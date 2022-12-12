ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

The 12 best snow pictures and videos as blizzard covers the UK

By Harriet Brewis
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Oh, the weather outside is frightful, but the photos are pretty delightful.

That’s right, Brits dreaming of a white Christmas saw their wishes come true overnight as swathes of the country were left blanketed in snow.

Inevitably the winter wonderland conditions have come with the downside of yellow Met Office warnings, with Monday morning commuters facing disruption on the rail lines and hundreds of flights cancelled at airports across the country.

There’s also concern about energy supplies, with the National Grid warning of possible blackouts across the network as vulnerable people already struggle to keep warm.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

But rather than focus on the very serious downsides to the weather, we’d like to spread a bit of festive cheer by looking at some of the impressive footage taken of the frost, ice and snow.

This picturesque snap shows an early riser making their way across London's Richmond Park on Monday morning:

Over in Warwick, people made good use of the freshly-laid snow:

Little Venice looked postcard-perfect on Sunday night:

And we couldn't do a round-up without sneaking in a dog pic, now could we? This little guy was getting stuck in over in Camden:

Over in London's Bushy Park on Sunday, before the flakes began to fall, a hoard of Santas braced the frost to raise money for the Princess Alice Hospice.


We thought this ghostly photo taken on London's Hackney Marshes was quite a symbolic one for England's football fans:


There's also been a blizzard of films and photos uploaded to social media.

Here's a look at some of Twitter's best offerings, starting with this cockle-warming display:

And now for some four-legged friends:

More dog content here (you're welcome). This guy is dachshund through the snow:

And this guys is... "different", to say the least:

London really does look like a Christmas card here:

And here:

All that remains to be said is keep safe and warm, and keep uploading your snaps of the coldsnap.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

TikTok 'Time traveller' reveals how much he made from fake World Cup video

It’s never classy when someone refuses to back down after being proved wrong, especially when this happens before an audience of millions of people.And yet, a man claiming to be a “time traveller” who posted footage of “the 2022 World Cup final” won’t remove the clip, even though it’s been proven to be blatantly false.The TikTok creator’s video purported to show Brazil beating France to win the football tournament, but we now know that’s impossible since the South American side has already been knocked out.Understandably, in light of the team’s shock quarter-final defeat to Croatia, fellow TikTokers urged the user,...
Indy100

Everything we've learnt from the final three episodes of Harry & Meghan

The final three episodes of the Harry & Meghan docuseries have dropped on Netflix – and there are plenty more revelations to unpack. The first round of episodes sent social media spiralling. Some hailed the hotly anticipated programme as raw and authentic, praising the pair for offering a "candid" glimpse into their lives. Others simply weren't as impressed, including none other than Piers Morgan – who called their Netflix debut "worse than The Kardashians".Just as viewers were finally processing the revelations from last week's, the second half of the six-part series has lifted the lid on further claims. From Meghan's...
BuzzFeed

The Best Young Adult Books Of 2022

Heart-pounding mysteries, lyrical retellings, laugh-out-loud romances, and many more young adult books that captured our hearts this year.
Indy100

People are getting their cheek fat removed in latest odd beauty trend

A viral tweet has drawn attention to the fixation on surgery and aesthetic treatments, sparking a widespread debate. The post-in-question delved into how unattainable beauty standards birthed the normalisation of such treatments, including "buccal fat removal." While the treatment has been around for decades, it (worryingly) appears to be having a moment in a strange new beauty trend. The surgery involves removing the pocket of fat (i.e. buccal fat) from the area between cheekbones and jawbones to make a face appear slimmer and more defined. The procedure is said to take around an hour and is generally performed under local...
Indy100

Here are the answers for the GCHQ's 2022 Christmas challenge

The Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) released a string of "fiendish" puzzles in time for Christmas. GCHQ is an intelligence and security organisation that provides signals intelligence and information assurance to the government and armed forces of the United Kingdom.Created by a team of in-house masterminds, the seven puzzles are aimed at secondary school teenagers interested in science, tech and engineering. The puzzles are based on the seven disciplines of languages, engineering, codebreaking, analysis, maths, coding and cyber security – critical skills needed within GCHQ.The puzzles are featured on their director's Christmas card, which is sent to partners in the UK...
Indy100

The RMT Union owned Piers Morgan with one simple question

Piers Morgan has got into another Twitter spat, and this time he's bickering with the RMT.The union is currently striking over pay and conditions over numerous dates in December and January and many have criticised them for doing so because of the disruption they will cause over the Christmas period.RMT boss Mick Lynch has even earned the nickname Mick Grinch and faced run-ins with Richard Madeley and others in interviews on Tuesday morning.With that in mind, Morgan took to social media to grumble, saying: "Mick ‘The Grinch’ Lynch is beginning to believe his own over-hyped bullis**t. Loves being a media...
Indy100

The White Lotus theme tune is now the hottest song on TikTok

Everyone is obsessed with the White Lotus theme song.The show has its fair share of fans too - charting the lives of miserable rich people holidaying in Sicily, employing as much comedy as intrigue with a tense murder mystery plot - what's not to like?But the show's song itself, Renaissance, has become a breakout star, inspiring countless memes on Twitter and going viral on TikTok. It has even been played in clubs by the likes of Dominic Fike.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter \u201cDominic Fike played the White Lotus theme at...
Indy100

