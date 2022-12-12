ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise told her to ‘stop being a p***y’ when she cried on set

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w92jh_0jfQ9xWY00

Emily Blunt has said Tom Cruise told her to “stop being such a p***y” after crying on a film set.

The actor was shooting scenes for 2014 action film Edge of Tomorrow – also known by its tagline Live Die Repeat – when she found herself struggling with the weight of a costume she had to wear.

In the film, Blunt wears a robotic suit, which according to the star “would’te been great if we had CGI’d them, but we wanted to do it practically and in a tactile way”.

According to reports from several outlets , Blunt said in a new episode of SmartLess , a podcast presented by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett: “When you hear the word ‘tactile,’ you think that sounds nice and cozy. There was nothing cozy about wearing these suits.”

In fact, when Blunt first put on the message she “started to cry in front of Tom”, who she says “didn’t know what to do”.

“He just stared at me,” she explained. “I was like, ‘Tom, I’m not sure how I’m going to get through this shoot,’ and just started to cry. I said, ‘I’m just feeling a bit panicky about the whole shoot.’ He just stared at me for a long time, not knowing what to do, and he goes, ‘Come on, stop being such a p***y, OK?’”

This comment made Blunt laugh as it took her by surprise. The Independent has contacted Cruise for comment. The full podcast episode will be made available on Monday 912 December).

In 2015, Blunt said Cruise was “the reason she bounced back” after her pregnancy.

The actor told The Independent : “He should be credited as the new diet pill because he asked me to do Edge of Tomorrow so I was in such good shape when I got pregnant, so after I had Hazel it was easier to bounce back.”

In the new podcast, Blunt said training for the film was “intense” and, while performing an aerial stunt on wires, “I was supposed to land on my shoulder and I landed on my face”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ClMp3_0jfQ9xWY00

A sequel for the Doug Liman-directed film has been written but, in 2020, Blunt said she was unsure if it was moving forward.

Blunt can currently be seen in western series The English , which is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Scarlett Johansson opens up about being ‘groomed’ to be a ‘bombshell’ actor from young age

Scarlett Johansson has opened up about being “groomed” to be a bombshell actor early on in her career.In a new interview, the Black Widow star opened up about how she was typecast from the beginning of her career.“I did Lost in Translation and Girl With the Pearl Earring and by that point, I was 18, 19 and I was coming into my own womanhood and learning my own desirability and sexuality,” she said.The 38-year-old continued: “I was kind of being groomed, in a way, to be this what you call a bombshell-type actor.”“I was playing the other woman and...
The Independent

Archie’s former nanny describes life with Harry and Meghan as unseen photos of the Sussex children revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s former nanny has spoken about working for the couple in their joint Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan, which features several never-before-seen photos of their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor.In the fourth episode of the show, Lorren Khumalo recalls being hired by the couple to care for Archie.“When I arrive at Frogmore Cottage, I see this guy: he’s tall, he’s ginger, and he’s walking barefoot,” she said.“And I have gone and bought a new pair of shoes in Clarks. And suddenly whatever I thought or felt, the formality just sort of slid, and...
The Independent

Prince Harry reveals two things he misses about life in the royal family

Prince Harry has opened up about the two things he misses about life in the royal family, in his new Netflix documentaryHarry and Meghan.In March 2020, Harry and Meghan officially stood down as senior royals, in a process that became known as “Megxit”.Since then, the couple have bought a multimillion-pound home in the celebrity enclave of Montecito in California and launched a non-profit foundation called Archewell.They also signed lucrative deals thought to be worth well over £100 million with Spotify and Netflix and, as part of the Netflix deal, the couple have released the new docuseries, Harry and Meghan.When...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Prince William ‘screamed and shouted’ at ‘terrified’ Harry during emergency meeting called by Queen

The Duke of Sussex has said that Prince William "screamed and shouted" at him during an emergency meeting between senior members of the royal family at Sandringham in 2020.In the new Harry & Meghan documentary on Netflix, Prince Harry says that an urgent meeting was called by Queen Elizabeth II to discuss the couple's royal duties going forward.Harry told the documentary: "It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that simply weren't true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and take it all in."Sign up to our newsletters.
The Independent

Meghan Markle reveals private texts from Beyonce telling her she’d break ‘curses’

Beyonce once texted Meghan Markle to tell her she was “selected to break generational curses”, according to the duchess.In the latest episode (episode 6) of the new Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, Markle told of how the US pop star messaged her after Markle was interviewed on Oprah.“Beyonce just texted, just checking in... I still can’t believe she knows who I am…” Markle said. “She said she wants me to feel safe and protected.“She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed.”In 2021, Markle...
The Independent

‘Why do we have to see that?’: Willow Smith reacts as father Will brings out real-life slavery devices on Red Table Talk

Will Smith horrified his daughter Willow on the latest episode of Red Table Talk.On Wednesday (14 December), Smith and his children Willow, 22, Jaden, 24, and Trey Smith, 30, took over Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series.During the episode, Smith opened up to his children about the “gruelling and transformative” process of filming his newest movie, Emancipation.The Oscar-winning actor stars as freed slave Peter in director Antoine Fuqua’s thrilling film, based on a true story.After sharing the “terrifying” experience of “psychologically” losing himself to his character Peter, Smith said: “I wanted to show you guys in real life some...
The Independent

From blazing rows with William to Meghan’s wedding speech: The 6 biggest talking points from Harry and Meghan Vol 2 on Netflix

