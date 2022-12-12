Read full article on original website
Multiple King County cities ramp up protections for tenants
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Several King County cities rolled out significant changes to landlord-tenant law in 2022, in some cases providing renters more protections as pandemic-prompted eviction moratoriums expired. Cities across the county offer a patchwork of policies, and some advocates such as the Stay Housed, Stay Healthy Coalition,...
Report: Homeownership less likely for people of color as rents, home values rise in western Washington
SEATTLE — A new report from the Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC) revealed rents and home values have risen sharply and that home ownership is increasingly less likely for people of color across western Washington. The monitoring report, which was released this month, is a part of Puget Sound...
KXL
Jury Finds Washington Sheriff Not Guilty Of False Reporting
In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo, then-Pierce County Sheriff's Dept. spokesman Det. Ed Troyer answers questions during a news conference in Tacoma, Wash. Troyer sparked a large police response in late January 2020 after confronting a Black newspaper carrier driving near his home, telling a 911 dispatcher the man “threatened to kill me.” The Seattle Times reports that Sheriff Troyer retracted that allegation upon questioning by Tacoma police. The 24-year-old carrier, Sedrick Altheimer, said the early morning encounter on Jan. 27 left him afraid and angry at Troyer — who was driving an unmarked, personal SUV and didn’t identify himself as law enforcement. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
KUOW
A record number of unhoused people have died in King County in 2022
At least 253 unhoused people in King County have died, so far, in 2022. That's a record for the county. A vigil will be held for them this month in Seattle. The recent number continues a rising trend in annual unhoused deaths in King County. In 2021, WHEEL Women in Black noted the record numbers then, saying it was "unbelievable."
King County tells judge WA should pay fines for being 'forced' to house mentally ill inmates in jail
KING COUNTY, Wash. — On Tuesday, King County Superior Court Judge Johanna Bender heard oral arguments on King County’s legal action against the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) for unconstitutionally leaving mentally ill defendants in the county jail. More than 100 people deemed incompetent to stand...
Government Technology
Firefighting Foams Contaminating Drinking Water in WA
(TNS) - The water pumped from the ground here was once considered pure enough to mix with a little chlorine and then pipe directly to homes. Today, every gallon from two water district wells must first be flushed through six enormous tanks, each filled with 40,000 pounds of specially treated coal, to remove contaminants.
‘It was really terrifying’: Neighbors rocked by explosion near Sam Smith Park in Seattle
SEATTLE — People living in the Central District near Sam Smith Park are on edge following an explosion early Sunday morning. “It shook the house. It was almost like a real bomb, like something you would hear from a military base or something,” Tanner Lear, who lives in the area, said.
thejoltnews.com
Tumwater gets ready to claim Lacey’s portion of the Olympia Brewery Wellfield
The Tumwater City Council authorized Mayor Debbie Sullivan on December 6 to sign a memorandum of agreement with Lacey and Olympia, paving the way for Tumwater’s takeover of Lacey’s portion of the Brewery Wellfield site. The agreement outlines how the three cities may transfer water rights, land, wells,...
shorelineareanews.com
Fire department gives toys and gift cards to 1352 children and youth
After a scare when the fire department had not been able to collect enough toys for all the children in need in Shoreline Public Schools, the community responded. Last week our community stepped up to our plea! We were able to help parents and caregivers pick out gifts for 1352 total children!
shorelineareanews.com
King County Council 2023 reorganization
King County Councilmember Dave Upthegrove was on Tuesday selected by his peers to become the new Chair of the Council as members approved their annual reorganization for leadership roles. “My priority will be to support and strengthen our democratic institutions and demonstrate that democracy can work,” Upthegrove said. “Our guiding...
MyNorthwest.com
Exclusive: Sheriff Troyer acquitted, says governor, AG were ‘coming after me’
Less than an hour after a six-person jury unanimously found Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer not guilty of two misdemeanors involving false reporting, Troyer told KIRO Newsradio that he relied on the nearly two-week trial to “show what the truth is.”. In an exclusive Wednesday afternoon interview minutes following...
q13fox.com
Olympia man reunited with cat 'Precious' after van stolen in October
OLYMPIA, Wash. - An Olympia man whose van and cat were stolen in October finally reunited with his feline companion after months apart. Nick Saviers told FOX 13 he was in the Capital Mall in Olympia on Oct. 26, when his van was stolen with his cat ‘Precious’ still in the back. Police tracked down the van a week later in Tukwila, but Precious was still missing.
Tri-City Herald
Jury acquits Sheriff Troyer of false reporting in case involving newspaper carrier
A jury acquitted Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer on Wednesday of two gross misdemeanors stemming from a 2021 confrontation in his northwest Tacoma neighborhood where his report that a newspaper carrier threatened to kill him triggered a massive police response. Troyer’s defense team, led by celebrity attorney Anne Bremner, rested...
Washington man indicted in fires at Jehovah's Witness halls
SEATTLE — (AP) — A Washington state man who is already in federal custody on weapons and hate crime charges has been indicted in a series of arsons at Jehovah's Witness kingdom halls, authorities announced Wednesday. Seattle U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said in a news release that the...
KOMO News
Clallam County infant dies after suspected exposure to fentanyl smoke
CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — The Clallam County Sheriff's Office said a 1-year-old died Monday after they were reportedly exposed to fentanyl smoke. According to the sheriff's office, medics responded to a home in Sequim Monday afternoon for reports of a baby who was not breathing. The reporting party said fentanyl had been smoked around the infant and that someone had administered Narcan.
The Stranger
Slog PM: Climate Activists Sabotage Concrete Plant, Buses Crash Downtown, and Snow Could Be Coming Next Week
A Puyallup couple has been charged in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Scott Roy Christensen, a realtor and pastor, and his wife Holly Dionne Christensen were both captured on video inside the Capitol. They face up to a year in prison and a $100,000 fine. Not the warmest welcome...
My Clallam County
Sequim woman in custody for attempted murder of two sons
PORT ANGELES – On Tuesday 44-year-old Ekaterina Parrish of Sequim was booked into Clallam County Jail on two counts of attempted murder. She is suspected of purposely driving down a steep embankment on Bell Hill in Sequim with her two minor children in the car with the intention of killing them all. All three survived.
shorelineareanews.com
You can recycle burned out holidays lights
Are you replacing old holiday lights with energy-efficient LED (light-emitting diode) lights?. Don't throw out your holiday lights - recycle them!. These holiday lights recycling programs (list updated Nov. 2022), offered by retailers and other organizations, accept your old holiday light strands for recycling and send them to processors that recycle the copper wire inside them.
KOMO News
Seattle couple accused of exchanging fentanyl for food stamps in CID
SEATTLE — A man and woman are accused of exchanging fentanyl for food stamps to transient victims in Seattle, according to court documents released Tuesday. A spokesperson for the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office (KCPAO) said they charged the pair on Friday after their first appearance last Thursday. They're accused of exchanging drugs for the use of EBT cards. Those EBT cards are used like a debit card to purchase food items at stores for those who qualify for food assistance in Washington state.
KING-5
Marysville works to 'de-colonize' Native high school
TULALIP, Wash. — Imagine a high school with no tests, or even grades, a high school where the students lead the way in their own learning and pursue interests they are truly passionate about. That's what's happening on the Tulalip Indian reservation right now. They're calling it the "de-colonization...
