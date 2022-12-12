ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hartford, NY

WKTV

Rome man arrested for allegedly setting wreath on fire inside church

ROME, N.Y. -- Anton Souzadelima, 23, of Rome, was arrested on Dec. 11 after allegedly intentionally setting a wreath on fire inside the First United Methodist Church on North George Street. The Rome Police Department along with the Rome Fire Department arrived at the church around 2:15 p.m. to find...
ROME, NY
Big Frog 104

One Dead in Overnight Shooting in Utica

An overnight shooting in Utica has left one person dead. Utica Police say they were called to the 1700 block of Armory Drive just after 12:30 on Thursday morning regarding a gunshot victim. Police say officers en route to the scene learned the victim was being transported to an area hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Chief: Fire at Utica home appears to have started in walls

UTICA, N.Y. – Firefighters were called to a house on Laurel Place in Utica Tuesday morning after smoke was reportedly coming from the first floor. The crews arrived around 7 a.m. to find a frozen fire hydrant, which was reported to the Mohawk Valley Water Authority. Fire Chief Scott...
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

‘GoFundMe’ created for woman killed in New Hartford attack

SAUQUOIT, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Funeral information has been released and a ‘gofundme’ page has been created for 30-year-old Martha M. Staring, of Sauquoit, the woman who was brutally attacked and then later died from the injuries she received in an incident that occurred in New Hartford in November.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WKTV

Fire destroys DPW building in Camden; most equipment lost

CAMDEN, N.Y. – A fire broke out at the Camden Department of Public Works building on 3rd Street Tuesday morning. The building was quickly engulfed by flames and black smoke could be seen for miles. Several departments were called to the scene just before 9:30 a.m., including Camden, Florence,...
CAMDEN, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Restaurants for sale: Owners are ready to retire

As customers came and went Wednesday at Mimi’s Drive-In, waitresses jotted down orders and cooks whipped up sandwiches and splashed pancake batter on the griddle. The owner, Chris Sachel, was in the back working as he does almost every day. He used to put in 50-60 hours a week, but nowadays it’s closer to 35-40 hours. He’d rather be retired, which is why he’s selling the landmark Fulton diner.
FULTON, NY
informnny.com

Two-car crash in Schuyler kills a Utica man

HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have reported that a Utica man was killed in a fatal two-car crash that occurred in the Town of Schuyler on December 13th. Around 6:51 pm on Tuesday, troopers, and emergency responders with the Schuyler EMS, Kunkel Ambulance, and...
UTICA, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Man’s Body Located After His ATV Found Rolled Over Into Stream

Ingersoll’s ATV (all terrain vehicle) was found rolled over in Little Woodhull Creek in the town of Forestport, Oneida County, but could not be located. New York State Police led the search efforts with an underwater recovery team and drone operators. DEC Forest Ranger Lieutenant Hoag and Rangers Murphy and Piersma responded with ECOs Noyes and Tabor and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department.Family friends and volunteers also responded to aid in locating Ingersoll.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Utica man killed in head-on car crash

Schuyler, N.Y. -- A 32-year-old man was killed after crashing his sedan head-on into another vehicle in Herkimer County Tuesday evening. Around 6:51 p.m., Viktor Lunhu, of Utica was driving west in a 2013 Honda Accord on State Route 5 in the town of Schuyler when he crossed into the eastbound lane, according to a news release from State Police.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Report of person burned after fire at Madison County bar

Brookfield, N.Y. — At least one person was reportedly burned Sunday night after a Madison County bar caught fire. Someone called 911 shortly after 6 p.m. to report the fire at Bucks Inn, at 9189 Main St. in Brookfield. There also were reports someone may live in the same building as the bar is located, however officials could not be reached for comment Sunday.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Community comes together to help after fire at Camden DPW garage

CAMDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- A fire at the Department of Public Works building in Camden, destroyed all the equipment inside, and now the community is coming together to help them. Superintendent for the Camden Central School District, Ravo Root, said when he heard about the fire he was devastated. “Concerned about the safety and well being of all the employees and everything and once I was reassured that there was no human life that was involved, then I thought about the equipment and the snow that’s coming.”
CAMDEN, NY
Syracuse.com

A popular downtown Syracuse lunch spot closed down. A new owner will offer a fresh take on it

Syracuse, N.Y. — Today’s Special Cafe, which served breakfast and lunch to downtown workers and residents for the past 17 years, has permanently closed. But the space on the Water Street side of the State Tower Building won’t be shut for long: Jose Morales, who has been cooking at Today’s Special for several years, is buying the equipment, leasing the space and planning to reopen on his own.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Armed robbery in Town of Clay driveway

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An armed robbery occurred in the driveway of a Town of Clay home on Tuesday evening, December 13, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies tell NewsChannel 9 that the suspect approached the victim as he was getting out of his vehicle in the 1200 block of Allen Road. A handgun […]
CLAY, NY
WKTV

Utica man dies in head-on crash on Route 5 in Schuyler

SCHUYLER, N.Y. – A 32-year-old man from Utica died following a head-on crash in the town of Schuyler Tuesday evening. New York State Police say Viktor Lunhu was driving a Honda Accord west on Route 5 just before 7 p.m. when he crossed into the eastbound lane and hit an Audi A5, driven by 19-year-old Jaeden Beam of Little Falls.
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