The second part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s documentary series, Harry and Meghan, has landed on Netflix, with the couple discussing everything from arguments with Prince William to Meghan’s miscarriage.Harry and Meghan, who stepped down as senior royals in 2020, give intimate interviews in the series, alongside family and friends who have never spoken publicly about the couple’s relationship before.The series was directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Liz Garbus, who has worked on a number of documentaries about public figures, including Marilyn Monroe, Bobby Fischer, and Nina Simone.The first batch of episodes landed on Netflix on 8 December,...
The Independent

Aubrey Plaza reveals she was ‘tripping balls’ on mushrooms when costar Meghann Fahy got them lost on a hike

According to Aubrey Plaza, her White Lotus co-star Meghann Fahy left out the “most important part” of their “Daphne and Harper” moment.During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Fahy shared a story about the time she and Plaza got lost on a hike while they were in Italy filming season two of Mike White’s comedy-drama.In Fahy’s recollection of events, she and Plaza “got so lost” that they ended up “walking down the side of the highway”.And after running into a “biker gang” who heckled them, Fahy remembered Plaza yelling, “Don’t look at me!” while Fahy flirtatiously said,...
The Independent

Harry chose to leave royalty behind – blaming Meghan always had an ulterior motive

Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary series has continued to set the record straight. For years, large swathes of the British media have formed their own stance on what led the pair to quit as senior royals and move to the United States. Coined “Megxit”, the couple’s move to live a more independent life was instantly positioned as solely Meghan’s doing. In this version of events, Prince Harry had been strong-armed into leaving behind his family and a way of life he loved by his “controlling” American wife. Because it couldn’t possibly have been of his own accord.Harry and Meghan, which...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal Tyler Perry is daughter Lilibet’s godfather

Tyler Perry has confirmed in the final episode of Harry and Meghan that he is godfather to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter, Lilibet.The final three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries were released on Thursday 15 December. Volume two focused on the events after the couple’s 2018 wedding, including their eventual departure from the royal family in 2020.After stepping down as senior members of the royal family, the couple briefly relocated to Canada with their son, Archie, before moving to Los Angeles, California. There, the family stayed at media mogul Tyler Perry’s home for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

‘You changed my life’: Ellen’s special tribute to tWitch resurfaces after DJ’s death

A special tribute Ellen DeGeneres made to Stephen “tWitch” Boss earlier this year has resurfaced after the death of the famed DJ.“Over a decade ago I met someone who changed my life,” Ellen said of her friend back in May.“I love you so much.”If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.
The Independent

Margot Robbie describes live-action Barbie film as 'everything you've ever dreamed of'

The new live-action Barbie film will be "everything you've ever dreamed of," Margot Robbie has said of her upcoming project.Sitting down with fellow actor Carey Mulligan, the Australian star, 32, praised "brilliant" director Greta Gerwig as she discussed what would be involved in the movie."You’ll see some dream houses. And it will be everything you ever dreamed of," Robbie said.Robbie stars as the titular character opposite Ryan Gosling as Ken.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
The Independent

Richard Madeley says Prince Harry seems like a ‘very damaged man’

Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley has said he believes the Duke of Sussex seems like a “very damaged man”, ahead of the release of the second volume of Netflix’s Harry and Meghan. The latest trailer for part two of the Netflix documentary series shows Prince Harry take aim at his brother William, Prince of Wales.It contains a clip of Harry saying: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”Discussing the documentary on Tuesday’s episode (13 December) with The Sunday Times’ royal editor Royah Nikkah and journalist...
The Independent

Former MP says he was told to ‘lay off William and Kate’ but not Harry and Meghan

A former MP says he was told he could say “what he wanted” about Harry and Meghan but should “lay off William and Kate.”Norman Baker claimed on GB News that the editor of a national paper gave him the instruction for a piece he was writing.In a trailer for the next installment of Harry and Meghan, the prince says: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”Mr Baker said, based on his experience, he thinks there’s “some truth” to this claim.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More William and Kate release new family portrait for Christmas cardGang of ‘Grinches’ drag town’s Christmas tree to floorWilliam and Kate release new family portrait for Christmas card
The Independent

Will Smith recalls impactful moment he got stuck in chains shooting Emancipation

Will Smith has opened up about an impactful experience he had while filming Emancipation.During a special edition of Red Table Talk with his children, the actor told the story of when he got trapped inside chains on set.“Do not freak,” he recalls saying himself as crew frantically searched for the keys to set him free.“I’m Will Smith, with people are running round looking for keys, and my heart is still pounding and I’m still scared,” he said.Powerfully, he added: “Imagine what it was like for Peter to have that stuff on barefoot and nobody cares.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Lewis Capaldi shares the ‘incredible’ kitchen appliance he thinks is a top Christmas giftWill Smith hopes image of Whipped Peter in new film Emancipation not ‘brutal in vain’Margot Robbie describes live-action Barbie as ‘everything you’ve ever dreamed of’
The Independent

Katie Holmes divides fans with Y2K-inspired red carpet outfit: ‘What year is this?’

Katie Holmes has divided fans with a recent fashion statement, after she debuted a Y2K-inspired red carpet outfit consisting of a strapless mini dress and jeans.On Friday, Holmes, 43, attended the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball in New York City. For the occasion, the Alone Together star opted for a navy blue strapless mini dress, which she wore over a pair of light-wash bootleg jeans with frayed bottoms.The actress completed the casual look with a pair of black New Balance sneakers, a nose stud and a simple wavy hairstyle.On social media, the outfit choice sparked numerous comparisons to early 2000s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

The Independent

978K+
Followers
314K+
Post
495M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy