ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoreline, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING 5

Multiple King County cities ramp up protections for tenants

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Several King County cities rolled out significant changes to landlord-tenant law in 2022, in some cases providing renters more protections as pandemic-prompted eviction moratoriums expired. Cities across the county offer a patchwork of policies, and some advocates such as the Stay Housed, Stay Healthy Coalition,...
KING COUNTY, WA
KXL

Jury Finds Washington Sheriff Not Guilty Of False Reporting

In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo, then-Pierce County Sheriff's Dept. spokesman Det. Ed Troyer answers questions during a news conference in Tacoma, Wash. Troyer sparked a large police response in late January 2020 after confronting a Black newspaper carrier driving near his home, telling a 911 dispatcher the man “threatened to kill me.” The Seattle Times reports that Sheriff Troyer retracted that allegation upon questioning by Tacoma police. The 24-year-old carrier, Sedrick Altheimer, said the early morning encounter on Jan. 27 left him afraid and angry at Troyer — who was driving an unmarked, personal SUV and didn’t identify himself as law enforcement. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KUOW

A record number of unhoused people have died in King County in 2022

At least 253 unhoused people in King County have died, so far, in 2022. That's a record for the county. A vigil will be held for them this month in Seattle. The recent number continues a rising trend in annual unhoused deaths in King County. In 2021, WHEEL Women in Black noted the record numbers then, saying it was "unbelievable."
KING COUNTY, WA
Government Technology

Firefighting Foams Contaminating Drinking Water in WA

(TNS) - The water pumped from the ground here was once considered pure enough to mix with a little chlorine and then pipe directly to homes. Today, every gallon from two water district wells must first be flushed through six enormous tanks, each filled with 40,000 pounds of specially treated coal, to remove contaminants.
WASHINGTON STATE
shorelineareanews.com

Fire department gives toys and gift cards to 1352 children and youth

After a scare when the fire department had not been able to collect enough toys for all the children in need in Shoreline Public Schools, the community responded. Last week our community stepped up to our plea! We were able to help parents and caregivers pick out gifts for 1352 total children!
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

King County Council 2023 reorganization

King County Councilmember Dave Upthegrove was on Tuesday selected by his peers to become the new Chair of the Council as members approved their annual reorganization for leadership roles. “My priority will be to support and strengthen our democratic institutions and demonstrate that democracy can work,” Upthegrove said. “Our guiding...
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Olympia man reunited with cat 'Precious' after van stolen in October

OLYMPIA, Wash. - An Olympia man whose van and cat were stolen in October finally reunited with his feline companion after months apart. Nick Saviers told FOX 13 he was in the Capital Mall in Olympia on Oct. 26, when his van was stolen with his cat ‘Precious’ still in the back. Police tracked down the van a week later in Tukwila, but Precious was still missing.
OLYMPIA, WA
Tri-City Herald

Jury acquits Sheriff Troyer of false reporting in case involving newspaper carrier

A jury acquitted Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer on Wednesday of two gross misdemeanors stemming from a 2021 confrontation in his northwest Tacoma neighborhood where his report that a newspaper carrier threatened to kill him triggered a massive police response. Troyer’s defense team, led by celebrity attorney Anne Bremner, rested...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Clallam County infant dies after suspected exposure to fentanyl smoke

CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — The Clallam County Sheriff's Office said a 1-year-old died Monday after they were reportedly exposed to fentanyl smoke. According to the sheriff's office, medics responded to a home in Sequim Monday afternoon for reports of a baby who was not breathing. The reporting party said fentanyl had been smoked around the infant and that someone had administered Narcan.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
My Clallam County

Sequim woman in custody for attempted murder of two sons

PORT ANGELES – On Tuesday 44-year-old Ekaterina Parrish of Sequim was booked into Clallam County Jail on two counts of attempted murder. She is suspected of purposely driving down a steep embankment on Bell Hill in Sequim with her two minor children in the car with the intention of killing them all. All three survived.
SEQUIM, WA
shorelineareanews.com

You can recycle burned out holidays lights

Are you replacing old holiday lights with energy-efficient LED (light-emitting diode) lights?. Don't throw out your holiday lights - recycle them!. These holiday lights recycling programs (list updated Nov. 2022), offered by retailers and other organizations, accept your old holiday light strands for recycling and send them to processors that recycle the copper wire inside them.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle couple accused of exchanging fentanyl for food stamps in CID

SEATTLE — A man and woman are accused of exchanging fentanyl for food stamps to transient victims in Seattle, according to court documents released Tuesday. A spokesperson for the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office (KCPAO) said they charged the pair on Friday after their first appearance last Thursday. They're accused of exchanging drugs for the use of EBT cards. Those EBT cards are used like a debit card to purchase food items at stores for those who qualify for food assistance in Washington state.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Marysville works to 'de-colonize' Native high school

TULALIP, Wash. — Imagine a high school with no tests, or even grades, a high school where the students lead the way in their own learning and pursue interests they are truly passionate about. That's what's happening on the Tulalip Indian reservation right now. They're calling it the "de-colonization...
MARYSVILLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy