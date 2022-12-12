It all started when we ordered an actuator, with an encoder, from China for a project. But something went wrong, and a month later, we received actuators without an encoder. It was necessary to complete the project code urgently, but it would not be possible to control the actuators without encoders. For the project, you need to know the rod extension length, and for this, you need to know the number of engine rotations. So we decided to spend one day and make our encoder for actuators. At first, we thought to put a multi-turn potentiometer.

15 HOURS AGO