ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibsonburg, OH

Egbert wants all Golden Bears to see orange crush crowds as first-year coach

By Matthew Horn, Fremont News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nzpJu_0jfQ6o9800

There are no returning starters in Tony Egbert's first season as Gibsonburg coach.

"We're all getting our first varsity experience together," he said. "It's Year 1 for me as coach and everybody in the rotation, it's their first taste of varsity basketball. Maybe a few had a little taste, but we're counting on them as team leaders.

"It's exciting. We're learning and we'll grow through this season together."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xMDi2_0jfQ6o9800

Egbert takes the helm from longtime coach Brent Liskai, whom Egbert played for.

"Being head coach, instead of JV or an assistant, it's non-stop if you want to get to where you eventually want to be," he said. "Competing for league championships and playing as deep into March as you can. It's non-stop.

"It's easy to get film these days, but we like to go on the road and watch live. If we don't have a game, we're looking to hit the road to see them. I love basketball, so it doesn't wear on me."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RC9cd_0jfQ6o9800

Sophomore Cam Mooney, senior Martin Myerholtz and juniors Sam McEwan, Zach McGough and Jake Hall are starters.

"Mooney is point guard," Egbert said. "He's an athletic kid. He was quarterback in the playoff run. Nobody cares you're a sophomore, you're one of our leaders. It says a lot about a kid to quarterback a team on the deepest run for the school.

"Martin is a leader. He makes everything go. He talks on defense, he rebounds, he's a bigger body, but he can handle the ball. He's our glue guy. Hall has stepped up shooting. He can handle the ball. He's 6-5. He can be a matchup problem stepping out or driving to the rim.

"McEwan and McGough can feed off those guys, shooting it and scoring."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gPic4_0jfQ6o9800

Junior Sam Hansen and seniors Cyler Amor and Austyn Bowe come off the bench.

"It's a really coachable group," Egbert said. "They come ready to work. It's a good group that's excited to prove ― we lost nine seniors — these kids want to prove they can play a little bit, too. Some of them have a chip on their shoulder to prove themselves at this level.

"They come ready to learn and they make it fun to come to practice. That's the best part of my day."

Gibsonburg lost to Danbury, Tiffin Calvert and Hopewell-Loudon on the road to start the season. All three opponents like to press on defense.

"You want to get better every day," Egbert said. "With our youth and inexperience, we'll be a totally different team in January than now. Buy in, come to practice and get better. With inexperience there will be ups and downs, there have been already.

"Our youth and inexperience showed, but we've gotten better. It was a tough ask for a group that's never played varsity basketball. Valuing the ball on every possession, we're realizing how important that is. Find the positives and build every day.

"We hope to open some eyes in the league."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kk7PH_0jfQ6o9800

The Golden Bears (15-9) finished 9-7 in the Sandusky Bay Conference River Division last season.

"Last year's group showed we need to embrace the offseason stuff to enhance your game," Egbert said. "Those guys were in the weight room or improving their bodies and skill sets on their own. These guys looked up to those guys.

"It's a year-round thing, to become a better player you need to find things to do in the offseason to make yourself a better player."

Egbert knows it works the same way for coaches.

"Inexperience is tough," Egbert said. "We'll get better. They gain more confidence every practice and game. In a small town, look at the district semifinal last year and half the gym is decked out in orange. When teams get something going, the community shuts down and comes to watch.

"Meaningful games in a packed gym, there's nothing like it. I want kids to have that experience."

mhorn@gannett.com

419-307-4892

Twitter: @MatthewHornNH

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Egbert wants all Golden Bears to see orange crush crowds as first-year coach

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lima News

Bob Seggerson: Reliving one of Kalida’s big shots in school history

There are a lot of great shots to choose from when examining Kalida’s rich history of basketball success, but for shear mind boggling, impossible feats, the finish of the 2008 sectional final between Kalida and Pandora Gilboa takes the cake. My pick for Kalida High School’s greatest shot: February...
KALIDA, OH
Columbia Missourian

Former MU defensive end Ford commits to Toledo

Travion Ford is the first former Missouri football player to find a new home in the transfer portal following the 2022 season. The redshirt freshman announced his commitment to Toledo on Monday after visiting this weekend. Ford, a four-star recruit out of Lutheran North, didn't find a role in the...
COLUMBIA, MO
greenhillsalcove.com

