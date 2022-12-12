ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

9NEWS

6 concerts added to Red Rocks schedule

DENVER — Red Rocks Amphitheatre may have just ended its season, but the legendary venue is already looking ahead to 2023. Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Walker Hayes, Wiz Khalifa, Sublime with Rome, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Rezz, and Trampled by Turtles announced this week concerts at the venue in 2023.
Axios

Denver's top tamales for the holidays

Everyone has their own holiday traditions, and a common custom in many Latino homes is enjoying tamales during this festive time of year. I grew up in a Mexican family eating red tamales in California, and discovered the green chili variety after we moved to Colorado. Yes, but: We don't...
94.3 The X

One Pizza Joint in Windsor Closes; New Pizza Joint in Its Place

Seemingly out of nowhere, a fairly popular pizza spot in Windsor has disappeared, only to suddenly be replaced by a different pizza proprietor. You get word that there's a new pizza joint in town and you rush out to get photos of the place. When you arrive at their location, you find that they've taken over a place that you didn't even know was closed. It can be very confusing.
Axios Denver

This Colorado doctor photographs snowflakes in incredible detail

Every snowflake is unique — and few people know that better than Jason Persoff, an Aurora-based "storm-chasing physician" who snaps captivating close-ups of snow crystals. Why it matters: Each tiny flake tells a special story based on the atmospheric conditions it encounters in the half-hour it takes to form and fall, Persoff says. So, he's helping share those frame by frame. Details: Using a macro lens, bright light, a sock and a table, Persoff's pictures reveal complexities that, even after six years, defy his expectations, he tells Axios Denver. He makes the magic happen by bundling up during big snowstorms and...
travelawaits.com

My 9 Favorite Experiences On A Relaxing Weekend Train Trip From Denver To Moab

Travel can be invigorating and exhausting at the same time. I am sometimes frustrated by the go-go-goness of our self-inflicted hectic travel schedules. We travel to see and experience new places, but also to relax, rejuvenate, and reconnect. Every year I try to schedule one or two trips that are simply about leaning into me — a little self-care. These wellness retreats come in different wrappers — some involve being ensconced in a luxurious spa, and others, like my recent trip on the Rocky Mountaineer, are self-created.
CBS Denver

Small grocery chain helping Coloradans make ends meet

As groceries skyrocket in pricing during record inflation, one small grocery chain in northern Colorado is helping Coloradans make ends meet during the holiday season. Esh's Grocery Market, located in Dacono and Loveland, offers name-brand groceries at significantly discounted rates to customers of all financial backgrounds.  "You can't really find these kinds of stores in Colorado," said Phillip Francis, Store Manager at Esh's in Dacono.  Every American has seen inflation impact their daily expenses, with the impact on the middle and lower class oftentimes being most significant when it comes to buying groceries, gasoline and more essentials.  While many companies...
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Blizzard warnings for parts of Colorado

Snow is in the future for Denver and nearly all of Colorado, but how much you see could depend on a few slight variations. Pinpoint Weather Chief Meteorologist Dave Fraser has the full forecast. Denver weather: Blizzard warnings for parts of Colorado. Snow is in the future for Denver and...
KDVR.com

The most common targets for catalytic converter theft

Hundreds of catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Boulder this year causing the Boulder Police Department to offer prevention kits to the community. Carly Moore reports. The most common targets for catalytic converter theft. Hundreds of catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Boulder this year causing the Boulder...
9NEWS

RTD permanently ends C and F light rail

LITTLETON, Colo. — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) said it will permanently discontinue the C and F light rail lines beginning Sunday, Jan. 8. The ending of the rail lines is listed as part of RTD's January service changes, which also include updates to regional and FlexRide bus routes.
