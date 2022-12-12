Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
U.S. Marshals arrest a person of interest in Centennial hotel murderHeather WillardCentennial, CO
Castle Rock coffee shop makes its movie debutNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
RTD discontinues two DougCo light rail connectionsHeather WillardLone Tree, CO
DougCo elementary school wins $10,000 shopping spreeSuzie GlassmanSedalia, CO
Aurora mayor to Douglas County: Don't send us your homelessDavid HeitzDouglas County, CO
6 concerts added to Red Rocks schedule
DENVER — Red Rocks Amphitheatre may have just ended its season, but the legendary venue is already looking ahead to 2023. Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Walker Hayes, Wiz Khalifa, Sublime with Rome, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Rezz, and Trampled by Turtles announced this week concerts at the venue in 2023.
The 5 Best Neighborhoods To Live In Denver If You're LGBTQ+
Denver is known for supporting residents within the LGBTQ community, and many neighborhoods are praised for being queer-friendly. Here are 5 areas to consider.
Denver's top tamales for the holidays
Everyone has their own holiday traditions, and a common custom in many Latino homes is enjoying tamales during this festive time of year. I grew up in a Mexican family eating red tamales in California, and discovered the green chili variety after we moved to Colorado. Yes, but: We don't...
Two Colorado cities make list of top 50 dog-friendly cities
The Dumb Friends League Furry Scurry celebrated 25 years in 2018.Photo by(Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Two Colorado cities rank on U.S. News and World Report's top 50 cities for dog owners. Denver ranks 11th, and Colorado Springs ranks 23rd.
denverite.com
Things have been messy at Denver jazz station KUVO. Here’s how new General Manager Nikki Swarn is looking forward (and back)
As an elementary school kid, KUVO’s new General Manager Nikki Swarn would turn up the volume and dance when the station played songs by Cuban icon Celia Cruz, the Queen of Salsa. The station played music that spoke directly to Swarn. “I got my start of listening to radio...
Record Number Of Denver Residents Moving To This City
Redfin revealed the top cities Americans are moving out the most -- and where they're going.
denverite.com
Architect Richard Crowther’s former Cherry Creek home can now be demolished
It’s a building that preservationists have called one of the “most important designs” of its kind. Neighbors know it as the “CIA Bunker of N Cherry Creek.” But an engineer considers it “structurally unsound.”. Now, the house designed by famous architect Richard Crowther is...
Snowstorm: The tale of 2 sides of Denver
Some parts of Denver are seeing snow while other areas of the city remain dry and cloudy. Why is this happening?
One Pizza Joint in Windsor Closes; New Pizza Joint in Its Place
Seemingly out of nowhere, a fairly popular pizza spot in Windsor has disappeared, only to suddenly be replaced by a different pizza proprietor. You get word that there's a new pizza joint in town and you rush out to get photos of the place. When you arrive at their location, you find that they've taken over a place that you didn't even know was closed. It can be very confusing.
This Colorado doctor photographs snowflakes in incredible detail
Every snowflake is unique — and few people know that better than Jason Persoff, an Aurora-based "storm-chasing physician" who snaps captivating close-ups of snow crystals. Why it matters: Each tiny flake tells a special story based on the atmospheric conditions it encounters in the half-hour it takes to form and fall, Persoff says. So, he's helping share those frame by frame. Details: Using a macro lens, bright light, a sock and a table, Persoff's pictures reveal complexities that, even after six years, defy his expectations, he tells Axios Denver. He makes the magic happen by bundling up during big snowstorms and...
travelawaits.com
My 9 Favorite Experiences On A Relaxing Weekend Train Trip From Denver To Moab
Travel can be invigorating and exhausting at the same time. I am sometimes frustrated by the go-go-goness of our self-inflicted hectic travel schedules. We travel to see and experience new places, but also to relax, rejuvenate, and reconnect. Every year I try to schedule one or two trips that are simply about leaning into me — a little self-care. These wellness retreats come in different wrappers — some involve being ensconced in a luxurious spa, and others, like my recent trip on the Rocky Mountaineer, are self-created.
What Are These ‘Ootboxes’ That Are Coming to Future Legends in Windsor?
A product featured on "Shark Tank" will be coming to Windsor's Future Legends, but what are they, exactly?. Future Legends Sports Complex in Windsor is really beginning to take shape, and they've just announced that they're brining in four of these "futuristic" buildings. What are they, exactly, and what will they be used for?
highlandsranchherald.net
Avant-garde French chef pushes bread, pastries—and boundaries
Sat. Dec. 17, Père Noël (Santa Claus) will visit the DTC location at 8 and 11 a.m. La Belle La Centrale (North) For Julien Renaut, bread is life. But then again, so are croissants, éclairs and other fine pastries. And while the 36-year-old French-born chef will be...
RTD discontinues two DougCo light rail connections
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 14, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) The Regional Transportation District will discontinue two light rail lines connecting Denver with Highlands Ranch and Lone Tree. The service change occurs on Jan. 8.
Small grocery chain helping Coloradans make ends meet
As groceries skyrocket in pricing during record inflation, one small grocery chain in northern Colorado is helping Coloradans make ends meet during the holiday season. Esh's Grocery Market, located in Dacono and Loveland, offers name-brand groceries at significantly discounted rates to customers of all financial backgrounds. "You can't really find these kinds of stores in Colorado," said Phillip Francis, Store Manager at Esh's in Dacono. Every American has seen inflation impact their daily expenses, with the impact on the middle and lower class oftentimes being most significant when it comes to buying groceries, gasoline and more essentials. While many companies...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Blizzard warnings for parts of Colorado
Snow is in the future for Denver and nearly all of Colorado, but how much you see could depend on a few slight variations. Pinpoint Weather Chief Meteorologist Dave Fraser has the full forecast. Denver weather: Blizzard warnings for parts of Colorado. Snow is in the future for Denver and...
2 young Denver metro area kids die from group A strep
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says two children, younger than school aged, have died from group A strep.
KDVR.com
The most common targets for catalytic converter theft
Hundreds of catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Boulder this year causing the Boulder Police Department to offer prevention kits to the community. Carly Moore reports. The most common targets for catalytic converter theft. Hundreds of catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Boulder this year causing the Boulder...
RTD permanently ends C and F light rail
LITTLETON, Colo. — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) said it will permanently discontinue the C and F light rail lines beginning Sunday, Jan. 8. The ending of the rail lines is listed as part of RTD's January service changes, which also include updates to regional and FlexRide bus routes.
milehighcre.com
Kaiser Permanente to Invest $100M to Build State-of-the-Art Medical Facilities in Colorado
To enhance service for its current members and to prepare for future growth, Kaiser Permanente recently announced it is investing $100 million to build new and upgraded state-of-the-art medical facilities in eight communities across Colorado’s Front Range. Two brand-new facilities will replace existing medical offices in leased spaces in...