Holy Toledo! Five Ohio schools added to Catholic League

The Toledo War in 1835 was an almost non-violent dispute over the territory of Toledo between Michigan and Ohio. From which Michigan gained its statehood and the Upper Peninsula in exchange for Toledo. Today, some schools in Michigan and Ohio still battle over sports. This year, the Detroit Catholic League is adding five new schools from Toledo, Ohio, of all places: St. Francis de Sales, St. John Jesuit, Toledo Catholic Central, St. Ursula and Notre Dame Academy.
TOLEDO, OH
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
SWANTON, OH
swantonenterprise.com

Lees honored as Christmas in Swanton grand marshals

The Christmas in Swanton Parade was led by Sylvia Lee and members of the Lee Family in a horse-drawn carriage. The Christmas in Swanton committee chose to recognize Doug and Sylvia with the distinction for their volunteerism in the community and, especially, for running a group home for young men in need of guidance and fostering. “Unfortunately, Doug passed away before this year’s event, but we felt it was still important to honor his contributions a long with those Sylvia has made,” said Pam Raab, veteran Christmas in Swanton leader.
SWANTON, OH
wlen.com

Man Killed on Ohio Turnpike Near Perrysburg

Perrysburg, OH – One driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike today. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Wednesday that the crash occurred early this morning, at about 12:54 AM. The collision happened on the Ohio Turnpike, westbound, near MP67.7 in Wood County’s Perrysburg Township....
PERRYSBURG, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio zoo announces 43-year-old elephant is pregnant

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo family is growing. The zoo announced its 43-year-old African elephant Renee is pregnant and due in the spring of 2024. It's the elephant's third pregnancy through artificial insemination. The sex of the calf is unknown at this time. Elephant pregnancy lasts about 23...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Bowling Green welcomes new business to former Wall Street Journal site

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Vital & FHR America LLC (Vital/FHR) are looking to employ dozens of people and begin operations in Bowling Green, Ohio. According to a statement from Bowling Green’s department of Economic Development, Vital/FHR purchased 1203 Brim Road, Bowling Green, from Dow Jones, publisher of the Wall Street Journal, in November.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Maumee City Schools hires new superintendent

MAUMEE, Ohio — Maumee City Schools hired the district's current superintendent, Steve Lee, as the new superintendent under a four-and-a-half-year contract at a board of education meeting Monday. Lee has served in the interim role since July 29 when he took over for outgoing superintendent Todd Cramer after he...
MAUMEE, OH
fcnews.org

North Star honored for expansion project

North Star BlueScope Steel’s (NSBSL) latest development, “Project Aristotle,” was nominated for the Ohio Economic Development Association’s (OEDA) Best Project Award. At their annual summit, the expansion was selected as the runner-up. “Building a 660,000 square-foot facility while producing over 6,000 tons of steel per day...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Fire rips through vacant house in central Toledo early Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue battled a fire at a vacant house on the 5-00 block of Pulaski Street near Nebraska Avenue in central Toledo Thursday morning. When fire crews arrived just after 6 a.m., they immediately began fighting the blaze. They quickly turned it into a defensive fire, meaning that it was only being fought from the outside.
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Two injured in three-vehicle crash on Monday

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Two people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash on Koop Road and state Route 66 late Monday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at around 4:30 p.m. after a driver drifted over the center line and struck another vehicle head-on. Both drivers were hospitalized, and the person hit was ultimately life-flighted to a Toledo hospital.
TOLEDO, OH
actionnews5.com

Officials: Kayak of man who went missing on Lake Erie found in Canada

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The kayak of a man who went missing on Lake Erie in November was found in Canada on Friday, according to officials. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources confirmed the kayak of 30-year-old Evan Zeller was found in Ontario. On Nov. 5, the department...
FINDLAY, OH
findlay.edu

University of Findlay Graduates 19 Physician Assistants During White Coat Ceremony

University of Findlay’s Physician Assistant program presented 19 students with their white coats on Friday, Dec. 9, during the 2022 graduation ceremony. The University of Findlay’s Physician Assistant program provides students with experiential learning, allowing students to learn hands-on, in state-of-the-art facilities on campus. Students are also required to complete eight clinical rotations. During their time on campus, students receive a tremendous amount of support from faculty and staff.
FINDLAY, OH
fcnews.org

Wauseon Parks and Rec receives donation

Kevin Knierim, and members of the Wauseon Homecoming committee, presented the City of Wauseon’s Parks and Recreation Department with a $10,000 donation at last week’s Council meeting. Knierim stated the committee wants the money to be given “to the kids for the kids”. Mayor Kathy Huner expressed gratitude...
WAUSEON, OH
The News-Messenger

The News-Messenger

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fremont News-Messenger is the number one source for Fremont, Sandusky County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://thenews-messenger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy