Strikes news - live: ‘Biggest wages drop since 1977’ as workers ‘pushed to breaking point’

This year has been the worst for real wage growth for nearly half a century, a new study has suggested, as the UK braces for a wave of strikes .

The TUC said after the cost of living had been taken into account, wages have fallen by 3 per cent, the biggest drop since 1977 and the second worst on record since 1945.

Meanwhile, the government was expected to hold an emergency Cobra meeting today over walkouts planned over the coming weeks.

Royal Mail staff, nurses, paramedics, rail employees and Border Force officials are all planning strikes before Christmas over jobs, pay and conditions.

Military personnel and civil servants are being trained in case they are required to be drafted in at ports and airports, as border staff prepare to strike for eight days from 23 December to New Year’s Eve.