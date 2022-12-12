Read full article on original website
Related
Hippo Swallows Toddler Whole Then Spits Him Out Alive
A two-year-old boy in Uganda lived through a Pincocchio-like tale when a hippo swallowed him whole and then threw up. Not only did he survive the harrowing ordeal, but he only suffered a few minor cuts and bruises. Newsweek reported that the child was playing near his home in Katwe...
Parkinson’s disease strikes many more older adults than previously estimated: research
Parkinson’s disease is more common than previous research has shown, affecting 50 percent more people annually than past estimaes, according to a new study published Thursday in the academic journal Nature. Prior research estimated 60,000 people in North America annually were diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, but the actual incidence rate is 1.5 times higher at…
Parents accuse school of secretly indoctrinating 8-year-olds in trans ideology: 'shocked and horrified'
Parents in the U.K. are accusing a Church of England primary school of indoctrinating young students with transgender ideology by teaching that 3-year-olds can be non-binary.
Does Age Difference Matter When Dating?
When people fall in love, there is no barrier that will stop the feeling that connects them. Love is free and no amount of money can buy you love. Love has no race, social status, religion or age. That's right, age. In the video below I explain why frowning upon age gap relationships makes no sense past a certain age. The difference in maturity between a 55 year-old and a 36 year-old is pretty small, but the difference between a 22 year-old and a 15 year-old is quite big. The 55 year-old and 36 year-old are both adults with established personalities and lives. On the other hand, the 22 year-old is a young adult who is still learning full responsibilities and the 15 year-old, a teenager whose brain isn't yet fully developed.
Women's Health
What are the best exercises to help with mental health – specifically anxiety and depression?
The expert: Alice Liveing, personal trainer, author, Give Me Strength founder and Women's Health Collective panellist. Here’s a sobering stat: roughly 1 in 4 people in the UK will experience a mental health problem each year, according to mental health charity Mind. Of those, 5.9 in every 100 people will experience general anxiety disorder, and 3.3 in 100 will experience depression. 7.8 in 100 will experience mixed anxiety and depression.
What to eat to help reduce your anxiety
A study conducted by the University of Toronto found that eating more fruits and veggies can help you alleviate symptoms often associated with anxiety. Researchers found that although women and men can both suffer from anxiety, incorporating more greens and fruits into their daily diets can help reduce...
How to Know If Your Partner is ‘Quiet Quitting’ Your Relationship
The first two months of 22-year-old Harshit Prajapati’s relationship when he was 18 felt straight out of a romance novel — from going on regular dates and having profound conversations to finding ways to make each other feel special, it felt like he had met his soul mate.
dallasexpress.com
Gut Bacteria Potentially Linked to Depression
While depression is a well-known phenomenon that affects the mind, new research is uncovering the role the gut may play. Research published on December 6 in the journal Nature revealed that certain strains of bacteria might protect from—while others contribute to—a depressive state. The study identified over a...
psychologytoday.com
Helping and Coping With a Partner Who Has Trauma
Those struggling with trauma often are often easily triggered, creating emotions that seem out of proportion to the situation. Partners often feel that they are always walking on eggshells, feeling criticized or that can't do anything right. The keys to helping and coping include realizing the other is doing the...
psychologytoday.com
How Narcissists Weaponize Praise
Praise we've earned can be motivating and help us build confidence. Narcissists may use praise to control others by manipulating their sense of self-worth and relational security. Narcissists may use praise as love, praise as intimacy, praise as unearned entitlement, and praise paired with abuse to disempower others. Ah, praise....
verywellmind.com
What Is Post Traumatic Relationship Syndrome?
Also called relationship PTSD, post traumatic relationship syndrome (with the acronym PTRS) is the occurrence of being impacted by the trauma of a relationship. It differs from standard PTSD in that avoidant coping is less common, and it's more common to cope through emotions. That means that it's more likely for a person to deal directly with their emotions from PTRS, versus try to ignore or suppress them with PTSD.
psychologytoday.com
To Marry or Not to Marry? 5 Fair Reasons for Each Side
In the past, marriage was often seen as a necessity for establishing a family and ensuring the spouses' financial security. While marriage can be a wonderful and fulfilling experience for many people, it is not right for everyone. Individuals should carefully consider their own needs, desires, and circumstances before deciding...
newsnationnow.com
Doctors can’t meet holiday anxiety, depression demands
(NewsNation) — The demand for anxiety and depression treatment is so high that 60% of psychologists say they don’t have openings for new patients. And nearly half say they haven’t been able to meet the demand for treatment, according to a new survey of 2,300 psychologists by the American Psychological Association.
psychologytoday.com
The Narcissist Formula: You Get to Choose How You Lose
It's weird that the hardest thing to get narcissists to do is look at themselves. Narcissists are addicted to some brand of a generic double-bind formula by which you choose the game but they always win. Winning, for narcissists, means never having to doubt themselves. If you don't understand the...
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Dangers of Botox?
Botox is generally safe and carries relatively minimal risk when performed by a qualified practitioner. However, Botox can cause some side effects, including:. Redness, irritation, and swelling at the injection site. Slight bruising that usually resolves within 1-2 weeks. Dry mouth, headache, dizziness, nausea, and fever (in rare cases) Botox...
psychologytoday.com
A Grief That Never Ends: Chronic Sorrow
Chronic sorrow is a continuous grief response to non-death-related loss experiences which are reoccurring in nature. Living a cyclical experience of loss, uncertainty, and disequilibrium is exhausting and disorienting. People who experience chronic sorrow often benefit from the presence of people who can companion alongside them over a long duration...
verywellmind.com
Understanding Hyperventilation in Anxiety
Hyperventilation in anxiety can be a tricky thing to understand. On one hand, it can feel like you're suffocating or not getting enough air. On the other hand, hyperventilation can also cause shortness of breath, chest pain, and lightheadedness. The good news is that hyperventilation in anxiety is completely treatable....
wdfxfox34.com
How Does Forgiveness Affect Your Health?
Originally Posted On: https://brendareisscoaching.com/how-does-forgiveness-affect-your-health/. Do you notice a difference in your body when you are struggling with resentment, sadness or anger?. How does it feel when you are happy and feel connected?. Makes a difference doesn’t it?. It’s been proven that forgiveness or unforgiveness really plays a critical role...
A 12-Minute, Total-Body Beginner Workout to Ease You Into Strength Training
When you’re starting an exercise routine, it’s important to ease into things, which helps reduce your injury risk and increase the effectiveness of your sessions. A total-body beginner workout can be an awesome option to get you going, and we have a solid example below that you can try at home.
Comments / 0