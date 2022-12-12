Read full article on original website
Kyndryl Announces Cloud Native Services to Accelerate Cloud Modernization Journey for Customers
Kyndryl will tap strategic hyperscaler partner innovation to speed IT projects. Kyndryl, the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, today unveiled new cloud native services to help customers accelerate their cloud application modernization journey at scale. Kyndryl Cloud Native Services were developed to enable customers to migrate, modernize and optimize critical workloads on hybrid and multicloud environments by utilizing the well-architected framework in conjunction with each of its strategic hyperscaler partnerships.
Spiff Releases Newest Version of Commission Expense Report
Latest release adds new functionality to Spiff’s ASC606 tool, making it the most automated, robust and flexible in the market. Spiff, the leading sales commission software for forward-thinking revenue and sales organizations, released the ASC606 Commission Expense report, which allows customers to maintain balances by ledger accounts including the ability to break down amounts and groups using unlimited levels of subgrouping down to the obligation line level details. Commission Expense reports give Finance and Accounting teams access to advanced reporting capabilities that enable them to create audit-ready reports in a few clicks, reducing human error and enhancing their accuracy and efficiency.
vCom Grows Franchise Partner Program
Industry veteran Bob Hansen becomes latest Program partner. vCom Solutions, a leader in delivering software and services for managing the lifecycle of IT spend from procure to pay, announced that IT industry veteran Bob Hansen is the latest entrepreneur to join the vCom Franchise Partner Program. With more than a dozen years of telecom and IT account management and sales experience, Mr. Hansen becomes the fourth franchise partner to take advantage of vCom’s recently announced program.
CLEVR and Mendix Collaborate to Power the Future of Fashion and Retail
A cloud-native product lifecycle management system developed by CLEVR, the fast-growing technology solutions company, is now on the SAP Store. Building on a rich history serving brands such as Marlies Dekkers, Van Bommel, and the Amsterdam Fashion Institute. CLEVR combines deep fashion and retail industry knowledge with market-leading expertise in Mendix low-code to deliver a solution that accelerates the design to sales process. Mendix DLM for Fashion and Retail:
SharpenCX Announces Investment from TELEO Capital Management
SharpenCX, an all-in-one unified contact center platform, announced it has secured investment from TELEO Capital. The new investment will further accelerate SharpenCX’s mission to empower contact centers to deliver exceptional agent and customer experiences. Founded in 2011, SharpenCX has redesigned the contact center experience with an agent first approach,...
Gladly Secures $55 Million Funding to Expand Innovation of its Customer Service Platform
Following 100% YoY growth, Gladly remains committed to helping brands build customer loyalty through personalized customer service. Gladly, the only customer service platform built around people, not tickets, announced it has secured $55 million in funding from Riverwood Capital, a global investor in high-growth technology companies, with participation from existing investors including Greylock, GGV, NEA and Glynn Partners. The investment will be used to further support innovation of Gladly’s people-centered customer service platform, used to assist commerce brands in moving from the transaction era to the loyalty era.
Digerati Technologies’ Subsidiary NextLevel Internet offers Omni-Channel Client Engagement with the Launch of its Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS)
Digerati Technologies, Inc., a unified communications and cloud services (UCaaS) provider for the small to medium-sized business (SMB) market, announced the roll-out of a new Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solution. This new Omni-Channel CCaaS offering, which will initially be available through Digerati’s subsidiary NextLevel Internet, will enhance the portfolio of solutions the Company is currently offering to the SMB marketplace.
Medius Achieves ‘Built for NetSuite’ Status
New SuiteApp for procurement meets Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform development standards and best practices. Medius, a leading provider of AP Automation and spend management solutions, announced that its Medius Procurement SuiteApp has achieved the ‘Built for NetSuite’ status. The new SuiteApp, built using the Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform, helps organizations eliminate maverick spending and extends existing procure to pay functionality in NetSuite to improve supplier relationships and buyer experiences.
Acosta Bolsters Retail Sales Operations, Digital, Commercial Leadership and Capabilities
Key Strategy, Transformation Leaders Also Elevated. Acosta, a global integrated sales and marketing services leader, today announced leadership and organizational changes that will bolster the company’s Sales Agency In-Store operations, Digital Commerce capabilities, and Commercial strategy and support, delivering enhanced services and outcomes for the company’s CPG clients and retail customers. The company also announced new and evolved roles for its Strategy and Transformation leadership to strengthen the design and execution of its strategic initiatives.
