revenue growth, expansion of hotel operations platform, and zero loss of existing customers. Optii Solutions, the leading cloud-based hotel operations software, announced that it is set to close out 2022 as an all-time record year for revenue growth, along with key successes in strategic appointments, expansion of its hotel operations platform, and a stellar record for customer retention and feedback.
Shipsy Announces its First ESOP Buyback
Shipsy, a leading SaaS-based smart logistics management provider, recently announced its first ESOP buyback. The buyback was open to all existing, full-time employees of Shipsy who have completed at least one year of full-time employment. Shipsy’s early-stage investors have already realized significant value in the organization’s secondary and buyback transactions in the past one and a half years.
Vendavo Expands Partner Program and Hires New Global Vice President of Partnerships and Alliances, Matthew Kenneally
Vendavo, the global market leader in B2B price management and commercial excellence solutions, announced the addition of Global Vice President of Partnerships and Alliances, Matthew Kenneally to lead their growing partner program. Kenneally has a long tenure of growing mutually successful partnership programs. He joined Vendavo from Anaplan where he...
LexCheck Secures $17M Series A Led By Mayfield Fund
LexCheck’s raise and rapid growth reinforce product market fit and its position as the premier automated contract review solution. LexCheck, a leading AI-powered contract acceleration and intelligence platform, announced it has raised $17M in Series A funding led by Mayfield Fund. The funding will fuel the expansion of LexCheck’s trusted contract review technology as it helps businesses accelerate growth by unlocking legal talent.
