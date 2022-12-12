Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
AAVE might be ready for a bullish pivot if these observations culminate
ETH whales make AAVE one of the top 10 purchased coins of the week. AAVE might witness a bullish divergence this week. Aave’s [AAVE] performance this week indicated a continuation of the bearish trend that started last week. So far, the coin has failed to secure enough buying pressure to recover November losses. But it is not all doom and gloom, now that ETH whales have increased their demand.
ambcrypto.com
ETH’s spike in address activity didn’t coincide with ‘profit-taking opportunity’
ETH sold at a five-week high of $1,335 on 13 November. Daily active addresses rallied to a year-high of 653,000. There was a decline in ETH’s network growth. Having traded momentarily at the $1,335 price mark, the leading altcoin Ethereum [ETH] hit a five-week high during the intraday trading session on 13 November.
ambcrypto.com
BTC could have a fruitful 2023 thanks to LTHs and the exit of these market players
2022 remains one of the most chaotic years in the history of Bitcoin. Following FTX’s collapse, LTHs intensifies accumulation ahead of a price rally in 2023. In the history of cryptocurrencies, 2022 ranks high as one of the most challenging years so far. The year has been marked by significant losses causing several cryptocurrencies to record all-time lows.
ambcrypto.com
Dogecoin gets December’s first large buys but does this mean DOGE will rally
Dogecoin $1 million whale transaction hit the highest since November ended. Demand for the memecoin lingered in an almost deadpan situation. Dogecoin [DOGE] transactions within the $1 million and above region unexpectedly hit a notable number for the first time in December 2022. According to Santiment, DOGE’s whale transactions around the aforementioned amount stood at 37 at the time of writing.
ambcrypto.com
With Solana unable to breach the $14.3 mark, could it see a 10% drop this week
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Solana’s rejection at $15 was followed by successive bounces from $13.15 – $13.2. If this support zone fails, another move downward could follow. For the past three...
ambcrypto.com
Is BTC hitting this 2020 metric a sign of an upcoming bull run? Decoding…
Addresses holding 10 – 1000 BTC soared in recent months, hitting 2020 levels for the first time. There are similarities in the price level of BTC observed in 2020 and 2022. The number of individuals who own 10 – 1000 Bitcoin [BTC] increased significantly in recent months. BTC also showed some volatility, mostly due to events surrounding the cryptocurrency industry.
ambcrypto.com
MATIC: A breakout past $0.95 and its retest can give buyers room to…
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Steady selling pressure in the past week made it hard for bulls to design a breakout above the range. MATIC will have a lower timeframe bullish bias so long...
ambcrypto.com
BNB surpasses ETH on this front, but can Binance Coin investors truly rejoice
BNB’s latest partnership in the GameFi space could give BNB a much-needed push. Binance Coin [BNB] outperformed Ethereum [ETH] yet again in terms of its total value locked (TVL). According to BNB’s official tweet, its TVL increased slightly this quarter at 8.22%, compared to Ethereum’s increase of 0.45%.
ambcrypto.com
Paxful CEO promotes self-custody, warns users to stay away from CEXes
CEO and co-founder of Paxful, Ray Youssef, working on delisting CEXes from the platform. CEXes have had a bad year and multiple crypto firms have collapsed. Centralized crypto exchanges around the world are still reeling from the fallout of FTX’s collapse. As a result, investors and traders have exercised caution with their funds on these exchanges. The suspension of withdrawals on several crypto platforms further put a bad light on the broader crypto industry.
ambcrypto.com
Compound [COMP] whales intensify accumulation, even as price fails to grow
The count of COMP whales has grown significantly in the last three months. Price, however, continues to fall. Ranked as the 9th DeFi protocol with the largest total value locked (TVL), Compound Finance’s native token COMP has seen increased whale accumulation in the last three months, new data from Santiment revealed.
ambcrypto.com
What are the odds of Chainlink [LINK] crossing its near-term high this week?
Chainlink reached quite a few milestones this week. Stochastic was oversold, which was bullish, but other metrics were bearish. Chainlink’s [LINK] recent price action was not what the investors expected, as its weekly chart was painted red. According to CoinMarketCap, LINK registered nearly 10% negative weekly gains and was trading at $6.63 with a market capitalization of over $3.3 billion at press time.
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot [DOT] sees some respite arrive at $5, but can the bulls hold on?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The $5.07 level has been under siege since 21 November. Subsequent weak bounces off the level showed bears might finally break through to the south. Polkadot buyers were...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin [BTC] bounces above 50-day MA, but what should LTH expect?
A surge in BTC’s demand in the spot market was observed in the last 24 hours at press time. Addresses with balances greater than 1,000 BTC have not yet started accumulating. An interesting thing just happened with Bitcoin’s price action. It managed to pull off a 5% rally in the last few hours before this press, briefly pushing above its 50-day Moving average. This move happened right after the release of U.S. CPI data and here’s why.
ambcrypto.com
Why 1INCH should be among the top cryptos in your watchlist this week
Top addresses have been accumulating 1INCH since the start of the month. Moreover, 1INCH has been flowing out of exchanges for the last two weeks. The unfavorable market conditions in 2022 have curtailed growth networks like 1inch. But this does not necessarily mean no growth has been happening or that future prospects have crashed.
ambcrypto.com
PancakeSwap [CAKE] slides beneath range lows, but can buyers snipe an entry?
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The market structure was firmly bearish following the loss of the lower timeframe CAKE range. A bullish order block could see a trend reversal, but bulls will need to...
ambcrypto.com
Uniswap sees sharp decrease in fees per core developer; is UNI in trouble
Uniswap’s fees per core developer declined from $150 to $10 million. The fall in UNI’s price could be a reason, and the fee switch might have further impacts. The “fees per developer” indicator for Uniswap [UNI], the top decentralized exchange (DEX) platform on Ethereum according to Total Value Locked (TVL), has been falling dramatically lately. Could the number of working developers be decreasing at the same rate?
ambcrypto.com
Fantom [FTM] bulls left emboldened after a rally from $0.22, analysis inside
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Fantom bounces hard from the $0.23 region of support. The short-term outlook was also strongly bullish and can see FTM rally higher. Over the past couple of days,...
ambcrypto.com
Will UniSwap put a hold on deployment plans amid Binance’s ongoing controversy
OxPlasma Labs publishes a proposal to deploy Uniswap v3 to BNB Chain. A reason cited for this is leveraging Binance’s position in the market. With a total value locked of over $3 billion, leading decentralized exchange (DEX) Uniswap [UNI] targets more growth with a new proposal to deploy Uniswap v3 to BNB Chain.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum holders push back amid the bear market and declining revenue
Ethereum witnessed declining revenue per core developer. Despite this, retail investors and validators continued to support Ethereum. According to a tweet by Token Terminal on 11 December, the amount of Ethereum [ETH] revenue per developer had declined significantly since the beginning of the bull market. With ETH facing increasing volatility after the Merge, declining revenue could pose additional problems for Ethereum.
ambcrypto.com
Ripple’s lawsuit with SEC could be on its homestretch; where will XRP go next?
Rumors are rife that Ripple (XRP) could settle with SEC (US Security and Exchange Commission) A bearish breakout could push XRP to settle at $0.3444. Ripple’s [XRP] long-awaited lawsuit with SEC could be on its homestretch. Cardano’s founder, Charles Hoskinson, revealed that according to rumors, the Ripple-SEC settlement could happen by 15 December.
Comments / 0