Porterville Recorder
Coyotes face the Islanders in a non-conference matchup
New York Islanders (17-12-1, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (9-14-4, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes and the New York Islanders face off in a non-conference matchup. Arizona has a 3-2-1 record in home games and a 9-14-4 record overall. The Coyotes are...
Porterville Recorder
Charlotte takes on Atlanta, seeks to break 6-game slide
Atlanta Hawks (14-15, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (7-21, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte looks to stop its six-game skid when the Hornets play Atlanta. The Hornets are 3-5 in division matchups. Charlotte is fifth in the league with 45.5 rebounds led by Mason...
Porterville Recorder
Ducks bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Canadiens
Anaheim Ducks (7-20-3, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (14-13-2, sixth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Canadiens -149, Ducks +128; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks are looking to break a three-game skid with a victory against the Montreal Canadiens. Montreal has gone...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m. Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at...
Porterville Recorder
Ottawa 3, Montreal 2
Second Period_1, Ottawa, Pinto 10 (DeBrincat, Zaitsev), 1:28. 2, Ottawa, Batherson 8 (DeBrincat, Tkachuk), 5:41 (pp). 3, Ottawa, Tkachuk 13 (Batherson, DeBrincat), 8:02 (pp). Third Period_4, Montreal, Dach 5 (Evans, Slafkovsky), 8:05. 5, Montreal, Dvorak 6 (Suzuki, Dadonov), 13:12. Shots on Goal_Montreal 10-3-12_25. Ottawa 6-16-9_31. Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 3;...
Porterville Recorder
Detroit hosts Sacramento after overtime win
Sacramento Kings (15-12, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (8-22, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts the Sacramento Kings after the Pistons took down the Charlotte Hornets 141-134 in overtime. The Pistons have gone 4-9 in home games. Detroit is 4- when it wins the...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 4, Detroit 1
Minnesota121—4 First Period_1, Minnesota, Gaudreau 6 (Spurgeon, Steel), 14:37 (pp). Penalties_Sundqvist, DET (Holding), 3:38; Raymond, DET (Tripping), 12:44. Second Period_2, Minnesota, Dumba 3 (Eriksson Ek, Greenway), 8:02. 3, Detroit, Soderblom 3 (Erne), 18:41. 4, Minnesota, Zuccarello 10 (Kaprizov), 18:57. Penalties_Oesterle, DET (Tripping), 1:00; Reaves, MIN (Fighting), 3:57; Detroit bench, served by Perron (Roughing), 3:57; Chiarot, DET (Fighting), 3:57; Greenway, MIN (Hooking), 4:56; Foligno, MIN (Roughing), 12:01.
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Clippers 99, Minnesota 88
MINNESOTA (88) Anderson 5-10 3-6 13, McDaniels 3-11 0-0 6, Gobert 3-5 5-7 11, Edwards 6-14 5-7 19, Rivers 1-7 2-2 5, Minott 1-1 2-2 4, Ryan 0-0 0-0 0, Reid 3-5 3-4 9, Knight 2-2 0-0 4, Garza 0-1 0-0 0, Forbes 0-1 0-0 0, Moore Jr. 1-1 2-2 4, Nowell 6-16 0-0 13. Totals 31-74 22-30 88.
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Sports In Brief
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappé vs. Lionel Messi. Soccer’s latest superstar against perhaps the sport’s greatest player in the World Cup final just about everyone was hoping for. France and Mbappé are headed back to the biggest game in soccer, and to a much-anticipated...
