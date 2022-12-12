ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Jimmy Kimmel has brutal response to Elon Musk changing his pronouns to 'Prosecute/Fauci'

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Jimmy Kimmel has offered a very strong comeback to Elon Musk on Twitter, after the Tesla CEO provocatively posted about changing his pronouns to “'Prosecute/Fauci”.

It comes as Musk shared a series of posts about Joe Biden's chief medical advisor and immunologist Dr Anthony Fauci and echoed the sentiments of a right-wing campaign to charge him for his involvement in setting the US’s Covid policies.

Musk also shared a meme from the Lord of the Rings of Fauci telling Biden “Just one more lockdown, my king..." in a criticism of the measures taken against Coronavirus last year.

Musk hinted at support for Covid-19 conspiracy theories while offending transgender and nonbinary people with the posts. It sparked a great deal of reaction online, and Kimmel had the most brutal response.

Replying to the comments, Kimmel simply wrote: “Your pronouns are ass and hole.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12jSEh_0jfQ9s6v00

Astronaut Scott Kelly also hit out at the use of pronouns by writing: “Elon, please don’t mock and promote hate toward already marginalized and at-risk-of-violence members of the #LGBTQ+ community.

“They are real people with real feelings. Furthermore, Dr Fauci is a dedicated public servant whose sole motivation was saving lives.”

Musk replied by writing: “I strongly disagree. Forcing your pronouns upon others when they didn’t ask, and implicitly ostracizing those who don’t, is neither good nor kind to anyone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GZL5m_0jfQ9s6v00

“As for Fauci, he lied to Congress and funded gain-of-function research that killed millions of people. Not awesome imo.”

Vaccine scientist Peter Hotez also criticised Musk by writing: "200,000 Americans needlessly lost their lives from Covid due to this kind of antiscience rhetoric and disinformation."

Around the start of the pandemic, Musk attempted to downplay the magnitude of the Covid crisis on Twitter. He also wrongfully believed the pandemic would be over within weeks, called public safety guidelines “dumb” and “fascist”.

Musk did however say he supports “vaccines in general [and] covid vaccines specifically,” he said last April. “The science is unequivocal.”

Comments / 131

ToldYouSo
3d ago

Typical liberal - Can’t debate actual facts but has to resort to ugly name-calling 🤦🏻‍♀️Fauci should be prosecuted for his crimes !!!

Reply(20)
69
Ryan Weber
2d ago

aww Jimmy don't like truth.. speaking truth is not hate. not speaking truth really is.. Say a man loves absolutely loves holding a handgrenade that he doesn't know will blow up in 2 hrs.. 1 person knows this and even though he knows the person and others will probably hate him for telling him of the dangers he tells him anyway out of love .. Then you have people Yell at the person leave him alone you hater you bigot cause they feel you should never speak the truth when it might hurtsomeones feelings, and if he listens to them boom... WHO REALLY LOVES HIM??? That's why good parents tell their children when they are doing something wrong and so on.. now we are talking about souls here so it's even a bigger issue. if you go to hell you won't even have death to look forward to..

Reply
7
keodirect_420ms
3d ago

They just love meaningless name calling and inger pointing. Brutal ?🤣😂 only they would consider that Brutal

Reply(3)
11