People think Zara is cashing in on 'cottagecore' trend with $32 straw broom

How much are you willing to pay for a broom that matches your home decor aesthetic? $10?$15? $30?Apparently, that's how much Zara Home believes people are willing to pay for a broom. In a viral TikTok video, one user showed the price tag on a straw broom at a Zara Home store, €30 ($30).Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"I am speechless [sic]" the TikToker user wrote in the caption.The straw broom, which appears to be called the "Traditional Straw Broom", seems to have been taken off Zara's website. However, old articles that featured the broom claimed it originally...
Indy100

You can now ride a balloon to the edge of space for $200,000

People who dreamed of taking a trip to the edge of space now have the opportunity to do so - by paying $200,000 to ride a balloon.HALO Space, a Madrid-based space tourism company, had their first successful test flight of the balloon last week, which floated 37 kilometres into the stratosphere.The balloon prototype didn't have anybody on it and was in the sky for 4 hours and 10 minutes before safely landing in a designated area.Halo Space has planned to offer its "zero emission" commercial flights aboard a fashionable circular capsule attached to an inflated balloon starting in 2029.From that...
Indy100

Mick Lynch and Richard Madeley got into a furious debate about when Christmas starts

Richard Madeley and Mick Lynch got into an impassioned debate about when Christmas starts and it made for surreal viewing.The RMT boss appeared on Good Morning Britain where he was quizzed on the union's latest round of strikes that are taking place over various days in December.Madeley, it appeared, wasn't a fan and put a hefty serving of coal in the union boss's stocking."Many people who support your right to strike... are appalled that you are striking over Christmas," he said."They feel that it's an act of almost sadism and unkindness."Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHe questioned why...
Indy100

Bride divides internet after only allowing some children at wedding

There's some tension in the family of one newlywed bride after she kicked her cousin out of the kidding because she was angry to see the bride's kids at the wedding when she was informed the day would be child-free.In a post to Reddit's "Am I the A**hole?" forum, the 23-year-old bride provided an explanation as to why her own children (two girls aged seven and three) were part of her big day as well as her young brother (aged nine) but the cousin's kids weren't invited."We decided on a childfree wedding because we don't want kids running around but...
Indy100

Norway begs Twitter to stop calling it Nigeria

Twitter appeared to have gotten countries beginning with 'N' mixed up.On Tuesday, Norway's foreign ministry pleaded with the social media platform to correct a label on their account that says it is an organisation representing ... Nigeria.Accounts with government affiliation typically have a small flag icon that explains which country's government they are from in order to "provide additional context for accounts heavily engaged in geopolitics and diplomacy."(Though it isn't helpful if the country is incorrect)."Dear @TwitterSupport, as much as we enjoy our excellent bilateral relations and close alphabetical vicinity with Nigeria, we would much appreciate if you could label...
Indy100

People have only just discovered what nutcrackers are actually for

Christmas decorations often feature wooden nutcracker soldiers – and people are just learning the real purpose behind them. It turns out it's been in our faces the entire time with their self-explanatory names: to crack nuts. The blissfully unaware have since turned to social media with their newfound discovery. "I DIDN'T KNOW NUTCRACKERS WERE USED TO CRACK NUTS," one passionate Twitter user penned, while another reiterated: "I was today years old when I realised that nutcrackers are actually used to crack nuts…"Meanwhile, a third wrote: "You’re telling me that nutcrackers can actually crack nuts?"The news has since spread to...
Indy100

Drake mocked for 42-diamond necklace representing all the times he almost proposed

Drake has marked his relationship history in the most extravagant way imaginable, leaving people cringing hard. The Canadian rapper recently purchased a lavish $7 million necklace with a twist. It features a total of 42 engagement ring diamonds totalling 351.38 carats... For all the times he almost proposed.The piece of jewellery, entitled "Previous Engagements" was created by Alex Moss in New York to honour "all the times he thought about it but never did".The famed US jeweller took to their Instagram account to showcase the piece, described as "a true wonder of the jewellery world".It continued: "Bordering the impossible, an...
NEW YORK STATE
Indy100

Everything we learned from new Harry and Meghan Netflix trailer

Following the first volume of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries, the new trailer for the next three episodes has revealed what more we can expect.Last week, the first half of the six-part series was released onto the streaming platform and revealed how the couple first met and led up to just before their wedding day.Netflix has now released a trailer for the final three episodes that are believed to reveal more never been seen footage from that day and see the couple explain in their own words their experience following that.In the trailer, the couple shared glimpses of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Indy100

Morocco could win the World Cup thanks to a bizarre Chelsea theory

Morocco have already made history at the World Cup by becoming the first African side to ever reach the semi-finals. They’re the success story of the tournament so far, and millions around the world will be cheering them on as they take on France on Wednesday night (December 13).France are still the favourites to win the game and progress to the final, but one strange Chelsea theory going viral on social media is suggesting that a Morocco victory could be written in the stars.Andrew Sousa, a journalist with publication Meu Timão, shared the theory on Twitter, and it’s pretty mind-blowing....
Indy100

Indy100

191K+
Followers
18K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy