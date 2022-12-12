ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Weather – live: Snow and ice causes travel disruption across major roads and rail networks

By Thomas Kingsley and Aisha Rimi
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18fWbP_0jfQ9vl600

Snowy and icy weather across the UK has caused major disruption on major roads and rail networks, with many services cancelled, delayed or revised.

Severe weather has affected services across the Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink networks.

Passengers have been advised to only if absolutely essential as delays are expected until the end of the day.

The disruptions come the day before thousands of workers are set to take part in two 48-hour rail strikes this week.

As commuters faced travel chaos earlier this morning due to ice, fog and snow, the RAC reported they were "exceptionally busy" dealing with 7,500 motorists with breakdowns.

Rod Dennis from the RAC said that this was 50 per cent more than what they would see on a typical Monday in December.

Essex Police also said they had dealt with a number of incidents on the roads today, including breakdowns and collisions resulting from the bad weather.

Overnight, temperatures in northern Scotland plummeted below minus 15C, with the lowest temperature recorded, -15.6C, at Braemer in Aberdeenshire.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

More than 130 bus firms to cap fares at £2 for months

More than 130 bus operators will participate in a scheme capping fares at £2, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced.National Express and Stagecoach are among the companies which will introduce the upper limit for single fares in England outside London from the start of January to the end of March.The cap is being backed by £60 million of Government funding.The scheme will also take two million car journeys off the roadBuses minister Richard HoldenSingle local bus fares in England cost an average of £2.80 but can exceed £5 in rural areas, according to the DfT.It is hoped the cap...
The Independent

The Independent

983K+
Followers
316K+
Post
499M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy