Related
Fit and healthy father, 49, died after doctors mistakenly gave him a cancerous kidney transplant, inquest hears
A fit and healthy father died after doctors mistakenly gave him a cancerous kidney transplant, an inquest heard yesterday. Parminder Singh Sidhu, 49, passed away in agony in March – within a year of the procedure – after doctors failed to spot a tumour. Two other patients who...
Woman who thought she was having a heart attack is diagnosed with cancer four hours later
A woman who thought she was having a heart attack while at a music festival was diagnosed with cancer just four hours later. Errin Shaw, 30, was at TRNSMT in Glasgow, in September last year when she suddenly felt intense pains in her chest, prompting her to ask her husband if she’d been stabbed.
Parkinson’s disease strikes many more older adults than previously estimated: research
Parkinson’s disease is more common than previous research has shown, affecting 50 percent more people annually than past estimaes, according to a new study published Thursday in the academic journal Nature. Prior research estimated 60,000 people in North America annually were diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, but the actual incidence rate is 1.5 times higher at…
Freethink
Moderna’s mRNA cancer vaccine reduces risk of recurrence or death by 44%
Moderna’s new mRNA cancer vaccine significantly reduced skin cancer patients’ risk of recurrence or death compared to a standard treatment alone, according to the newly announced topline results of a phase 2 trial. “mRNA has been transformative for COVID-19, and now, for the first time ever, we have...
A cancer patient was told she didn't have much time. Her fiancé and medical team organized their wedding in 12 hours.
After being told she didn't have much time to get married, her hospital team and fiancé raced against the clock to make it happen.
BBC
Strep A: Parents say son misdiagnosed before death
The family of a boy who died of an invasive form of strep A have said they sought medical help three times before he was admitted to hospital. Jax Albert Jefferys, who attended Morelands Primary School in Waterlooville, Hampshire, died on 1 December, aged five. His family said they were...
