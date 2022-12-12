Colorado First Gentleman Marlon Reis was named the honorary board chair of the Butterfly Pavilion this week. The center is located in Westminster. Reis is described in a news release from the Butterfly Pavilion as a "champion for the natural world." In his years as the state's first gentleman he has frequently backed animal rights causes. He describes this move as a "natural evolution for me to help champion invertebrate conservation and protection." "Our survival depends on these tiny but mighty creatures," he said. The board Reis is joining is already involved in a plan to move...

WESTMINSTER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO