LOS ANGELES - Kawhi Leonard looked and played the best he has since tearing his right ACL, and the LA Clippers enjoyed their best win of the season. Leonard made 10 of 12 shots, including two 3-pointers, and had 25 points, nine rebounds and six assists to lead the Clippers to a resounding 113-93 win over the Boston Celticson Monday night at Crypto.com Arena.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO