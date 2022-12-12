ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Has Your Email Address Leaked to the Dark Web? How to Check and What to Do

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The dark web is a part of the internet that is not indexed by regular search engines and can only be accessed using specialized software. Because the dark web is far more private than surface internet, it is attractive to cybercriminals, who use it to share and sell stolen information.
Your Security Cameras Are in the Wrong Spots. Here's Where to Put Them

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Security cameras are one of the simplest ways to deter would-be burglars and protect your home. With the help of a few well-placed cameras, you can easily keep a remote eye on most of your home and property. And with more affordable options on the market and improvements in wireless technology, it's now possible for just about anyone to set up a wired or wireless security camera system that fits your home's needs and budget.
The Factory Method pattern in TypeScript

The Factory Method pattern is a design pattern that is used to create objects without specifying the exact class of object that will be created. It is often used when the type of object to be created is determined at runtime, or when there is a need to create objects of different types based on the specific requirements of the application.
The Notions behind “Model-Based” and “Instance-Based” Learning in AI & ML

A prelude article elucidating the fundamental principles and differences between “Model-based” & “Instance-based” learning in the branches of Artificial Intelligence & Machine learning. Table of Contents﻿. Introduction﻿. The instinctive idea behind ﻿"Generalization" and "Memorization" The concept behind "Model-based" learning ﻿. The concept behind "Instance-based" learning...
Choosing Your First Programming Language: A Beginners' Guide

As a beginner in the world of programming, choosing the best programming language to learn first can be overwhelming. With so many options available, it's difficult to know how to start. Luckily, there is no wrong answer. Every programming language is just a tool. With programming language, you give instructions...
Why You Should Blur Your Home on Google Maps Right Now

Google is ingrained in all of our lives, whether we like it or not, and it's nowhere more apparent than with Google Maps. We use the mapping service to get directions, explore city landmarks in 3D, check out restaurant reviews and find public transport arrival times -- but there's one feature (among many) that might be a privacy issue for you.
Get a private second iPhone number for just $19

If you’re still using one phone number for everything, it’s time to upgrade your cell. Forget giving out your personal number to companies, private sellers and strangers. With a private phone line, you can keep different callers totally separate from your personal life. For one week only, you...
Blockchain as the Ultimate Truth Machine for GPT-based AI (ChatGPT)

Unless one has been living under a literal rock (and not on top of one), you’ve probably heard of ChatGPT - the groundbreaking, dystopian-creating dialogue-based AI system. Its extremely conversational manner has its users pushing it to its limits. Most are in awe at its ability to write code...
My Experience with Length Control for a DC Actuator

It all started when we ordered an actuator, with an encoder, from China for a project. But something went wrong, and a month later, we received actuators without an encoder. It was necessary to complete the project code urgently, but it would not be possible to control the actuators without encoders. For the project, you need to know the rod extension length, and for this, you need to know the number of engine rotations. So we decided to spend one day and make our encoder for actuators. At first, we thought to put a multi-turn potentiometer.
