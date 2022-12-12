Egbert wants all Golden Bears to see orange crush crowds as first-year coach

There are no returning starters in Tony Egbert's first season as Gibsonburg coach.

"We're all getting our first varsity experience together," he said. "It's Year 1 for me as coach and everybody in the rotation, it's their first taste of varsity basketball. Maybe a few had a little taste, but we're counting on them as team leaders.

"It's exciting. We're learning and we'll grow through this season together."

Egbert takes the helm from longtime coach Brent Liskai, whom Egbert played for.

"Being head coach, instead of JV or an assistant, it's non-stop if you want to get to where you eventually want to be," he said. "Competing for league championships and playing as deep into March as you can. It's non-stop.

"It's easy to get film these days, but we like to go on the road and watch live. If we don't have a game, we're looking to hit the road to see them. I love basketball, so it doesn't wear on me."

Sophomore Cam Mooney, senior Martin Myerholtz and juniors Sam McEwan, Zach McGough and Jake Hall are starters.

"Mooney is point guard," Egbert said. "He's an athletic kid. He was quarterback in the playoff run. Nobody cares you're a sophomore, you're one of our leaders. It says a lot about a kid to quarterback a team on the deepest run for the school.

"Martin is a leader. He makes everything go. He talks on defense, he rebounds, he's a bigger body, but he can handle the ball. He's our glue guy. Hall has stepped up shooting. He can handle the ball. He's 6-5. He can be a matchup problem stepping out or driving to the rim.

"McEwan and McGough can feed off those guys, shooting it and scoring."

Junior Sam Hansen and seniors Cyler Amor and Austyn Bowe come off the bench.

"It's a really coachable group," Egbert said. "They come ready to work. It's a good group that's excited to prove ― we lost nine seniors — these kids want to prove they can play a little bit, too. Some of them have a chip on their shoulder to prove themselves at this level.

"They come ready to learn and they make it fun to come to practice. That's the best part of my day."

Gibsonburg lost to Danbury, Tiffin Calvert and Hopewell-Loudon on the road to start the season. All three opponents like to press on defense.

"You want to get better every day," Egbert said. "With our youth and inexperience, we'll be a totally different team in January than now. Buy in, come to practice and get better. With inexperience there will be ups and downs, there have been already.

"Our youth and inexperience showed, but we've gotten better. It was a tough ask for a group that's never played varsity basketball. Valuing the ball on every possession, we're realizing how important that is. Find the positives and build every day.

"We hope to open some eyes in the league."

The Golden Bears (15-9) finished 9-7 in the Sandusky Bay Conference River Division last season.

"Last year's group showed we need to embrace the offseason stuff to enhance your game," Egbert said. "Those guys were in the weight room or improving their bodies and skill sets on their own. These guys looked up to those guys.

"It's a year-round thing, to become a better player you need to find things to do in the offseason to make yourself a better player."

Egbert knows it works the same way for coaches.

"Inexperience is tough," Egbert said. "We'll get better. They gain more confidence every practice and game. In a small town, look at the district semifinal last year and half the gym is decked out in orange. When teams get something going, the community shuts down and comes to watch.

"Meaningful games in a packed gym, there's nothing like it. I want kids to have that experience."

mhorn@gannett.com

419-307-4892

Twitter: @MatthewHornNH

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Egbert wants all Golden Bears to see orange crush crowds as first-year coach