Six Mississippi State women’s basketball players reach double digits in win over Texas A&M–Commerce

Mississippi State men’s basketball survives a scare from Jackson State to remain unbeaten
JACKSON — Mississippi State basketball coach Chris Jans spent the time leading up to Wednesday’s game against telling anyone who would listen it wasn’t smart of MSU to play Jackson State in the Tigers’ “backyard” — the Mississippi Coliseum. Jans was just doing...
Chris Jans, Mississippi State thankful for ‘awesome’ fan support in win over Jackson State
JACKSON — Chris Jans expected his second trip to Mississippi Coliseum to resemble his first. On Dec. 22, 2019, Jans led New Mexico State to a 58-52 win over Mississippi State at the Big House in Jackson. The Aggies coach left unimpressed by the crowd in the Magnolia State’s capital city.
Coming home: Holmes County Central’s Khamauri Rogers transfers from Miami to Mississippi State football
STARKVILLE — Khamauri Rogers is coming back to the Magnolia State. The former four-star recruit from Holmes County Central High School committed to Mississippi State on Wednesday. Rogers will transfer in from Miami, where he spent his freshman season. He appeared in only one game for the Hurricanes, making...
Mississippi State to make DC Zach Arnett permanent head coach
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State will make defensive coordinator Zach Arnett its permanent head football coach after the death of Mike Leach on Monday. A source confirmed a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Mississippi State would give Arnett a four-year contract. Leach was taken to University of Mississippi...
Unbeaten No. 17 Mississippi St. looks to beat down Jackson St.
No. 17 Mississippi State will try to continue its best start in nearly two decades when it faces visiting Jackson
Despite Mike Leach’s death, Mississippi State will play in Jan. 2 ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Illinois
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach’s death Monday night at age 61 won’t end the Bulldogs’ season. MSU (8-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) will still participate in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2 in Tampa, Florida, the school confirmed Tuesday afternoon. The Bulldogs will face...
Football World Reacts To Despicable Mississippi State Report
Mississippi State players and staffers are mourning head coach Mike Leach's sudden death. Football understandably may not be the first thing on anyone's mind. However, a writer made a troubling accusation about other schools attempting to benefit from the tragedy. According to longtime Mississippi State reporter Steve Robertson, college coaches...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach, a college football icon whose impact was felt just as much off the field as on it, died Monday night at a hospital in Jackson. He was 61. Mississippi State announced Tuesday morning that Leach died from complications from a heart...
Mike Leach the friend-maker made an impact on Pontotoc nonagenarian
Mike Leach, like other Southeastern Conference football coaches, had a limited number of spare minutes, but he made time for Mary Dean Cummings. Cummings, 90, of Pontotoc, developed an unexpected friendship with the Mississippi State coach, who died Monday night at age 61. “He was an awesome man. Comical, very...
Prep roundup: West Point girls basketball dominates Calhoun City
CALHOUN CITY — West Point girls basketball defeated Calhoun City, 57-39, on the road on Tuesday night. The Green Wave (9-4) were led by Dukiana Jones, who had a game-high 17 points, one of two West Point players to finish in double digits in scoring. Malajae Robinson was the other, scoring 11 points in the win.
‘Who doesn’t love Mike Leach?’: Mississippi State fans mourn football coach’s death at 61
STARKVILLE — Michael Wright rounded the southwest corner of Davis Wade Stadium, grieving a man who looked more than a little like him. Besides their first names, Wright and late Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach share some undeniable physical characteristics. The Columbus resident, who drives for Über in Starkville, has been asked about it before.
Coaches Called Out For Despicable Move After Mike Leach's Death
Some concerning reports are coming out of the college football world on Wednesday. According to Mississippi State insider Steve Robertson, some coaches are reportedly trying to poach transfers from the Bulldogs program just after the death of head coach Mike Leach. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through...
Mike Leach public memorial service to be held Tuesday in Starkville
A public memorial service honoring the life of Mike Leach will be held at Humphrey Coliseum at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Mississippi State has announced. Leach was rushed to University Medical Center in Jackson on Sunday after suffering a major cardiac event. He died on Monday night at the age of 61.
Ex-Texas Tech Coach, Longhorns Rival Mike Leach Dead at 61
Legendary head coach Mike Leach passes away at age 61.
Starkville, MSU mourn Mike Leach
Mississippi State University head football coach Mike Leach passed away Monday night at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson from heart complications. The 61-year-old was hospitalized Sunday. As news broke Tuesday of the beloved coach’s death, memorials, big and small, began popping up all over Starkville. You...
The college football community reacts to the death of Mike Leach
Mike Leach passed away Monday night from complications related to a heart condition, Mississippi State announced Tuesday morning. His college coaching career began in 1987 at Cal Poly and spanned more than three decades, as he amassed 158 wins as a head coach and influenced countless other coaches that will carry on his Air Raid legacy.
Chase Nicholson to step down as Starkville Academy athletic director at end of school year
STARKVILLE — The landscape with Starkville Academy’s athletics department is going to look different come next school year as current athletic director Chase Nicholson will be stepping down from the position. News broke Friday about the move, which comes as the school has continued its rapid growth in...
Nick Saban comments on Mike Leach situation
The college football world was reeling from news on Sunday afternoon that Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was rushed to the hospital with a “personal health issue.” More reports have since revealed that the beloved college football head coach is facing very life-threatening health issues. According to reports, Mike Leach suffered “a massive heart attack” on Read more... The post Nick Saban comments on Mike Leach situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Mississippi State's Mike Leach listed in Critical Condition
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was hospitalized in critical condition Monday, the day after what the university called “a personal health issue” at his home in Starkville forced him to be airlifted to a medical facility in Jackson. Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in Critical …. Mississippi...
Details Emerge From Mike Leach's Heartbreaking Death
Longtime college football coach Mike Leach passed away Monday night from heart complications. He was 61. In a statement shared by Mississippi State, Leach's family said he was an organ donor. "Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father, and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at...
