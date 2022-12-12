The 12 best snow pictures and videos as blizzard covers the UK

Oh, the weather outside is frightful, but the photos are pretty delightful.

That’s right, Brits dreaming of a white Christmas saw their wishes come true overnight as swathes of the country were left blanketed in snow.

Inevitably the winter wonderland conditions have come with the downside of yellow Met Office warnings, with Monday morning commuters facing disruption on the rail lines and hundreds of flights cancelled at airports across the country.

There’s also concern about energy supplies, with the National Grid warning of possible blackouts across the network as vulnerable people already struggle to keep warm.

But rather than focus on the very serious downsides to the weather, we’d like to spread a bit of festive cheer by looking at some of the impressive footage taken of the frost, ice and snow.

This picturesque snap shows an early riser making their way across London's Richmond Park on Monday morning:

Over in Warwick, people made good use of the freshly-laid snow:

Little Venice looked postcard-perfect on Sunday night:

And we couldn't do a round-up without sneaking in a dog pic, now could we? This little guy was getting stuck in over in Camden:

Over in London's Bushy Park on Sunday, before the flakes began to fall, a hoard of Santas braced the frost to raise money for the Princess Alice Hospice.





We thought this ghostly photo taken on London's Hackney Marshes was quite a symbolic one for England's football fans:





There's also been a blizzard of films and photos uploaded to social media.

Here's a look at some of Twitter's best offerings, starting with this cockle-warming display:

And now for some four-legged friends:

More dog content here (you're welcome). This guy is dachshund through the snow:

And this guys is... "different", to say the least:

London really does look like a Christmas card here:

And here:



All that remains to be said is keep safe and warm, and keep uploading your snaps of the coldsnap.

