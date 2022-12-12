Read full article on original website
Related
Your Server Knows When You’re Lying
Whether you’re bending the truth or being flat-out deceitful, you might be surprised at how often your restaurant server sees right through you.
Woman's Hotel Horror Story in Curacao Serves As a Warning to Female Travelers
You can never be too vigilant.
'I Turned $2,400 Into $1 Million by Giving Stuff Away'
In an original essay, David Johnston tells Newsweek how he started his own business with a $2,400 loan.
iPhone 15 Ultra pricing just leaked – and it's better than you might think
The price is higher than the current iPhone 14 Pro Max, but the phone also sounds a whole lot better
makeuseof.com
Has Your Email Address Leaked to the Dark Web? How to Check and What to Do
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The dark web is a part of the internet that is not indexed by regular search engines and can only be accessed using specialized software. Because the dark web is far more private than surface internet, it is attractive to cybercriminals, who use it to share and sell stolen information.
CNET
Your Security Cameras Are in the Wrong Spots. Here's Where to Put Them
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Security cameras are one of the simplest ways to deter would-be burglars and protect your home. With the help of a few well-placed cameras, you can easily keep a remote eye on most of your home and property. And with more affordable options on the market and improvements in wireless technology, it's now possible for just about anyone to set up a wired or wireless security camera system that fits your home's needs and budget.
The Noonification: Treat Your Cybersecurity Drills Like Fire Drills (12/13/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. It Happened: SBF Arrested in the Bahamas per Criminal...
Retailers raided over 'dodgy' sales software used to avoid tax: '$60 steak put through as a $10 bowl of chips'
A string of dodgy businesses have been caught using software to avoid paying tax. The Australian Taxation Office and Australian Federal Police have busted 35 businesses across Victoria, NSW, Queensland, Western Australia and Tasmania. They have been caught supplying and using illegal electronic sales suppression tools so they can keep...
The Factory Method pattern in TypeScript
The Factory Method pattern is a design pattern that is used to create objects without specifying the exact class of object that will be created. It is often used when the type of object to be created is determined at runtime, or when there is a need to create objects of different types based on the specific requirements of the application.
The Notions behind “Model-Based” and “Instance-Based” Learning in AI & ML
A prelude article elucidating the fundamental principles and differences between “Model-based” & “Instance-based” learning in the branches of Artificial Intelligence & Machine learning. Table of Contents. Introduction. The instinctive idea behind "Generalization" and "Memorization" The concept behind "Model-based" learning . The concept behind "Instance-based" learning...
The Noonification: Neuralink: Elon Pledges to Get a Brain Implant (12/14/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Debug Like a Senior Dev: Debugging Program Control Flow.
The Noonification: How to Use the Javascript Slice Method (12/12/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Ex-Twitter Employee Rejected at New Job For Asking Political...
Everyone’s blown away by amazing hack to make your iPhone say anything you want when you plug it in to charge
A HIDDEN iPhone hack has blown people away as they realise they can make their phone say ANYTHING when it is being plugged in to charge. Apple fans were sent into a frenzy as many had no idea their smartphone had the hilarious secret feature. To make your iPhone speak...
Choosing Your First Programming Language: A Beginners' Guide
As a beginner in the world of programming, choosing the best programming language to learn first can be overwhelming. With so many options available, it's difficult to know how to start. Luckily, there is no wrong answer. Every programming language is just a tool. With programming language, you give instructions...
CNET
Why You Should Blur Your Home on Google Maps Right Now
Google is ingrained in all of our lives, whether we like it or not, and it's nowhere more apparent than with Google Maps. We use the mapping service to get directions, explore city landmarks in 3D, check out restaurant reviews and find public transport arrival times -- but there's one feature (among many) that might be a privacy issue for you.
Cult of Mac
Get a private second iPhone number for just $19
If you’re still using one phone number for everything, it’s time to upgrade your cell. Forget giving out your personal number to companies, private sellers and strangers. With a private phone line, you can keep different callers totally separate from your personal life. For one week only, you...
Blockchain as the Ultimate Truth Machine for GPT-based AI (ChatGPT)
Unless one has been living under a literal rock (and not on top of one), you’ve probably heard of ChatGPT - the groundbreaking, dystopian-creating dialogue-based AI system. Its extremely conversational manner has its users pushing it to its limits. Most are in awe at its ability to write code...
My Experience with Length Control for a DC Actuator
It all started when we ordered an actuator, with an encoder, from China for a project. But something went wrong, and a month later, we received actuators without an encoder. It was necessary to complete the project code urgently, but it would not be possible to control the actuators without encoders. For the project, you need to know the rod extension length, and for this, you need to know the number of engine rotations. So we decided to spend one day and make our encoder for actuators. At first, we thought to put a multi-turn potentiometer.
How I Built a Static Website with User Authentication and Dynamic Database for Free
This article will show how I built a functional static web app with user authentication and a dynamic database for FREE using Webflow, Vault Vision, Cyclic, and Airtable with LowCode. Over the past few weeks, I've spoken to many technology founders starting out with an idea for a software business...
The Never-Ending Debate: For Loops in Test Cases or Multiple Assertions
Testing has been a subject for developers for a while now, the agile Manifesto is more than 20 years old. Before that, we had eXtreme Programming (XP), and XP was the precursor for testing, meaning: having testable code as a practice, shifting left the need for writing the test first.
HackerNoon
8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
889K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0