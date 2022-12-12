ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield, CO

9NEWS

6 concerts added to Red Rocks schedule

DENVER — Red Rocks Amphitheatre may have just ended its season, but the legendary venue is already looking ahead to 2023. Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Walker Hayes, Wiz Khalifa, Sublime with Rome, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Rezz, and Trampled by Turtles announced this week concerts at the venue in 2023.
DENVER, CO
Natasha Lovato

Castle Rock coffee shop makes its movie debut

(Castle Rock, Colo.) Earlier this month, film producers used the downtown Castle Rock coffee shop, CoFF33, as the background for an upcoming movie. On December 2, cameras were spotted rolling inside the quaint coffee shop utilizing the employees as extras and the small-town backdrop for the upcoming television movie "Just Jake.”
CASTLE ROCK, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Restaurant is dream come alive

Little George’s Mexican Restaurant is a dream come true for Jorge Moreno. It’s a dream that he says he couldn’t have achieved without his neighbor and co-owner, Marlene Manty. “Marlene and I, we’re a good team,” Moreno told Colorado Community Media. The pair opened the...
CENTENNIAL, CO
9NEWS

Colorado weather: Bitter cold leading up to Christmas?

COLORADO, USA — Sure, it's not usually warm in the leadup to Christmas. But we could be looking at temperatures well below average across northeastern Colorado as Santa gets ready to fly into town. The good news, though: Some wildly cold scenarios that computer forecast models indicated earlier this...
COLORADO STATE
Axios

Denver's top tamales for the holidays

Everyone has their own holiday traditions, and a common custom in many Latino homes is enjoying tamales during this festive time of year. I grew up in a Mexican family eating red tamales in California, and discovered the green chili variety after we moved to Colorado. Yes, but: We don't...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

First Gentleman Reis named honorary board chair of Butterfly Pavilion

Colorado First Gentleman Marlon Reis was named the honorary board chair of the Butterfly Pavilion this week. The center is located in Westminster.   Reis is described in a news release from the Butterfly Pavilion as a "champion for the natural world." In his years as the state's first gentleman he has frequently backed animal rights causes. He describes this move as a "natural evolution for me to help champion invertebrate conservation and protection." "Our survival depends on these tiny but mighty creatures," he said. The board Reis is joining is already involved in a plan to move...
WESTMINSTER, CO
milehighcre.com

Central Denver Office Warehouse Sells for First Time in 50 Years

A 44,986-square-foot office, light industrial and warehouse facility located at 2506-2596 West Barberry Place in Denver that has been privately held since the late 1960s, has been sold to a Canada-based fund for $7,965,000. Prior to the closing, the facility had been privately held since the late 1960s. The property was fully leased to ten tenants at the time of sale.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Lovett Industrial Closes on 15 Acres in Denver, Colorado for Industrial Development

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Lovett Industrial, the Houston-based real estate investment firm closed on 14.95 acres of land in Denver, Colorado in early September 2022 with plans to develop Broadway Logistics Center, a 201,329 square foot class A front-park rear-load building. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005063/en/ Lovett Industrial closed on 14.95 acres of land in Denver, CO with plans to develop Broadway Logistics Center, a 201,329 SF class A front-park rear-load building. (Graphic: Business Wire)
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Whiteout conditions to continue, with Coloradans told to avoid travel in some regions

According to the National Weather Service, a blizzard taking place on the Northeast Plains is set to continue through the rest of the day and into tonight. While there's uncertainty in exactly how much snow will fall, whiteout conditions are expected to continue, as well as road closures. Much of the eastern plains region has faced serious travel issues implications due to the weather thus far today.
COLORADO STATE

