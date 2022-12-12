Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise told her to ‘stop being a p***y’ when she cried on set

Emily Blunt has said Tom Cruise told her to “stop being such a p***y” after crying on a film set.

The actor was shooting scenes for 2014 action film Edge of Tomorrow – also known by its tagline Live Die Repeat – when she found herself struggling with the weight of a costume she had to wear.

In the film, Blunt wears a robotic suit, which according to the star “would’te been great if we had CGI’d them, but we wanted to do it practically and in a tactile way”.

According to reports from several outlets , Blunt said in a new episode of SmartLess , a podcast presented by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett: “When you hear the word ‘tactile,’ you think that sounds nice and cozy. There was nothing cozy about wearing these suits.”

In fact, when Blunt first put on the message she “started to cry in front of Tom”, who she says “didn’t know what to do”.

“He just stared at me,” she explained. “I was like, ‘Tom, I’m not sure how I’m going to get through this shoot,’ and just started to cry. I said, ‘I’m just feeling a bit panicky about the whole shoot.’ He just stared at me for a long time, not knowing what to do, and he goes, ‘Come on, stop being such a p***y, OK?’”

This comment made Blunt laugh as it took her by surprise. The Independent has contacted Cruise for comment. The full podcast episode will be made available on Monday 912 December).

In 2015, Blunt said Cruise was “the reason she bounced back” after her pregnancy.

The actor told The Independent : “He should be credited as the new diet pill because he asked me to do Edge of Tomorrow so I was in such good shape when I got pregnant, so after I had Hazel it was easier to bounce back.”

In the new podcast, Blunt said training for the film was “intense” and, while performing an aerial stunt on wires, “I was supposed to land on my shoulder and I landed on my face”.

A sequel for the Doug Liman-directed film has been written but, in 2020, Blunt said she was unsure if it was moving forward.

Blunt can currently be seen in western series The English , which is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.