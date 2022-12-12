Read full article on original website
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Biden says he plans to visit sub-Saharan Africa soon
President Joe Biden on Thursday said he will soon make a visit to sub-Saharan Africa, announcing bare details of his travels plans as he wrapped up the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit aiming that he's serious about increasing U.S. attention on the growing continent
