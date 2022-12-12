Read full article on original website
Fans Are Already Obsessed With Aubrey's Plaza's Latest Movie On Netflix
Fans are finally watching Aubrey Plaza's new film on Netflix and are seemingly obsessed.
Cancelled Netflix Show Now Attempting A Comeback After Getting Some Awards Love
The creator of a cancelled Netflix show suggests that a comeback could be on the horizon.
Polygon
The Witcher: Blood Origin isn’t a great sign for a post-Henry Cavill future
Around this time last year, Netflix’s Witcher universe was on a hot streak: Even with some missteps in season 2, the series produced one of its best episodes ever, made smart work of even the franchise’s more twisted reveals, and teed up spinoffs galore. Then last month the news broke: Henry Cavill, the actual Superman who brought gravitas to the role of Geralt, would be replaced by Hunger Games actor Liam Hemsworth.
CNET
Done With '1899'? Time to Watch the Best Show on Netflix
Done with 1899? Now is a good time to watch Dark! for my money, it's the best show on Netflix. From the creators of 1899, it's a mind-bending show that deftly combines internal family drama with time travel, Dark is the rarest of things: a show without a single dip in quality. All three seasons rule in every way imaginable.
Controversial new series knocks Wednesday off Netflix's number one spot
A new series has finally knocked Tim Burton's Wednesday off the top spot on Netflix's charts - and the best is yet to come. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new docu-series Harry & Meghan dropped on Netflix last week and immediately shot to the top of the charts, as viewers tune in to find out more about what inspired the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to flee the Royal Family. You can check out trailer for the next instalment here:
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Kit Harington reflects on his 'unexpected' bond with Emilia Clarke, and says she comes over all the time and plays with his kid
During HBO's "Game of Thrones" convention in Los Angeles, the Jon Snow actor said he's developed lifelong friendships with his costars.
Henry Cavill Reveals He’s Done as Superman After Being ‘Told to Announce His Return’: ‘My Turn to Wear the Cape Has Passed’
Changing their mind. Henry Cavill will no longer portray Superman in the DC movie universe — despite previously announcing that he’d be returning to the role. “I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman,” Cavill, 39, wrote […]
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out
Early reviews of Avatar: The Way of Water have made their way to Rotten Tomatoes. The sequel to 2009's Avatar is one of the most-anticipated films of 2022, which makes it fitting that the James Cameron flick will help close out the year. Running for over three hours, Avatar: The Way of Water will take audiences back to Pandora to reunite with the Na'vi and the growing family of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana)'s characters. The cast and crew of the Avatar sequel have been out in full force promoting the movie, and now Rotten Tomato-approved critics are weighing in with their thoughts.
Hotel Where Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Was Found Dead Still Open For Business, But Room Remains Off Limits
The hotel where Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' body was found is open for business despite his death on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com can confirm. The manager at Oak Tree Inn in Encino, California — who wished not to be named — tells us they are continuing to welcome guests at the hotel, revealing they never shut down in the wake of the tragedy.While the budget-friendly facility is open, the room where tWitch took his own life remains closed. The manager tells RadarOnline.com that his room will be off limits for the next few days, calling it "unusable." As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, tWitch was...
hypebeast.com
Batman Revealed in New 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' Trailer
Yesterday, The Game Awards celebrated the year’s top titles and ushered in a preview of the next generation of video games. New trailers, game announcements, release dates and more highlighted the exciting event. One of the night’s most special moments came courtesy of Rocksteady Studios and DC Comics. The...
thedigitalfix.com
Stephen King has a two-word review for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Stephen King, the master of all things horror, has given a short-but-sweet review for Guillermo del Toro’s new animated movie Pinocchio. Pinocchio released on streaming service Netflix on December 9. It is a stop-motion animation reimagining of the classic Pinocchio story (previously most famous as a Disney movie), and has been roundly praised by critics for its thematic depth and gorgeous visuals.
Popculture
Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal's Incredible Thriller Is No. 2 on Netflix Right Now
It may be nearly a decade since its release, but Prisoners is finding plenty of love in the year 2022. The Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal-starring thriller recently made its way to Netflix, where is now enjoying newfound success among streamers who have helped push Prisoners to the top of Netflix's streaming charts.
Aubrey Plaza reveals she was ‘tripping balls’ on mushrooms when costar Meghann Fahy got them lost on a hike
According to Aubrey Plaza, her White Lotus co-star Meghann Fahy left out the “most important part” of their “Daphne and Harper” moment.During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Fahy shared a story about the time she and Plaza got lost on a hike while they were in Italy filming season two of Mike White’s comedy-drama.In Fahy’s recollection of events, she and Plaza “got so lost” that they ended up “walking down the side of the highway”.And after running into a “biker gang” who heckled them, Fahy remembered Plaza yelling, “Don’t look at me!” while Fahy flirtatiously said,...
AdWeek
HBO Max’s Canceled Shows Moving to FAST, Not Disappearing From Existence
HBO Max will now move its canceled programs to third-party FAST services. The streamer recently announced a slew of series cancellations, including Minx, Gordita Chronicles, The Nevers, Westworld and Love Life would be removed from its library. Though there was fear the shows would be gone forever, parent company Warner Bros. Discovery apparently assessed how best to maximize audiences and monetization opportunities for its content, deciding to license certain HBO and HBO Max programming to third-party FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) services as part of a packaged offering.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat 12 Roster Teased
The roster of the next Mortal Kombat game -- tentatively dubbed Mortal Kombat 12 -- has been teased by series creator and director, Ed Boon. There's nothing definitive at the moment, but Boon has seemingly confirmed a few characters that will be in the next game, confirmed a few characters that are up in the air, and confirmed a few characters that will not be in the next installment in the series. All of the information specifically comes the way of Ed Boon's Twitter page, where he's been answering various questions from fans, including many about the next, but unannounced installment in the Mortal Kombat series.
New ‘Superman’ Pic In The Works With James Gunn Penning, Henry Cavill Not To Star; Ben Affleck In Talks To Helm A Future DC Pic
DC bosses Peter Safran and James Gunn tonight officially made known their plans for their first movie under their regime: It’s Superman, a script that the latter is currently writing about the Man of Steel’s early days. It’s not an origins story, but a new actor will be sought to play Superman. As for Henry Cavill — while the DC bosses, would like to work with him, he’s been informed he’s not part of the next iteration of Superman given its new direction. The actor later confirmed that , saying, “My turn to wear the cape has passed.” Related Story Henry Cavill...
'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals 'extremely toxic male' set early in her career
"Buffy" star Sarah Michelle Gellar discussed the "extremely toxic" set she worked on that was predominately fronted by men, early on in her career.
thedigitalfix.com
Jennifer Coolidge’s best White Lotus line has become a meme
No matter what movie or TV series role is thrown at her, Jennifer Coolidge has always slayed. Unfortunately, as Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus, it was her turn to be slayed — but despite the target on her back, she ended up dying herself while trying to escape her would-be murderer Quentin.
TVGuide.com
The White Lotus Season 3: Cast, Location, Release Date, and Everything You Need to Know
We finally know the identities of all those dead bodies teased at the beginning of The White Lotus Season 2. It's so hard to say goodbye to Mike White's satire series, which brought us along on the worst Italian vacation of all time and kept us guessing for weeks. We'll miss it between seasons, but thankfully there's more ahead, despite the fact that no one should ever stay at a White Lotus hotel — people just can't seem to stop getting murdered there.
