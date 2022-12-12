ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

The Hill

Parkinson’s disease strikes many more older adults than previously estimated: research

Parkinson’s disease is more common than previous research has shown, affecting 50 percent more people annually than past estimaes, according to a new study published Thursday in the academic journal Nature. Prior research estimated 60,000 people in North America annually were diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, but the actual incidence rate is 1.5 times higher at…
Freethink

Moderna’s mRNA cancer vaccine reduces risk of recurrence or death by 44%

Moderna’s new mRNA cancer vaccine significantly reduced skin cancer patients’ risk of recurrence or death compared to a standard treatment alone, according to the newly announced topline results of a phase 2 trial. “mRNA has been transformative for COVID-19, and now, for the first time ever, we have...
BBC

Strep A: Parents say son misdiagnosed before death

The family of a boy who died of an invasive form of strep A have said they sought medical help three times before he was admitted to hospital. Jax Albert Jefferys, who attended Morelands Primary School in Waterlooville, Hampshire, died on 1 December, aged five. His family said they were...