2600Hz Expands International Footprint with Hire of Ilian Hafouzov as Vice President of International Sales
2600Hz, a leading provider of unified business communications and the award-winning KAZOO platform, is excited to announce that Ilian Hafouzov has joined the company as Vice President of International Sales. In this role, Hafouzov will lead 2600Hz’s international sales team and accelerate global growth for the company. Hafouzov has...
Fabric Named 2022 Top Tech Startup by Food Logistics, Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Award spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space. Fabric, the technology company reshaping retail fulfillment, announced it was selected as one of this year’s Top Tech Startups, an award program that spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space. This program is run by Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively covering the movement of products through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain.
LexCheck Secures $17M Series A Led By Mayfield Fund
LexCheck’s raise and rapid growth reinforce product market fit and its position as the premier automated contract review solution. LexCheck, a leading AI-powered contract acceleration and intelligence platform, announced it has raised $17M in Series A funding led by Mayfield Fund. The funding will fuel the expansion of LexCheck’s trusted contract review technology as it helps businesses accelerate growth by unlocking legal talent.
NuvoLinQ selects Openscreen to power ScanLinQ, its advanced QR Code driven Fulfillment and Customer Service application
Openscreen, a leader in QR Code powered digital enablement, announced today that its Openscreen Track solution has been selected by NuvoLinQ, a leader in IoT connectivity solutions. Leveraging Openscreen Track’s dynamic QR Codes, and its asset and contact management capabilities, NuvoLinQ has launched ScanLinQ to simplify router fulfilment and digitize...
Boomi Platinum Partner Expands to the Cloud with a New Brand Identity and Business Offering
Kitepipe celebrates becoming a Boomi Platinum Partner, launching their AWS business, and refreshing their website. Kitepipe, a top-tier Boomi Platinum Partner and leader in Boomi integrations with over 100 successful integrations this year, announces their Boomi Platinum status and the launch of their AWS migration business. Customers will benefit from working with a Platinum Partner for seamless Boomi-AWS migrations.
Wipro Announces the Launch of Capco in the Middle East
Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, announced the launch of a new Middle East financial services advisory capability. Capco, a Wipro company, will offer strategic management and technology consulting capabilities to financial services firms in the Middle East to enable their transformation, digitization, and business consolidation initiatives.
AxleHire Announces First U.S. Collaboration with Innovative Location Technology what3words
E-commerce companies now have the ability to eliminate imprecise addressing. The global e-commerce landscape is rapidly increasing. Still, companies worldwide face a challenge regarding delivery: imprecise addressing, and consumers taking notice., AxleHire, which provides e-commerce companies with expedited, urban, same- and next-day deliveries, announced its collaboration with innovative location technology company what3words to address this issue head-on. AxleHire is what3words’ first last-mile delivery partner in the United States.
Pax8 Adds Crewhu to Cloud Marketplace
Offering MSPs Customer Satisfaction and Employee Recognition Solutions. Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced a global agreement with Crewhu to offer managed service providers (MSPs) an automated way to collect and track client and employee satisfaction data through customer satisfaction (CSAT) and Net Promoter Score (NPS). The Crewhu platform is custom-built for MSPs and integrates with PSA tools in the partner ecosystem, streamlining processes and enabling operational efficiencies.
SugarCRM Named Hot Company to Watch in 2023 by Nucleus Research
SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, announced Nucleus Research, a leading industry analyst firm, has named SugarCRM to its Hot Companies to Watch List in 2023. This is the second time Sugar has been named to this list in the past three years. According to Nucleus, Sugar has...
Unanet Releases Latest AEC Inspire Benchmarking Report Documenting the Advantages Tech-Forward Firms Hold in Turbulent Times
Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industries, today released its 2022-2023 AEC Inspire Report providing fresh insights for AEC leaders to benchmark their firms against peers, and glean best practices for growing their business. Based on a survey of...
Zappix Announces Expansive Integration with Salesforce.com for Their Self-Service Automation Platform
Zappix, the Visual Self-Service provider, has announced the launch of comprehensive Salesforce pre-built integrations for their solution, enhancing automation throughout the entire user journey. For the last several years, Zappix clients have been able to push and pull information via APIs to automate self-service inquiries. Zappix has further advanced these...
